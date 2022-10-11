ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bank of America, AT&T store in Detroit targeted in 'smash and grab' robberies

By Wwj Newsroom
 5 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) - Two separate incidents of alleged robbery at a bank and a retail store left both businesses damaged in Detroit on Tuesday morning, WWJ's Charlie Langton reports.

Langton said an AT&T retail location off Michigan Avenue in Corktown and a Bank of America off Grand River Ave. near the Southfield Freeway were both broken into within hours of each other in the overnight hours of Oct. 10 into Oct. 11.

Glass littered the floor and the front doors were bashed in as the thieves allegedly ransacked the inside of the AT&T location in Southwest Detroit.

"Doesn't look like they got to too much here on Michigan Ave," Langton said earlier from the scene. "You can see here that there's quite a bit of damage."

On the other side of town just east of the Southfield Freeway, a Bank of America location was struck as well.

Langton reported live from the scene, saying the location was heavily damaged sometime last night as building alarms rang in the background.

"This one the suspects did smash into the front door, got into the lobby," Langton said. "Lots of glass, overturned furniture, and it does look like they very well may have made off with something."

Detroit police are currently at both locations investigating into what happened -- it is unclear at this time if the two smash and grab attempts are related.

So far, no suspects are in police custody.

