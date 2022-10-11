Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police in South Burlington...
WCAX
UVM med students take part in white coat ceremony
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Future doctors received their white coats Friday from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, part of an annual rite of passage where first-year medical students are recognized for their commitment to the field. Angela Khadka, one of more than 100 students bestowed the honor,...
WCAX
Peace and Justice Center closing Burlington storefront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Peace and Justice Center shop in Burlington will be closing their Lake Street storefront at the end of this year. For decades, the store has sold local and fair trade products. It’s also been a meeting spot for activists. Peace and Justice Center leadership says they won’t be completely closing down, just moving to a smaller space to refocus on the organizations original goal.
WCAX
Beta founder brings aircraft simulator to alma mater
Car dealerships target of catalytic converter thefts. Passengers, TSA adjust to new BTV checkpoint upgrades. The Burlington airport’s new TSA checkpoints opened last week for the first time to the public, part of $19 million in terminal upgrades. But has it streamlined security as intended?. Vt. GOP launches excess...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
WCAX
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Saving an exclusive Vermont family business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont Wagyu held its 4th...
WCAX
First ever Non-fiction Comics Festival in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Read some comics, appreciate comics, learn from comics,” said Co-organizer Teppi Zuppo. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention at the first ever Non-fiction Comics Festival in Burlington. The Fletcher Free Library hosted the event. Organizers from the Vermont Folklife Center say there are lots of comic book lovers in Vermont.
UVM Medical Center ER overwhelmed, urges patients to seek treatment elsewhere
Because of an influx of patients clogging the emergency room on Friday, UVM Medical Center encouraged patients to only seek out the emergency department in medical emergencies. Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM Medical Center ER overwhelmed, urges patients to seek treatment elsewhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 15
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, October 15. Today is Jay Peak’s 13th Annual Bean and Brew Festival! Today from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. you can find locally-roasted coffees alongside New England’s finest beers, ciders, and more. Quench your thirst and come to the Stateside Base Lodge to enjoy live music and lawn games. There will also be a gear sale. Tickets are $30, which gets you 12 sampling tickets and a commemorative glass.
WCAX
Hydro-Quebec to acquire several dams in this region
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydro-Quebec -- the provincial utility out of Montreal -- is set to acquire 13 hydro electric dams in our region. The hydro giant is set to purchase “great river hydro” -- the region’s main hydro electric supplier covering two rivers: the Deerfield and the Connecticut.
WCAX
Application for Federal Student Loan Debt Relief now taking names
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Federal Student Loan Debt Relief application site is now taking names. Friday the website began a beta launch, taking applications for those that qualify for loan debt forgiveness, they say the hope was to refine the process ahead of the official launch. Those who qualify...
WCAX
Police respond to Burlington High School threat
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a heightened police presence at Burlington High School Friday after a reported threat. BHS Principal Lauren McBride sent a message to the community Friday morning regarding a potential threat that has since been proven unsubstantiated. She says she believes the school is safe but that out of an abundance of caution police officers will be in and around the school Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Opening day for retail cannabis has finally come for a company that worked for more than five years to make this a reality. “We’ve worked so hard and have an incredible team that have put together a really cool experience for customers. We’re growing our own cannabis right here in the building. We’ve got all the equipment to help you grow it if you want to. And finally, we can sell it to our customers,” Green State Dispensary’s Kelsy Raap.
WCAX
Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination
A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. 7 arrested in Bennington drug raid. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WCAX
Burrows Trail has new look after summer renovations
The Burlington School District is suing PCB manufacturer Monsanto for contamination that shut down their high school two years ago. Authorities say a drug raid in Bennington netted seven people, including a suspect connected to two recent shootings in the area. Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder. Updated: 2...
WCAX
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid
A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town
One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
WCAX
Burlington officers testify on previous run-ins with alleged cleaver killer
Future doctors received their white coats Friday from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, part of an annual rite of passage where first-year medical students are recognized for their commitment to the field. Live music proved problematic during the pandemic. Now, one local orchestra is finally making its...
WCAX
Analysis: Why do Millenials need more money?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millenials need more money. That’s the finding of a new survey that found they are America’s poorest generation. Millennials are currently between 25 and 40 years old, so they lived through the 2008 recession, soaring housing prices and college costs, and now the highest inflation since the ‘70s.
WCAX
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
Comments / 1