Bartlesville police warn parents about candy safety

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville police issued a public safety notice reminding parents and guardians to talk to their kids about candy safety this Halloween.

Police said kids may be taking what they think is candy from friends, when they could actually be taking prescription drugs.

A a recent drop in prices has made opioid medications or counterfeit pills more available on the street, according to Bartlesville police. They said, in most cases, the Oxycodone or Hydrochloride M30 pills are laced with Fentanyl or Xylazine which can be deadly if taken or even just handled.

Police said some of the pills they’ve seen in the area are multi-colored and could easily be mistaken for candy. They said they’ve seen a recent increase in these types of drug overdoses.

