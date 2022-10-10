Read full article on original website
Jamie Oliver says ‘children coming to school with empty lunchboxes’ in free meals plea
Jamie Oliver has warned children are coming to school with empty lunchboxes and no money for food as he called for more pupils to qualify for free meals. The chef warned the most vulnerable in society were struggling from being excluded from the scheme. It came as a joint campaign by The Independent and The Food Foundation urged the government to give meals to all schoolchildren living in poverty but who are not currently eligible. Currently, households must earn under £7,400 a year - excluding benefits - to receive free school meals. Have you been affected by this story?...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022
A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
BBC
'Speaking about the 22 babies I lost is seen as taboo'
Imtiaz Fazil has been pregnant 24 times, but she only has two living children. She first fell pregnant in 1999 and, over the subsequent 23 years, has had 17 miscarriages and five babies die before their first birthdays due to a rare genetic condition. The 49-year-old, from Levenshulme in Manchester,...
BBC
Record number of nurses quitting the NHS
Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
BBC
Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help
A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
BBC
Baby Freddie 'might have lived' without c-section delays
A baby whose mother was third in the queue for an emergency caesarean might have lived had he been delivered sooner, an inquest has heard. Jay Whewell's son Freddie died five days after he was delivered on 24 May 2020 at Gloucester Royal Hospital. His skull was fractured in delivery...
BBC
Family discovers tree frog in bag of Sainsbury's bananas
A tree frog from the Dominican Republic has turned up in a family's Sainsbury's shopping. Iain Holloway from Tamworth, Staffordshire, said his wife discovered the little amphibian sealed inside a bag of Fair Trade bananas. "We then all stood in the kitchen looking at each other wondering what to do,"...
Molly Russell died from ‘self-harm after suffering depression and negative impact of social media’
The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell made a direct appeal to Meta to stop publishing a “demented trail of life-sucking content” after a coroner ruled the “negative effects of online content” had contributed to her death.Ian Russell said he hoped the the coroner’s conclusions would be an “important step in bringing about much-needed change”.He said his message to Instagram – and Facebook – boss Mark Zuckerberg was simpy “to listen... and then do something about it.”Molly, from Harrow in northwest London, ended her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.Coroner Andrew Walker said the...
Marmalade sales surged 18% in wake of Queen's death as Brits inspired by her Paddington Bear Jubilee sketch left thousands of jars with flowers in tribute
Marmalade sales surged by up to 18 per cent in the wake of the Queen's death as Brits inspired by her Paddington Bear Jubilee sketch left jars with flowers in tribute. The citrus spread experienced a renaissance after a comedy sketch between the Queen and Paddington bear was broadcast during the Platinum Jubilee.
MedicalXpress
UK hospitals told to prioritise blood due to stock shortage
British health officials on Wednesday warned that non-urgent hospital operations could be cancelled due to a shortage in blood stocks, calling for more supplies. The warning came as NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT), which collects blood and other tissues, issued its first "amber alert" warning. "Asking hospitals to limit their...
BBC
Care failures identified after boy, 18, overdosed
A report into the death of a vulnerable young man said he was failed by the organisations responsible for his care. The 18-year-old, who had autism, was found dead after an accidental overdose in his Bedford flat in May 2020. A Safeguarding Adults Review, which referred to him as "Max",...
BBC
Cornwall councillors call for care vacancies to be filled
Councillors have called for more to be done to fulfil Cornwall care vacancies. The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported there were currently more than 130 vacancies in the county. Cornwall Council said the health and care sector was facing "severe pressures and a shortage of care workers". It found regular...
howafrica.com
Nigerian Doctors Recruited To Work In UK Hospitals Lament ‘Exploitation And Slave Labour’
Some Nigerian doctors who were recruited to work in UK hospitals have lamented over alleged exploitation and being overworked. A BBC investigation has revealed that doctors from Nigeria are being recruited by a British healthcare company and expected to work in private hospitals under conditions not allowed in the National Health Service.
BBC
Social care staff shortage blocks Dorset hospital beds
Hospital beds in Dorset are in short supply partly due to a care sector recruitment crisis and rising hospital admissions, councillors have been told. Staff shortages mean more than 700 care home beds are lying empty and some hospital patients cannot be discharged. Dorset Care, owned by Dorset Council, took...
BBC
Charley-Ann Patterson was sent upsetting TikTok before taking her life
A bullied 12-year-old girl was sent an upsetting social media video days before she killed herself, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on 1 October 2020. Her mother told the hearing the youngster was also sent other "inappropriate" messages by pupils...
Revealed: The best county for top-quality restaurants is North Yorkshire, which has more entries in the new AA Restaurant Guide than any other area
Britain's top foodie counties have been revealed – and it's North Yorkshire that reigns supreme for delicious dining. That's according to the newly launched AA Restaurant Guide 2023, which lists 68 top-quality restaurants in North Yorkshire, more than any other county. The runner-up spot goes to Devon, with 59...
