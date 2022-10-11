Read full article on original website
Long-Time Binghamton Fire Chaplain Fr. Buckley Passes Away
The long-time Chaplain of the Binghamton City Fire Department is being remembered not only for his faith but for his love of his community and the people who protect it. Father Gerald Buckley passed away Wednesday morning, October 12. He was 93. . Father Buckley was ordained in 1957 for...
Garden Opening at Binghamton Site Where Cheri Lindsey Died
Construction of a memorial garden on the property where a 12-year-old Binghamton girl was killed is nearing completion. The project on the city's North Side is being developed on the site where Cheri Lindsey's body was found in March 1984. Cheri disappeared while delivering newspapers in the neighborhood. Her body...
BOO! 4 Ways To Get In The Spooky Spirit Now Near Binghamton
Halloween is only a few weeks away and everyone is trying to get into the spirt of the season. Here are some spooky things that you can do right now until the last day of the month arrives. Stay At A Haunted Hotel. The Fainting Goat Island Inn in Vestal...
Binghamton Billboards Seek Justice for Aliza Spencer
The effort to track down the killer of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl is moving to the streets of her hometown. City police have said nothing in recent weeks about their investigation into the fatal shooting of Aliza Spencer, a sixth-grade student who was shot in the chest last spring. Aliza...
Moving! Little Free Library To Honor 12-Year-Old Girl
I remember hearing about this story in April and the first thing I thought of was my daughters. If this had happened to Riley or Tara, I would have been crushed and it would feel like my world had come to an end. I wouldn't have any peace in my...
Endicott's World-Famous Boris the Skeleton Is Halloween Ready
Boris the Skeleton has gone all out for Halloween this year!. Endwell’s Famous Boris the Skeleton Goes Green for St. Patrick’s Day. Endwell's world-famous Boris the Skeleton is embracing his inner Irishman. Check Out the 12-Foot Tall Skeleton That Has a Personality All of Its Own.
Calling All Crafters for First Annual Southern Tier Independence Center Craft Fair
The Southern Tier Independence Center is looking for some crafty people to help with a new fund-raising effort. STIC is holding its first annual holiday craft fair benefitting people with disabilities on November 5. Right now, STIC is looking to sign up artisans wishing to sell their wares at the...
New York’s Heroic Firefighters Memorialized
Eleven names are added to New York’s memorial to fallen firefighters during observance of Fire Prevention Week and Firefighter Appreciation Day. The 25th annual New York Firefighters’ Memorial Ceremony was held in Albany on October 11. The names of 10 men and one woman have been added to...
Endwell Byrne Dairy Store’s Opening Delayed by Hurricane Ian
A new Endwell convenience store was expected to be operational by now but the opening date has been pushed back for a surprising reason. The Byrne Dairy & Deli unit on Watson Boulevard had been scheduled to open on October 12. But now people familiar with the project say the business may not be up and running until sometime next month.
[GALLERY] Top 20 Trip Advisor Rated Binghamton Restaurants
There are many great things about living in the greater Binghamton area (cue the naysayers.) I like living here, and while no community is perfect, I see our area as growing and becoming better. There a quite a number of projects happening in the Triple Cites with new buildings being...
New Store to Open at Old “Number 5″ Restaurant Site in Binghamton
A woman who grew up on Binghamton's West Side is preparing to launch a new business on the ground floor of a former city firehouse. Katie Kane is about to open "The Simply Space" in the historic building that was home to the Number 5 restaurant for more than four decades.
Mom’s House ‘Night Of Hope’ Celebration And Your Invited
I was very fortunate as a child and I didn't realize it until I got older. I was raised in a Christian-based family by my Mom and Dad. I really have NO idea if we had money troubles or not, my parents knew that God would provide and He was faithful in that promise.
This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA
According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
Parking Lot Work Starts at Site of Future Boscov’s Garage
Although construction on a new city-owned parking garage has yet to begin, workers are preparing the site next to the Binghamton Boscov's store for a temporary lot. Mayor Jared Kraham has said about 45 spaces will be available for use during the holiday season. A section of the old Water...
Two Binghamton Men Plead Guilty to Dealing Drugs
Two Binghamton drug dealers are headed to prison following guilty pleas in Broome County Court. In one case, a convicted felon admits he was involved in drug dealing in Binghamton last year. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 33-year-old Sean Haynes of Binghamton, who had a previous conviction of...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Volunteers Needed to Clean Up Broome’s Waterways
The Broome County Environmental Management Council and Broome-Tioga Stormwater Coalition are signing up volunteers for the 36th annual Broome County Riverbank Cleanup on October 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants must preregister by Monday, October 17. Also, the agencies are looking for sites outside the riverbank that need attention....
Displaced Pups Due To Hurricane Ian Arrive At Broome County Humane Society
As many of you know, I am someone who has been adopting dogs for many decades. Around the year 2000, my wife educated me about Greyhounds and how there were many organizations in the country and around the world as well, refusing and adopting these beautiful creatures. And so we...
Jail Time for Binghamton ATM Robbery & Salvation Army Damage
Two cases moving through Broome County Court involve a robbery at a Binghamton ATM and damage to a Salvation Army Rehab. facility. A Binghamton man will be starting the new year in 2023 being sentenced for stealing money from someone trying to make a deposit at an Automatic Teller Machine in Binghamton just before Christmas.
Abandoned Endicott Kmart Store to Be Renovated and Repurposed
The former Kmart building in the old Endicott Plaza that once was targeted for demolition is about to come back to life. Village officials had developed plans to tear down the abandoned store which went out of business without advance notice when it was shut down by the flooding of September 2011.
