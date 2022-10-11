Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Mayor Jaron Rosien
On today’s program, I’m speaking with the Mayor of Washington, Jaron Rosien, and we’re talking about the most recent City Council meeting.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Meeting next Wednesday
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation will have a board meeting on Wednesday, October 19th, at 6:00 pm at the Hospice of Washington County Board Room. There will be no grant awards voted on at this meeting. The Grant Review Committees have not completed their reviews. Fall Grant Awards will be made at the November 16th meeting in the event center of the Casino.
kciiradio.com
Washington School Board Meeting Summary
The Washington Community School Board met in regular session this week. The board evaluated reports from Lincoln Elementary Principal Susan Lund, Superintendent Willie Stone, and an overall curriculum report. The board established a goal for the 2023 school year by agreeing to develop a multi-tiered intervention system. Final changes were also approved to the district’s early retirement plan. The next Washington Community School Board meeting will be held on November 9th at the School District’s Central Office at 7:00 pm.
kciiradio.com
Keota Trailhead Fundraiser Ready To “Glow” Saturday
The Keota Kewash Trail Hike will take place Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. The event, which debuted last year, bears the theme “Let’s Glow Crazy”. Participants are encouraged to wear their best glow gear, and additional light-up items will be given out at the event. Participants...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kciiradio.com
Washington Closes Volleyball Regular Season with Surge
The Washington Demons wrapped up the volleyball season on a high note when they knocked off the Columbus Community Wildcats in four sets last night. After Washington cruised to a 25-9 victory in the first set, Columbus responded on their home floor and won the second set 25-20. But a close third-set win for Washington by the same score proved to be the turning point, as the Demons won the fourth set 25-12 as well to take the match.
kciiradio.com
Wayland’s Greet and Treat Providing Safe Alternative for Trick-Or-Treating
With Halloween approaching, the Wayland Great and Treat event provides a safe alternative to trick-or-treating. Wayland’s Greet and Treat will be held on Thursday, October 27th from 5:00-6:30pm. However, if more people arrive, the event will continue until the line finishes. Businesses from Wayland, Washington, Mount Pleasant, and other...
kciiradio.com
ChoctoberFest this Thursday
ChoctoberFest in Washington is tomorrow, as the Washington Chamber of Commerce, Elliot Realty Group, and Washington County Hospitals and Clinics are partnering up with local businesses for what could be the biggest ChoctoberFest yet. Twenty-two businesses in Washington are participating in this year’s celebration, where guests can enjoy chocolate and the Washington scenery, all while supporting local businesses and raising money for breast cancer awareness.
kciiradio.com
Christmas Trees Available for Lights of Love
Main Street Washington is sponsoring the Lights of Love- Memory Tree Dedication in Central Park for the coming Holiday Season. Those interested can purchase a fresh-cut lighted tree for $100, which they can dedicate as a Memorial or honor someone of their choosing. The investment will support Main Street Washington’s revitalization efforts in Historic Downtown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com
Washington Library to Host Special Writers Workshop with Folk Singer Carol Montag
The Washington Public Library will be hosting a special songwriters workshop with Iowa-based folk singer Carol Montag. The workshop will be on Saturday, October 22nd, at 10:00 am and will be open to all teenagers and adults. There will also be a free follow-up concert after the workshop at 2:00 pm, where she will be performing the music of Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Judy Collins, and her original music.
kciiradio.com
Area Students Visit Fire Stations For Fire Prevention Week
Students from Winfield-Mt. Union, Grandview, and Sigourney were just some of the kids who got the opportunity to visit their local fire departments this week. Students had the chance to explore the vehicles, try on some gear, and speak with firefighters about fire safety and prevention. Visits like these help...
kciiradio.com
Special Board of Supervisors Meeting Scheduled to Address Professional Competency Issue
At the October 11th Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board held a pair of closed sessions to address the professional competency of an individual. The combined length of these two meetings lasted over five hours and involved representatives from the Washington County Ambulance Service and Washington County Attorney John Gish.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH BRITTNEY TILLER
On today’s program we’re talking with Brittney Tiller, Naturalist for Jefferson County Conservation, about their upcoming “Bison Week”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
Washington Returns to Case Field in Bout with Fairfield
If there is any sliver of hope for a postseason berth in 2022 for the Washington football team another must-win game awaits tonight when they head home to Case Field to dual Fairfield in week eight. Washington comes into the day sitting at 3-4 and 1-2 in class 3A district...
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Public Health Hosting Flu Shot Clinics
Louisa County Public Health is set to host 3 different flu shot clinics during the month of October. The clinics are open to the public and available for anyone over 6 months of age. Clinics will be held Thursday, October 13 at Letts Methodist Church from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, October...
kciiradio.com
Sigourney Clothing Drive Underway
Residents in the Sigourney area have the opportunity to donate to the clothing drive, sponsored by the Sigourney Key Club. Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, October 18 at the Sigourney Junior/Senior High School, or the Sigourney Public Library. Items that will not be accepted include underclothing, socks, swimming attire,...
kciiradio.com
Budget Amendment Made to Flood Mitigation Project
At the October 11th Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously approved amendments made to the Dogwood Ave. Flood Mitigation Project. The project will look to make roadway improvements that will raise the elevation of the roadway so that future flooding events can be mitigated. At the meeting,...
kciiradio.com
Farm Festival Coming To Kalona
This Saturday, October 15, Acorn Bluff Farms is hosting a Fall Farm Festival at 720 14th Street in Kalona. Doors will open for the event at 5 p.m. with a meal served at 6. Acorn Bluff Farms, a heritage farm based in Columbus Junction, raises Mangalitsa pigs. Meals will include their Mangalitsa pork, lard biscuits, Mangalitsa bacon jalapeno poppers, and homemade apple crisp.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Summary
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session yesterday. The board approved a pair of easement-related issues and approved a quit claim deed to yield land back to a resident. The board also approved an amendment to the grant agreement for the Dogwood Ave. Flood Mitigation Project and approved the appointment of a new Deputy Sheriff.
kciiradio.com
Opening Night Tonight for All Because of Agatha
Today is the opening night for the newest Washington Community Theater show, “All Because of Agatha.” All performances will be at the Washington Community Center, with shows set for today, the 15th,21st,22nd, and 23rd. The play centers around married couple Duff & Joan O’Hara, who have bought a...
kciiradio.com
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested for Washington County Burglary Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call yesterday that a wanted subject out of Washington County had been located. Fifty-year-old Charles William Lincoln of Cedar Rapids was arrested on a Washington County warrant for failure to appear for arraignment on his original charges of Third-Degree Theft and Third-Degree Burglary, a Class D Felony.
Comments / 0