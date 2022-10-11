A new Queens Of The Stone Age album has already been recorded

Queens Of The Stone Age fans have had to wait five years for a brand new studio album so far, but it looks like that wait may finally be nearing its end, according to one unlikely but decidedly reliable source.

According to a report by MetalSucks , it was none other than Eagles Of Death Metal frontman and close friend of Queens mainman Josh Homme, Jesse Hughes, that let the news of a new Queens album out, confirming during an Instagram Live session that he had been working on a new Eagles album and that a new Queens Of The Stone Age album was also on the way, noting that "Queens just did one." The news means that Josh Homme et al will be releasing their first studio album since 2017's Villains , which was produced by pop mega-producer Mark Ronson and featured huge successful lead single The Way You Used To.

A new Queens Of The Stone Age album has been in the works for some time, with ZZ Top legend Billy Gibbons confirming all the way back in 2019 that he had contributed to the record - as had Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.

"Just one month ago I was making a record with Queens of the Stone Age", Gibbons told Eonmusic in June of that year, "and Dave Grohl was also taking part and he decided to have a big barbecue. So there was this interesting gathering. So, we spent one hour telling stories, great stories remembering these lovely guys."

If it is indeed true that Dave Grohl has worked on the new Queens album, it'd mark his first collaboration with the band since 2013's ...Like Clockwork , following numerous appearances, features and stints with the band over the years.