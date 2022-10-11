ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat eases on hopes for Black Sea corridor talks

* Chicago near flat after Thursday rally on corridor worries * Market eyes UN, Turkey talks with Moscow * Corn ticks down, soybeans firm (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat eased on Friday on hopes of progress in negotiations to maintain a Black Sea grain corridor after the previous day's warning by Moscow that it could quit the deal. Corn eased while soybeans edged higher as investors also wrestled with macroeconomic uncertainty after a higher than expected U.S. inflation reading. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.8% at $8.85 a bushel by 0938 GMT. Wheat had rebounded on Thursday from two days of declines after Russia's Geneva U.N. ambassador told Reuters that Moscow could reject renewal of the corridor deal next month unless its demands are addressed. However, there were hopes of progress in negotiations after a meeting on Thursday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan and as U.N. officials continued consultations over the deal, which has allowed wartime grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. CBOT corn ticked down 0.4% to $6.95 a bushel while soybeans edged up 0.2% to $13.98-3/4 a bushel. A rise in the dollar, meanwhile, weighed on U.S. grain markets. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean and soyoil futures on Thursday and net even in soymeal futures, traders said. Prices at 0928 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 885.00 -7.25 -0.81 770.75 14.82 CBOT corn 695.00 -2.75 -0.39 593.25 17.15 CBOT soy 1398.75 3.00 0.21 1339.25 4.44 Paris wheat 353.00 -3.25 -0.91 276.75 27.55 Paris maize 340.00 -1.25 -0.37 226.00 50.44 Paris rape 633.00 -0.75 -0.12 754.00 -16.05 WTI crude oil 88.64 -0.47 -0.53 75.21 17.86 Euro/dlr 0.97 0.00 -0.44 1.1368 -14.41 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rallies as Russia threatens to quit Black Sea grains deal

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rebounded on Thursday from two days of declines on concerns that a Black Sea export corridor deal may not be renewed next month, which could again disrupt grain shipments from Ukraine. Corn and soybeans pared earlier losses on spillover support from wheat...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#Wheat#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ukrainian#The United Nations#Russian
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
NWS
Country
China
The Drive

Ukraine Just Captured Another Rare Russian Electronic Warfare Vehicle

The vehicle from the Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system was captured after the rout of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region. The potential intelligence windfall from the electronic warfare battle in Ukraine continues, with the first confirmed capture of a vehicle from the Russian Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system. The vehicle, captured by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing counter-offensive in the east of the country, is the latest addition to a growing collection of seized modern Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment, which ranges from containerized components of vehicle-borne systems to airborne jamming pods.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy