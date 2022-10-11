Read full article on original website
Tennessee high court reverses Judd death investigation order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition in […]
“Perfect phone call”: Trump scrambles after Georgia DA floats “prison sentences” in election probe
Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis indicated that as her investigation into voter fraud wraps up, she anticipates criminal charges. "The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences," Willis told reporters last week. Donald Trump responded in a formal statement from his political...
Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.
Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
Former Kentucky jailer convicted of using unlawful force on inmate
A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday. Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville. The detainee, who suffered...
Biden calls out Rand Paul for calling infrastructure bill ‘socialism’ then asking for funds
Last week, President Joe Biden called out several Kentucky legislators in a speech at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations Facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, over their vote and comments against the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021. Biden was in Maryland to comment on the economy and...
After president's marijuana pardons, Kentucky examining what can be done in the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor said he's examining the president's call for state's to issue pardons for some marijuana offenses. Last week, President Joe Biden said he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. He then asked governors to do the same.
