‘Fat Bear Week’: final voting for two grizzly competitors

By Kait Newsum
 5 days ago

KING SALMON, Alaska (WHNT) — The final day of voting has arrived for Fat Bear Week 2022 , and it’s time to meet the final contenders!

In this finale, Bear 747 (affectionately referred to as Jumbo Jet and King of Chonk by some fans), is up against Bear 901.

Florence Lauderdale Animal Services struggling after rescuing over 60 animals
747 (left) and 901 (right)

The Fat Bear Week competition pits bear against bear in Alaska’s Katmai National Park & Preserve . You can see the full bracket here.

901, an adult female, was first identified as a 2.5-year-old in 2018. According to Explore.org, it is possible she may have conceived earlier in the year and could emerge in the spring with a few babies.

747, a fan favorite very large adult male, has a blocky right ear and was first identified in 2004. Since then, he has matured his way into the title of one of the largest brown bears on Earth, possibly weighing nearly 1,400 pounds.

Voting will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. CST. on October 11. You can cast your vote here.

Explore.org encourages voters to take several factors into account when casting their vote, explaining that Fat Bear Week is a subjective competition. Especially in younger bears, who experience growth spurts and can grow more than the adults; while other adult bears, such as mothers or older bears, might face obstacles that make their weight gain more noteworthy.

Officials suggest campaigning for your favorite candidate using #FatBearWeek on social media and downloading a blank bracket to predict the winner. Voting is held online and the only requirement for voters is an email address.

