Economy

The Hill

Sanders: Federal Reserve is hurting economy

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Sunday that the Federal Reserve is hurting the economy more than helping amid high inflation, rising interest rates and fears of recession. “I think they’re hurting the situation,” Sanders said of the Fed on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”   “I think it is wrong to be saying the way we deal with…
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay

Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Independent Scotland would apply to rejoin European Union - Sturgeon

An independent Scotland would apply to rejoin the European Union and redesign the energy market, according to a new economic prospectus. The Scottish government paper, which will be published on Monday, will set out proposals for key issues, such as currency and border arrangements. It will also outline a migration...
ECONOMY
BBC

Liz Truss: Stop whispering about PM, Wales Office minister tells Tories

A Wales Office minister has apologised for "all of the problems" and "feeling of instability" caused by the government's mini-budget. But David TC Davies accused fellow Conservative MPs of "undermining" Prime Minister Liz Truss with anonymous "whispering" to the media. The Monmouth MP said some didn't accept losing the argument...
POLITICS

