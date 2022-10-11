Read full article on original website
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback...
Bears and Commanders: Who Wins and Why
The Bears and Washington Commanders have impressed no one this season, although Matt Eberflus' team has understandably displayed more upside. A team in the first year of a rebuild always has the future on its side and coach Ron Rivera's Commanders are three seasons into this mess without much progress.
Tom Brady arrives in Pittsburgh alone after attending Robert Kraft's wedding
Tom Brady arrived in Pittsburgh alone on Saturday after he was spotted in New York City attending the wedding of New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft.
Tom Brady Fined for Grady Jarrett Kick; Stephen A. Smith ‘Ashamed’ of Falcons at Bucs Controversy
Grady Jarrett did it just right in taking down Tom Brady. And he did it just right again in detailing part of the problem with the awful call that lingers on ... "When people watch it to be entertained, they love to see some game-winning drives and then when you do it the right way, that’s what makes it so frustrating because you did follow the rules,'' he said.
Bills’ new stadium talks deadline pushed back to December
The deadline to complete negotiations for the Buffalo Bills to build a new $1.4 billion stadium has been pushed back to at least December in order for the state to finish the environmental impact study. The new deadline, moved for a second time over the past six weeks, will be...
Packers vs. Jets: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A lot of factors are pointed in the Green Bay Packers’ favor headed into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The Packers haven’t lost back-to-back games in the same regular season under coach Matt LaFleur. They’ve won 15 in a row at Lambeau Field, the third-longest streak in franchise history. And, perhaps, they’ve got their issues sorted out on defense.
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 6
The New Orleans Saints' rushing attack was potent in Week 5 against Seattle. As a result, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara scored big in the PPR leagues last week. Kamara surpassed 22 PPR points with his near 200-scrimmage yard day, and Hill was the league's top-scoring tight end with a four total touchdown day, leading to a 38-point PPR performance.
Steelers RB Najee Harris Has Been Playing With Steel Plate in His Cleat
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back Najee Harris has been wearing a steel plate in his cleat to help his recovery from a lisfranc sprain he suffered in training camp. Harris missed a little over a month during the summer after going down in Latrobe with a foot injury....
How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022
Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
Three Raiders Who Have Disappointed So Far
A football team doesn't start a season with only one victory compared to four losses without players not performing well. There are multiple big names on the Las Vegas Raiders roster who haven't played up to their standards. Chandler Jones. After defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue proved to...
Wink Martindale Reflects on His Time With Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Don "Wink" Martindale has nothing but fond memories of his time with the Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh parted ways with Martindale as the defensive coordinator this offseason and hired Mike Macdonald from Michigan. Martindale spent close to a decade in Baltimore and is now the...
Where to Find: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will battle it out as two 2-3 teams look to move to .500 on the young season. Cleveland is coming off a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Patriots blew out the Detroit Lions, 29-0. It is no secret that the...
Report: Seahawks Restructure G Gabe Jackson’s Contract, Create Cap Relief
With the trade deadline quickly approaching and the team needing a bit of financial cushion for the rest of the season, the Seahawks reportedly have restructured the contract of veteran guard Gabe Jackson. Per Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, Seattle created $1.76 million in additional space by converting $3.5 million of...
