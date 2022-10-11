ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century

The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Wins Award For Innovation in Wastewater Treatment

(KNSI) – St. Cloud has been recognized for the fifth time with the Utility of the Future Today award. According to officials, the honor goes to communities that go above and beyond in innovative ways by thinking outside the box regarding wastewater and stormwater treatment. This year, St. Cloud...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Treatment Plant On Cutting Edge of Hydrogen Technology

(KNSI) – St. Cloud is once again named a Utility of the Future and the Public Services Department says it will continue to push the envelope. At a Friday press conference, Mayor Dave Kleis and Director Tracy Hodel announced this area will be a testing ground for potential new green energy technologies. Demonstration-grade equipment that process renewable natural gas from food waste and splits hydrogen from water will be installed with the help of a $1.09 million state grant. St. Cloud’s municipal system is the only one across all of Minnesota to receive funding.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Saint Cloud, MN
Traffic
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
knsiradio.com

Drought Situation Stabilizes In Minnesota

(KNSI) – Drought conditions remained mostly stable across the State of Minnesota this past week. There are two pockets where extreme drought conditions exist. The D-3 designation is the second-worst classification on the scale used by the United State Drought Monitor. Extreme drought can be found in Southwest Minnesota, centered in Lyon County as well as a stretch from Sibley County to Ramsey County, including much of the Twin Cities metroplex.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Pheasant Hunting Season Opens Saturday

(KNSI) – Minnesota’s fields will teem with orange vests as pheasant hunting gets underway this weekend. Hunters can start harvesting birds at 9:00 a.m. Saturday. The Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener is in Worthington this year. This event marks its 10th year, after being started in 2011 by former Governor Mark Dayton. The weekend activities highlight the many hunting, recreational and travel opportunities that host communities offer visitors.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Conway
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Fire Truck Involved in Downtown St. Paul (MN) Crash

A fire truck was involved in a crash late Monday night in downtown St. Paul, KSTP.com reported. The wreck between the fire truck and a car occurred at 12th Street and Cedar Avenue around 11 p.m., the report said. According to the St. Paul Police Department, the driver of the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Street Parking#Construction Maintenance
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota DNR Struggles To Find Participants For Hunting Survey

49 out of 400,000. That's not even a quarter of a percent and certainly not a number that could be construed as being large enough to fill a representative sample group. But that's the number of participants the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got last year for a voluntary survey that seeks licensed hunters to help provide data for deer management decisions in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota birds make list of threatened 'tipping point' species

A new “U.S. State of the Birds” report is out this week with some good news and a dire warning. Bad news first: Half of the nation's bird species are in decline, with nearly 200 that could soon become endangered. The good news: Wetland restoration has helped waterfowl species rebound and offers a clear roadmap for future conservation efforts.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Veteran’s Service Dog Lost In St. Cloud

ST CLOUD (WJON News) - A veteran is asking for help in locating his service dog. The Black Lab was lost along 12th Street South in St. Cloud sometime after 8:00 pm October 11th. The dog is not wearing his service vest or a collar. The veteran says the dog...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
MinnPost

California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans

California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

A rebuttal to ‘Proposed CO2 pipelines are bad for Minnesota’

As Minnesota confronts economic challenges ranging from rising inflation, supply chain deficiencies, workforce shortages and more, it is increasingly important that we find ways to support and grow our critical industries. At the top of the list is agriculture and ethanol. Corn production alone generates $7.5 billion in annual economic...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy