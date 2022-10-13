ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

'Changed my life': Maryland's Ezra Freeman goes from crew member on ship to casted on 'The Real Love Boat'

By Adam Thompson
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jj7aG_0iUJWTU500

'Changed my life': Maryland's Ezra Freeman goes from crew member on ship to casted on 'The Real Love 02:26

BALTIMORE – Ezra Freeman was living in New York City, working on a cruise ship while expanding her following on social media.

She had no idea that this career path was going to lead her to a life-changing opportunity.

Freeman, who grew up in Bowie, Maryland, is on TV, weekly, serving up drinks as a bartender in the new CBS reality show "The Real Love Boat."

WJZ first introduced you to Freeman in 2020 when she was stranded for more than two months on the Emerald Princess Ship after the CDC issued a no sail order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She spent most of the those two months in isolation inside small rooms.

She was a guest entertainer on board , set to work for Princess Cruises until late July 2020. But then came the coronavirus pandemic.

Passengers got off on March 13, but Freeman was stranded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHyqN_0iUJWTU500

Finding love on 'The Real Love Boat'

The premise of the show is to help contestants find love on a real cruise ship with help from real-live cruise members – like Ezra Freeman.

"'The Real Love Boat," they are on a real cruise ship that has real passengers on it, and we have 10 singles, and we are putting them through challenges and tests to see if they can actually find real love on the ship," Freeman told WJZ.

Freeman plays the role of a bartender in all 12 weekly episodes, which premiered last Wednesday on WJZ.

For the past four years, the 26-year-old Freeman has been a crew member for Princess Cruises.

Her side gig was as a social media star. She has more than 126,000 followers on TikTok .

But it was her beaming personality that landed her the role on "The Real Love Boat."

And, what you see on the show, that's not Ezra acting. That's how you will find her on any normal day.

"100 percent, probably 200 percent," Freeman said. "Looking back, watching episode 1, I was very happy with how I am being portrayed because with reality television, that's something you worry about. Everyone who has watched it says, 'You are so you on this show.' I am totally the one to meddle in my friends love life and that is what I got to do."

"The Real Love Boat" is a reality show based off the classic late 1970 to 80s television show, "The Love Boat."

It is hosted by Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn.

"Jerry and Rebecca are such amazing people," Freeman said. "Now, I can say they are life-long friends and mentors. They really took us under their wings. We are newbies to this world of being filmed, we are novices, and that's what they wanted. They wanted real crew members. They didn't want actors."

And, there are continuous guest appearances from the original cast, including Ted Lange, who played the role of bartender Isaac Washington in "The Love Boat."

While a lot of reality dating shows have plenty of drama, Freeman said this one has a little, but directors wanted to stay away from it in respect to the original "Love Boat."

"'The Real Love Boat' doesn't exist to make anyone look bad. It was really about finding real love on a real ship aided by a real crew," Freeman said. "We know that people are watching it because they love 'The Love Boat' so we did want to keep the integrity of the real show, and that it's a feel-good, family-friendly show."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7tZx_0iUJWTU500

Cruise trip on the Mediterranean

Freeman is a real-life crew member on a cruise ship, which is what the casting director was searching for when filling the show's roles.

She fit the perfect description – experience, bubbly personality and enjoys playing matchmaker with her friends.

She also has a film and theatre degree from Elon University in North Carolina.

Freeman was cast alongside real-life cruise director Matt Mitchem and Captain Paolo Rodrigo.

"The three of us are ultimately the ones putting them through the test, setting them up on dates, playing matchmaker," Freeman said.

The show was filmed for a month, starting in late June. The cruise left the dock in Barcelona, and continued to places like Montenegro, Turkey, Greece, and so much more.

"They do all of these incredible challenges in beautiful remote destinations," Freeman said. "We really did sail through the Mediterranean."

'This is my destiny'

So how did Ezra Freeman get this experience?

"I'm still asking myself the same thing. I don't even know the real answer to that," Freeman said. "I have quite a following on TikTok, so when I was stuck at sea in 2020, I started making TikTok's about my experience being stuck on the ship."

Freeman said she heard about casting calls for "The Real Love Boat" last March, and made a TikTok video persuading viewers she was the girl for the job.

It was destiny.

"At that time, they announced they were doing "'The Real Love Boat' in March," she said. "Then I manifested being part of it and saying this is my destiny to be on 'The Real Love Boat' I would be the perfect person for this. Literally, a week later, I got a phone call, 'Hi Ezra, this is Destiny from CBS.'"

Life-changing phone call

Ezra Freeman, adopted from the nation of Georgia, was with her parents visiting her biological parents and siblings for the first time last June when she received the call that the role was hers.

She immediately had to leave to start filming.

"We are in Georgia for the first time ever when I get this phone call that I had been cast on a TV show. So now, my Georgian family thinks I am famous," Freeman said. "We all came together and had this incredible reunion, and all of my dreams came true within that span of two weeks."

Freeman said as soon as she got onboard the cruise ship in Spain, she was fitted for her outfit, was fed, and then filming started right away.

It was a quick transition.

"It has 100 percent changed my life down to some of the mentors I now have," she said. "Who ever would have thought that I have Jerry O'Connell's number?"

What's next?

Ezra Freeman, although she has been given a type of social media ambassador role on Princess Cruise, she has stopped as a crew member.

Her goal now is to move back to New York or head west to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

"When everything is settled, what is my next move? I am having some meetings with agents. I would love to continue acting but in a scripted setting," Freeman said. "I'm really going to ride the wave and see what opportunities come. Ideally, my goal has always been to be an actress."

But, with her first big experience in the spotlight, Freeman said the moment she cherishes the most is walking the red carpet with her parents.

"The most rewarding part for me this far is getting to see my parents walk on the red carpet. That was a moment I felt like I did a good job," Freeman said.

"The Real Love Boat" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS, in between "Survivor" and "The Amazing Race."

Comments / 2

Related
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Abandoned At Prom: Butcher Jeffrey Dahmer Ditched The Only Girl He Ever Dated To Secretly Hang With Boyfriend

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a drunken weirdo in high school who walked out on his first and only date at the senior prom. He later admitted to her that he did it because he was gay! Just one month after that prom, in June 1978, he killed his first in a long line of victims, according to police. "My first date was with a mass murderer," Bridget Geiger, Dahmer's prom partner, said in an interview. "But I was lucky. As far as I know, I'm the only woman to ever date Jeff Dahmer... and I got away alive!"Dahmer's classmates...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Bowie, MD
OK! Magazine

Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course

Nature calls! Justin Bieber was reportedly caught in the act as he dropped his pants to pee beside a tree during his outing with a friend at an exclusive L.A. golf course.On Saturday, October 1, the 28-year-old participated in the Round Table Tournament at the highly prominent Hillcrest Country Club — where he didn't look too classy while exposing his private parts to cameras.In the released photos, Bieber sported a beige polo shirt and matching shorts. The Canadian pop star proudly wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat styled backwards on his head — until he had to flip it around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Romijn
Person
Ted Lange
The Independent

John Travolta brings food and supplies to Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

John Travolta has travelled to Fort Myers to deliver aid supplies in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Ian.Footage shows the actor at an airport while people behind him load goods into a van marked “Scientology Volunteer Minister.”“Hi, I just got to Fort Myers with some food and supplies for those who were affected by the hurricane. And if you do want to help, you just contact volunteerflorida.org,” the Grease star said.At least 102 people died in Florida in the hurricane, with just over half of those in Lee County.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida: Pine Island bridge restored ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian destructionJoe Biden says ‘no one f***s with a Biden’ during exchange with Florida officialBiden says Hurricane Ian ‘ends discussion’ over climate change as DeSantis looks on
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Love#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Love Life#Love Boat#Cdc#Wjz
E! News

American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23

Watch: American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23. The American Idol family has lost a beloved member. Former contestant Willie Spence, who was the runner-up on season 19 of the competition series in 2021, died on Oct. 11, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared. "I received very tragic news tonight," she began her Instagram Story message. "Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Greece
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy