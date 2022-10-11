The Washington Demons wrapped up the volleyball season on a high note when they knocked off the Columbus Community Wildcats in four sets last night. After Washington cruised to a 25-9 victory in the first set, Columbus responded on their home floor and won the second set 25-20. But a close third-set win for Washington by the same score proved to be the turning point, as the Demons won the fourth set 25-12 as well to take the match.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO