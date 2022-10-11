Read full article on original website
Sanders: Federal Reserve is hurting economy
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Sunday that the Federal Reserve is hurting the economy more than helping amid high inflation, rising interest rates and fears of recession. “I think they’re hurting the situation,” Sanders said of the Fed on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I think it is wrong to be saying the way we deal with…
Xi Jinping’s vision for China’s next five years: key takeaways from his speech
China’s president, Xi Jinping, walked into the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday to open the Communist party summit and lay out his vision for the next five years. He is expected to be formally returned to power this week, and over 104 minutes his speech gave a foretaste of what is in store for the next half decade.
Hargreaves Lansdown hit by lawsuit on behalf of Woodford fund investors
Hargreaves Lansdown, a top British investment platform, has been hit by a multimillion-pound lawsuit over the failure of fallen star manager Neil Woodford’s equity income fund, which left hundreds of thousands of investors nursing losses. The claims management firm RGL said it had filed the claim in the high...
BBC
Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay
Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
BBC
Independent Scotland would apply to rejoin European Union - Sturgeon
An independent Scotland would apply to rejoin the European Union and redesign the energy market, according to a new economic prospectus. The Scottish government paper, which will be published on Monday, will set out proposals for key issues, such as currency and border arrangements. It will also outline a migration...
BBC
Liz Truss: Stop whispering about PM, Wales Office minister tells Tories
A Wales Office minister has apologised for "all of the problems" and "feeling of instability" caused by the government's mini-budget. But David TC Davies accused fellow Conservative MPs of "undermining" Prime Minister Liz Truss with anonymous "whispering" to the media. The Monmouth MP said some didn't accept losing the argument...
