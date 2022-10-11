ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

kciiradio.com

Washington County Riverboat Foundation Meeting next Wednesday

The Washington County Riverboat Foundation will have a board meeting on Wednesday, October 19th, at 6:00 pm at the Hospice of Washington County Board Room. There will be no grant awards voted on at this meeting. The Grant Review Committees have not completed their reviews. Fall Grant Awards will be made at the November 16th meeting in the event center of the Casino.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington School Board Meeting Summary

The Washington Community School Board met in regular session this week. The board evaluated reports from Lincoln Elementary Principal Susan Lund, Superintendent Willie Stone, and an overall curriculum report. The board established a goal for the 2023 school year by agreeing to develop a multi-tiered intervention system. Final changes were also approved to the district’s early retirement plan. The next Washington Community School Board meeting will be held on November 9th at the School District’s Central Office at 7:00 pm.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Keota Trailhead Fundraiser Ready To “Glow” Saturday

The Keota Kewash Trail Hike will take place Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. The event, which debuted last year, bears the theme “Let’s Glow Crazy”. Participants are encouraged to wear their best glow gear, and additional light-up items will be given out at the event. Participants...
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Closes Volleyball Regular Season with Surge

The Washington Demons wrapped up the volleyball season on a high note when they knocked off the Columbus Community Wildcats in four sets last night. After Washington cruised to a 25-9 victory in the first set, Columbus responded on their home floor and won the second set 25-20. But a close third-set win for Washington by the same score proved to be the turning point, as the Demons won the fourth set 25-12 as well to take the match.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Wayland’s Greet and Treat Providing Safe Alternative for Trick-Or-Treating

With Halloween approaching, the Wayland Great and Treat event provides a safe alternative to trick-or-treating. Wayland’s Greet and Treat will be held on Thursday, October 27th from 5:00-6:30pm. However, if more people arrive, the event will continue until the line finishes. Businesses from Wayland, Washington, Mount Pleasant, and other...
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

ChoctoberFest this Thursday

ChoctoberFest in Washington is tomorrow, as the Washington Chamber of Commerce, Elliot Realty Group, and Washington County Hospitals and Clinics are partnering up with local businesses for what could be the biggest ChoctoberFest yet. Twenty-two businesses in Washington are participating in this year’s celebration, where guests can enjoy chocolate and the Washington scenery, all while supporting local businesses and raising money for breast cancer awareness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Christmas Trees Available for Lights of Love

Main Street Washington is sponsoring the Lights of Love- Memory Tree Dedication in Central Park for the coming Holiday Season. Those interested can purchase a fresh-cut lighted tree for $100, which they can dedicate as a Memorial or honor someone of their choosing. The investment will support Main Street Washington’s revitalization efforts in Historic Downtown.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Library to Host Special Writers Workshop with Folk Singer Carol Montag

The Washington Public Library will be hosting a special songwriters workshop with Iowa-based folk singer Carol Montag. The workshop will be on Saturday, October 22nd, at 10:00 am and will be open to all teenagers and adults. There will also be a free follow-up concert after the workshop at 2:00 pm, where she will be performing the music of Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Judy Collins, and her original music.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Area Students Visit Fire Stations For Fire Prevention Week

Students from Winfield-Mt. Union, Grandview, and Sigourney were just some of the kids who got the opportunity to visit their local fire departments this week. Students had the chance to explore the vehicles, try on some gear, and speak with firefighters about fire safety and prevention. Visits like these help...
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Returns to Case Field in Bout with Fairfield

If there is any sliver of hope for a postseason berth in 2022 for the Washington football team another must-win game awaits tonight when they head home to Case Field to dual Fairfield in week eight. Washington comes into the day sitting at 3-4 and 1-2 in class 3A district...
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Louisa County Public Health Hosting Flu Shot Clinics

Louisa County Public Health is set to host 3 different flu shot clinics during the month of October. The clinics are open to the public and available for anyone over 6 months of age. Clinics will be held Thursday, October 13 at Letts Methodist Church from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, October...
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Sigourney Clothing Drive Underway

Residents in the Sigourney area have the opportunity to donate to the clothing drive, sponsored by the Sigourney Key Club. Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, October 18 at the Sigourney Junior/Senior High School, or the Sigourney Public Library. Items that will not be accepted include underclothing, socks, swimming attire,...
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Budget Amendment Made to Flood Mitigation Project

At the October 11th Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously approved amendments made to the Dogwood Ave. Flood Mitigation Project. The project will look to make roadway improvements that will raise the elevation of the roadway so that future flooding events can be mitigated. At the meeting,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Farm Festival Coming To Kalona

This Saturday, October 15, Acorn Bluff Farms is hosting a Fall Farm Festival at 720 14th Street in Kalona. Doors will open for the event at 5 p.m. with a meal served at 6. Acorn Bluff Farms, a heritage farm based in Columbus Junction, raises Mangalitsa pigs. Meals will include their Mangalitsa pork, lard biscuits, Mangalitsa bacon jalapeno poppers, and homemade apple crisp.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Board of Supervisors Summary

The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session yesterday. The board approved a pair of easement-related issues and approved a quit claim deed to yield land back to a resident. The board also approved an amendment to the grant agreement for the Dogwood Ave. Flood Mitigation Project and approved the appointment of a new Deputy Sheriff.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Opening Night Tonight for All Because of Agatha

Today is the opening night for the newest Washington Community Theater show, “All Because of Agatha.” All performances will be at the Washington Community Center, with shows set for today, the 15th,21st,22nd, and 23rd. The play centers around married couple Duff & Joan O’Hara, who have bought a...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Cedar Rapids Man Arrested for Washington County Burglary Warrant

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call yesterday that a wanted subject out of Washington County had been located. Fifty-year-old Charles William Lincoln of Cedar Rapids was arrested on a Washington County warrant for failure to appear for arraignment on his original charges of Third-Degree Theft and Third-Degree Burglary, a Class D Felony.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

