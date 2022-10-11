ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Heartland Pets on 10/14/22

Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West. Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West. The Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau. 13th Vintage Now Fashion Show returns Saturday. Updated: 12 hours...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

13th Vintage Now Fashion Show returns Saturday

The Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show on 10/14. East Prairie School Dist. boosting security ahead of Caruthersville game. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The East Prairie School District is taking safety precautions ahead of Friday night's football game with Caruthersville. Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show headlines 10/14

The Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau. The 13th Vintage Now Fashion Show will be Saturday at the Show Me Center. East Prairie School Dist. boosting security ahead of Caruthersville game. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The East Prairie School District is taking safety precautions ahead of Friday...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Society
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Society
Cape Girardeau, MO
Lifestyle
City
Center, MO
KFVS12

Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ghosts, ghouls and goblins will haunt the A.C. Brase Arena starting on Friday night, October 14 for the annual Haunted Hall of Horrors. The city’s haunted house opens for the season with a maze of scares, including creepy clowns, dolls that come to life and a 3D freak show.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau trail rehab

The Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau. The 13th Vintage Now Fashion Show will be Saturday at the Show Me Center. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show on 10/14. East Prairie School Dist. boosting security ahead of Caruthersville game. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The East Prairie School...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland News at 9 headlines 10/14

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Domestic Violence#Pastimes Antiques#The Safe House Of
KFVS12

War memorial in Sikeston

Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. 1 person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting this afternoon in Cape. Swat Challenge in Sikeston. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Area...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Children bond with officers in SWAT Challenge in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Area children were able to get a glimpse of what it’s like to be in a police officer’s shoes as they experienced a SWAT challenge in Sikeston on Saturday. Sikeston DPS designed an obstacle course to test the physical endurance of the children as...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
KFVS12

Swat Challenge in Sikeston

Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. 1 person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting this afternoon in Cape. War memorial in Sikeston. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Cape

Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Military helicopter makes landing in Cape Girardeau

A look inside the Three Rivers College Rodeo in Sikeston, Mo. East Prairie School District boosting security ahead of game. Ahead of the football game this week, the East Prairie School District is boosting security measures. Court hearing for Caruthersville shooting suspect moved. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The court...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo., leaves one dead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. On October 15, police responded to shots fired at approximately 5:52 p.m. On the scene, they discovered...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston dedicates war memorial of soldiers killed in action

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of four granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action in past wars at the Sikeston Veterans Park on Saturday. This war memorial is dedicated to...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Illinois American Water switching source from Ohio River to groundwater in Cairo

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Because of historically low levels from the Ohio River, Illinois American Water is temporarily changing its source to groundwater in the Cairo area. The change will be in effect until further notice, and the Cairo Water Treatment Plant will be using groundwater supplied by a well as an alternate source.
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Red flag warning in effect for most of the Heartland

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The majority of the Heartland is under a red flag warning now and officials are urging everyone not to burn anything. The winds have been howling all day long. According to one farmer, this kind of weather makes him uneasy while he’s out in the field harvesting.
SALINE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy