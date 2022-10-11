ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

A new Queens Of The Stone Age album has already been recorded

By Merlin Alderslade
Louder
Louder
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ii0Iq_0iUJVv2W00

Queens Of The Stone Age fans have had to wait five years for a brand new studio album so far, but it looks like that wait may finally be nearing its end, according to one unlikely but decidedly reliable source.

According to a report by MetalSucks , it was none other than Eagles Of Death Metal frontman and close friend of Queens mainman Josh Homme, Jesse Hughes, that let the news of a new Queens album out, confirming during an Instagram Live session that he had been working on a new Eagles album and that a new Queens Of The Stone Age album was also on the way, noting that "Queens just did one." The news means that Josh Homme et al will be releasing their first studio album since 2017's Villains , which was produced by pop mega-producer Mark Ronson and featured huge successful lead single The Way You Used To.

A new Queens Of The Stone Age album has been in the works for some time, with ZZ Top legend Billy Gibbons confirming all the way back in 2019 that he had contributed to the record - as had Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.

"Just one month ago I was making a record with Queens of the Stone Age", Gibbons told Eonmusic in June of that year, "and Dave Grohl was also taking part and he decided to have a big barbecue. So there was this interesting gathering. So, we spent one hour telling stories, great stories remembering these lovely guys."

If it is indeed true that Dave Grohl has worked on the new Queens album, it'd mark his first collaboration with the band since 2013's ...Like Clockwork , following numerous appearances, features and stints with the band over the years.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Billy Gibbons
Person
Josh Homme
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Dave Grohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queens Of The Stone Age#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Studio Album#Heavy Metal#Metalsucks
Louder

Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young Festival 2023

Green Day and Blink-182 have been announced as headliners for next year's When We Were Young festival. The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 21, and features a massive 50-plus band line-up which includes 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Louder

Louder

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy