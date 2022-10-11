Gregory Crewdson

As the founder of Antica Terra, the insider favorite winery based in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, Maggie Harrison’s modus operandi has always been not just to craft the most exquisite Chardonny and Pinot Noir vintages every year that she possibly can, but also to use her platform—and indeed, even wine tastings at her very own Antica Terra—to introduce her community to lesser-known wine regions and wineries from around the globe. (In fact, Harrison even created a whole program around it called The Collective, which showcases rare and hard-to-find bottles.) Here, she shares her guide to Zürich, one of Harrison’s favorite fall city breaks—as well as four of the most important women winemakers to know from across Switzerland’s underexplored vineyards.

