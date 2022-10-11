Read full article on original website
Arts Council of Southeast Missouri takes the reigns on Cape Light Festival
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 35,000 people visit the Christmas lights at Cape Girardeau County Park every year, but with dwindling participation, some changes are coming this year. The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is rebooting the holiday tradition. Officials said “the Cape Light Festival” is an experience 35...
Heartland Pets on 10/14/22
13th Vintage Now Fashion Show returns Saturday
The Breakfast Show headlines 10/14
Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ghosts, ghouls and goblins will haunt the A.C. Brase Arena starting on Friday night, October 14 for the annual Haunted Hall of Horrors. The city’s haunted house opens for the season with a maze of scares, including creepy clowns, dolls that come to life and a 3D freak show.
Heartland mowing company rehabilitating Cape Girardeau trail
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With a lack of rain and no grass to cut, a Heartland mowing company found another project to pass the time. Mike’s Mowing and More is rehabilitating the trail at Fountain Park in Cape Girardeau. Workers spent the day clearing the 1-mile trail of...
Cape Girardeau trail rehab
Heartland News at 9 headlines 10/14
War memorial in Sikeston
Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. 1 person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting this afternoon in Cape. Swat Challenge in Sikeston. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Area...
Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville
Children bond with officers in SWAT Challenge in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Area children were able to get a glimpse of what it’s like to be in a police officer’s shoes as they experienced a SWAT challenge in Sikeston on Saturday. Sikeston DPS designed an obstacle course to test the physical endurance of the children as...
Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County
Swat Challenge in Sikeston
Friday recycling route in Cape Girardeau moved to Saturday while Tuesday routes shift to Wednesday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to staff shortages, Friday recycling routes for October 14 will run on Saturday October 15. Please leave your carts at the curb and they will be emptied Saturday as long as they are not overfilled or blocked. Meanwhile, Tuesday recycling routes are moving to...
1 dead after shooting in Cape
Military helicopter makes landing in Cape Girardeau
Shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo., leaves one dead
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. On October 15, police responded to shots fired at approximately 5:52 p.m. On the scene, they discovered...
Sikeston dedicates war memorial of soldiers killed in action
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of four granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action in past wars at the Sikeston Veterans Park on Saturday. This war memorial is dedicated to...
Illinois American Water switching source from Ohio River to groundwater in Cairo
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Because of historically low levels from the Ohio River, Illinois American Water is temporarily changing its source to groundwater in the Cairo area. The change will be in effect until further notice, and the Cairo Water Treatment Plant will be using groundwater supplied by a well as an alternate source.
Red flag warning in effect for most of the Heartland
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The majority of the Heartland is under a red flag warning now and officials are urging everyone not to burn anything. The winds have been howling all day long. According to one farmer, this kind of weather makes him uneasy while he’s out in the field harvesting.
