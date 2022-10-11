Read full article on original website
Related
St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century
The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Wins Award For Innovation in Wastewater Treatment
(KNSI) – St. Cloud has been recognized for the fifth time with the Utility of the Future Today award. According to officials, the honor goes to communities that go above and beyond in innovative ways by thinking outside the box regarding wastewater and stormwater treatment. This year, St. Cloud...
What does an early first snowfall mean for Minnesota's winter?
We got the first measurable snowfall out of the way and this year, it came early. On average, we see the first measurable snowfall (defined by 0.1 inches or more) in the first week of November. This year it came about three weeks early which puts it in the top 10% of early snowfalls. It’s only the third time it's happened this early since 2000.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Treatment Plant On Cutting Edge of Hydrogen Technology
(KNSI) – St. Cloud is once again named a Utility of the Future and the Public Services Department says it will continue to push the envelope. At a Friday press conference, Mayor Dave Kleis and Director Tracy Hodel announced this area will be a testing ground for potential new green energy technologies. Demonstration-grade equipment that process renewable natural gas from food waste and splits hydrogen from water will be installed with the help of a $1.09 million state grant. St. Cloud’s municipal system is the only one across all of Minnesota to receive funding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knsiradio.com
Drought Situation Stabilizes In Minnesota
(KNSI) – Drought conditions remained mostly stable across the State of Minnesota this past week. There are two pockets where extreme drought conditions exist. The D-3 designation is the second-worst classification on the scale used by the United State Drought Monitor. Extreme drought can be found in Southwest Minnesota, centered in Lyon County as well as a stretch from Sibley County to Ramsey County, including much of the Twin Cities metroplex.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
knsiradio.com
Pheasant Hunting Season Opens Saturday
(KNSI) – Minnesota’s fields will teem with orange vests as pheasant hunting gets underway this weekend. Hunters can start harvesting birds at 9:00 a.m. Saturday. The Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener is in Worthington this year. This event marks its 10th year, after being started in 2011 by former Governor Mark Dayton. The weekend activities highlight the many hunting, recreational and travel opportunities that host communities offer visitors.
RELATED PEOPLE
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Fire Truck Involved in Downtown St. Paul (MN) Crash
A fire truck was involved in a crash late Monday night in downtown St. Paul, KSTP.com reported. The wreck between the fire truck and a car occurred at 12th Street and Cedar Avenue around 11 p.m., the report said. According to the St. Paul Police Department, the driver of the...
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
Is This the Most Scenic Route in Minnesota?
The Fall colors are in full swing. And actually are hitting peak in some places. So, it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the weekend, this is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota DNR Struggles To Find Participants For Hunting Survey
49 out of 400,000. That's not even a quarter of a percent and certainly not a number that could be construed as being large enough to fill a representative sample group. But that's the number of participants the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got last year for a voluntary survey that seeks licensed hunters to help provide data for deer management decisions in the state.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
boreal.org
Minnesota birds make list of threatened 'tipping point' species
A new “U.S. State of the Birds” report is out this week with some good news and a dire warning. Bad news first: Half of the nation's bird species are in decline, with nearly 200 that could soon become endangered. The good news: Wetland restoration has helped waterfowl species rebound and offers a clear roadmap for future conservation efforts.
Veteran’s Service Dog Lost In St. Cloud
ST CLOUD (WJON News) - A veteran is asking for help in locating his service dog. The Black Lab was lost along 12th Street South in St. Cloud sometime after 8:00 pm October 11th. The dog is not wearing his service vest or a collar. The veteran says the dog...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How to Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans
California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
A rebuttal to ‘Proposed CO2 pipelines are bad for Minnesota’
As Minnesota confronts economic challenges ranging from rising inflation, supply chain deficiencies, workforce shortages and more, it is increasingly important that we find ways to support and grow our critical industries. At the top of the list is agriculture and ethanol. Corn production alone generates $7.5 billion in annual economic...
Minnesota weather: How cold and for how long?
Here's the video breakdown from meteorologist Sven Sundgaard's Minnesota weather briefing:. Widespread freeze, even in Twin Cities, next week: 3:32. "We're not done with 60s or maybe even warmer just yet," says Sundgaard.
Comments / 0