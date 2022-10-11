Clague Road United Church of Christ celebrates 100th anniversary with Oct. 16 event

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vandals strike again at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Several mausoleums, two statues and altars were vandalized at Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark. The damage was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Sept. 22. Someone, using orange, black and green paint, sprayed the letters “T” and “M” and the words, “Yellow tape around his body,” “double home,” “HA HA” and “lie to me” on the statues and altars.
Harmony House eyes February opening for new Akron emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness
AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
Best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Got a craving for falafel, couscous or kebabs? The best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland have all that and more, offering everything from Persian specialties, Lebanese classics and Arab cuisine -- all healthy dishes without giving up satisfying taste. Full of aromatics and layers of richness,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University Heights breaks ground for South Taylor Place townhomes
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After several years of discussions and planning, which included a pandemic-induced interruption, ground was broken Friday (Oct. 14) on the city’s South Taylor Road townhome project, South Taylor Place. Thirty luxury townhomes are to be built for sale at a cost of $350,000-$400,000 each on...
Embassy of Lyndhurst nursing facility continues to make improvements at former Greens site, including adding a dialysis center
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Just about a year ago, new ownership began operating what had been the Greens Nursing Facility in Lyndhurst and on Wednesday (Oct. 12), that new ownership, Beachwood-based Embassy Healthcare, took another step toward upgrading the facility, 1575 Brainard Road, by showing to city leaders its new dialysis unit, which will officially open Oct. 19 to serve its residents.
St. Vincent-St. Mary runs wild on Cleveland Heights: Highlights of a 49-21 win, by the numbers
AKRON, Ohio — D’Anthony Kelker kickstarted St. Vincent-St. Mary’s offense with a big run. Fittingly, he and Santino Harper closed Friday night with two more big runs to finish off their 49-21 win against Cleveland Heights.
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
MetroHealth’s new $759 million Glick Center opens Nov. 5, signaling a new era of healthcare
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 5, caretakers will begin wheeling patients out of the old, cramped hospital on MetroHealth System’s W. 25th Street campus, and into the new, spacious Glick Center acute care hospital. Within 12 hours, the move will be complete, leaving the...
Lorain County grand jury indicts woman accused of killing Elyria man
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Lorain County grand jury issued an indictment against a woman accused of killing an Elyria man. Bonita Tracy Ann Wright, 30, of Elyria, is charged with murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence in the Aug. 31 death of 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin, according to Elyria police and the Lorain County Common Pleas Court.
People Pleasers: Before you say ‘Yes’ to something, consider this – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A few months before Mary (not her real name) was to be married, she knew it was a bad idea. She was afraid to tell anyone. But about a week before the wedding, she opened up to her parents. They also had doubts about the person...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cozumel announces new Parma location, plans spring opening on Snow Road
PARMA, Ohio -- For the longest time, Cozumel co-owner Tony Castro had his eye on Parma, looking for the perfect location for the Northeast Ohio-based Mexican restaurant chain to expand its operation. “We’re always thinking that we need to get a spot in Parma,” Castro said. “After waiting for years,...
Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.1 million or more in September; see what topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ten Cuyahoga County homes sold for at least $1.1 million in September, including the highest sale in Cuyahoga County since 2018, a $7 million home in Lakewood. Cities with multiple home sales of at least $1.1 million were Hunting Valley, Shaker Heights, and Solon, with two...
Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A $300 million vision for transforming the city’s lakefront east of Burke Lakefront Airport took a big step Thursday toward the realization of a shovel-ready design that could tee up major construction grants. The Port of Cleveland announced that its board of directors approved a...
Thief no longer welcome at Giant Eagle: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 1:10 p.m. Sept. 27, a theft was reported at Giant Eagle. The man had been suspected of theft in the past. He was cited for theft this time and advised that he’s no longer welcome at the store. Warrant: Hilliard Boulevard. At 1:45 p.m. Oct. 1, an officer...
Former inmates, staff share stories of life inside the Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life inside the Cuyahoga County jail is so bad, with reports of inedible food, unsanitary conditions and overuse of solitary confinement, that some inmates would rather go to prison – even for longer stretches of time. That’s what multiple former inmates told cleveland.com after serving...
Police investigate vehicle thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. A an called the police department at 12:27 p.m. on Oct. 2 to report his vehicle was missing from a parking lot at Detroit Avenue near Mathews Avenue. The police department checked with the towing company for the lot, and they did not tow it, according to a police event report.
Lots of drunk drivers on the roads: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 3:17 a.m. Oct. 8, an officer on patrol saw a car traveling west on Lorain Road with no headlights. The driver was stopped near West 217th Street. Signs of alcohol intoxication were observed as police talked with the driver. After performing field sobriety tests, the 22-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0