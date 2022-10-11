Gregory Crewdson

Read full article on original website
After the Show, a Very Ralph Lauren Dinner to Celebrate the Brand’s West Coast Moment
“World of”—it’s an internal shorthand term used among the workforce at Ralph Lauren, some of them lifelong loyalists. It stands for all things Ralph Lauren; not just the clothing, but the all-encompassing multitudes that comprise the world of Mr. Lauren, delivered in such a way that they could have only hailed from his universe, cultivated and reinforced over the last half-century. They range from the minutia, such as a particular wattage and warmth of a lightbulb or a bit of extra starch in the dinner napkins, to the incredibly grand.
Kaia Gerber’s Alaïa Look Is Worthy of a ’90s Supermodel
Last night in Los Angeles, the who’s who of Hollywood came out to attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. The glittering array of superstars celebrated the museum’s work to preserve film history—and paraded down the red carpet in all their high fashion finery. But one of the most striking looks of the evening came from a fashion phenomenon in her own right: the 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
Sofia Coppola Will Now Take You Behind the Scenes of Her Priscilla Presley Biopic
Sofia Coppola has officially joined Instagram—but don’t expect to see the Oscar winner posting selfies anytime soon. “I much prefer being behind the camera,” the filmmaker recently told Vogue. “I’m of a generation before that still believes in retaining some sense of mystique.”. Coppola has...
On Monday night crowds were queuing across London’s Hanover Square to enter a refurbished Georgian house just across from British Vogue’s headquarters. This was effectively the grand reveal of the recently-established Jimmy Choo Academy, the fashion school founded by Britain’s original luxury shoe meister, his legacy to training and offering start-up spaces for the next generations of aspiring designers. He was there, greeting a multigenerational audience charged with a huge welcome of champagne in a pristine building with sumptuously sweeping stairs and ice-cream colored moulded ceilings that look more like a set straight out of Bridgerton than an old-style English art school.
The English: Emily Blunt ‘loved’ working with ‘freak genius’ director Hugo Blick
Emily Blunt has said that she “loved” working with “freak genius” writer and director Hugo Blick in their upcoming western television drama The English.The British actress stars in the six-part series set in in 1890s America which explores the unlikely connection between an aristocratic Englishwoman (Blunt) and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, played by Chaske Spencer.“Hugo is a freak genius as I tell him often. He just has written the most dexterous, complicated, otherworldly script and yet he’s a wonderful director because he doesn’t cling too tightly to his words,” Ms Blunt said.Sign up for our newsletters.
Your Exclusive November Issue Tour with Vogue.com's Chioma Nnadi
Each month, our Vogue Club members get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine. For the November issue we caught up with Vogue.com’s Chioma Nnadi, who traveled to Accra, Ghana to interview (and roller skate with)––our cover star Michaela Coel.
In New York, “Louis Vuitton: 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” Celebrates Out-of-the-Box Creativity
Just as technology and communications power change today, so developments in transportation drove innovation in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In 1854 when Louis Vuitton was founded, horsepower still referenced equines; boats and trains offered alternative means of getting around, as did one’s own feet. Born in 1821 in Anchay, France, Vuitton walked to Paris at age 13, a journey that lasted two years. Once in the capital, he apprenticed with the box maker Monsieur Marechal before striking out on his own. Now the man and his legacy are being celebrated in “Louis Vuitton: 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries,” opening in New York. This is the fourth and final stop of this traveling show, which has adapted to each of its surroundings.
MATCHESFASHION Celebrated the Start of Frieze London and Curator Antwaun Sargent
Over in London, MATCHESFASHION had several things to celebrate at its event last night. Officially, the party kicked off the city’s Frieze Week—the art fair is on now through October 16. But the night also happened to mark the birthday of artist and curator Antwaun Sargent—he was in town as curator of Gagosian’s exhibition of Tyler Mitchell photographs. Hosted at 5 Carlos Place (MATCHESFASHION’s retail HQ), the night welcomed the likes of DJ Miles Freedom, Jeremy O. Harris, Hannah Traore, Ashley James, and more, who were there to celebrate Sargent.
Guo Pei’s New Rug Collection “Opulent Nature” Is an Ode to Chinese Craftmanship
Guo Pei, the renowned Chinese couturier, has always believed in sharing her country’s rich artistic heritage through style—an ethos she firmly upheld when creating her first collection with the Rug Company. Titled “Opulent Nature,” the pieces all feature decorative textiles adorned with majestic Eastern patterns like dragons amid...
Victoria Beckham Teases What’s Next for Her Ever-Growing Luxury Fashion and Beauty House
The last time Victoria Beckham performed with the Spice Girls, it was 2008 and Posh Spice realized something had to give. Yesterday, in front of a packed crowd at Vogue’s offices at 1 World Trade Center in New York, the multi-hyphenate recalled one specific show at Madison Square Garden that all but cemented the fact that her touring life was likely over. “The other girls were shopping and I was taking meetings about the fashion line. I’d make it back just in time for soundcheck, put down the Birkin bag, change out of the pencil skirt—with three small children in tow—and I’d pick up the microphone. It was just a little too much of a juggling act,” she admitted with a laugh.
Pharrell Williams Talks To Nicola Vassell About “Kondo-ing” His Life and Joopiter Auction Service
Over the course of three decades, the multi-hyphenate producer, designer, and business owner Pharrell Williams has crafted undeniable hits for himself and a remarkable slice of music’s elite. And he has amassed an archive-worthy collection of unparalleled items in that same time span. Today at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference, Williams spoke with Nicola Vassell, founder and CEO of Nicola Vassell Gallery, about his newest venture, Joopiter auction service. Williams will use it to flog treasured goods (i.e. a Sony PSP encased in solid gold) from 11 storage units that he has filled up over time, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to Black Ambition.
The Best Street Style Photos From the Spring 2023 Shows in Seoul
The fashion shows are on again in Seoul and the streets around town are filled with dark-wash denim and leather trenches. Follow along all week as photographer Su Shan Leong documents local and international editors, buyers, and other newsmakers attending the city’s top shows.
Bulgari Brought the Ritz and Glitz to New York City to Celebrate 50 Years in America
How does an iconic Italian jewelry brand celebrate 50 years of international success in America? At one of the coolest new spots in New York City, of course. On Wednesday evening, Bulgari took over the newly opened jazz club in the Aman Resorts for a star-studded fête. Guests like Katie Holmes and Danai Gurira were serenaded with live performances from Brian Newman and Dev Hynes. In between the sets, DJ duo Angel + Dren treated the crowd to uptempo tunes—like Beyonce’s Cozy, which immediately got attendees up and dancing.
Why Fall Is the Perfect Time to Visit Zürich—And Discover the World of Swiss Wine
As the founder of Antica Terra, the insider favorite winery based in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, Maggie Harrison’s modus operandi has always been not just to craft the most exquisite Chardonny and Pinot Noir vintages every year that she possibly can, but also to use her platform—and indeed, even wine tastings at her very own Antica Terra—to introduce her community to lesser-known wine regions and wineries from around the globe. (In fact, Harrison even created a whole program around it called The Collective, which showcases rare and hard-to-find bottles.) Here, she shares her guide to Zürich, one of Harrison’s favorite fall city breaks—as well as four of the most important women winemakers to know from across Switzerland’s underexplored vineyards.
Augustinus Bader and Melanie Griffith Spill Beauty Secrets at a Dinner in Hollywood to Celebrate the Brand’s First Pop-Up
On a crisp Southern Californian night, a beautiful group of creatives mingled at Michelin Star Chef Mina’s new restaurant, Mother Tongue, located at the HEIMAT. There were models with freshly blown-out hair, musical artists encased in silk, and even a beauty guru in sunglasses despite the event taking place well into the night. Melanie Griffith stood out through it all, beaming with beauty and charm.
Emma Corrin’s Goldfish Dress Is Pure Red Carpet Fantasy
If anyone was going to deliver a last-minute red carpet curveball on the final night of the London Film Festival, it would be Emma Corrin. Attending the premiere of the queer romantic drama My Policeman—in which Corrin stars alongside Harry Styles and David Dawson—the actor stepped out in a look perfectly befitting of their off-kilter eye for fashion. Namely, a glossy JW Anderson mini dress designed to resemble a goldfish tied up in a plastic bag. (Teamed with Cartier drop earrings, of course.)
At Forces of Fashion, Iman, Karen Elson, Aurora James, and Pucci's Camille Miceli on Forging Their Own Path as Woman and Creatives in the Fashion Industry
Today, at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion, a diverse group of speakers came together to talk about creativity, activism, and making a go of things in the industry. Among them were women creatives like Camille Miceli, Karen Elson, Aurora James, and Iman, who have taken on the world on their own terms.
Victoria Beckham Is a Modern Day Cinderella With Glittering Boots
Today, Victoria Beckham looked like a city-fied Cinderella. And while Beckham certainly was retro-regal in a body-skimming blue dress that cut across the chest with a dramatic scarf blowing at her side, there was no tiara in sight. Though Beckham did wear a modern version of the princess’s glass slippers. The designer opted for a pair of tight, sparkling mesh stiletto boots that were see-through enough to show some toe.
Inside Forces of Fashion 2022
The sixth annual Forces of Fashion summit will return in person and virtually today in London and New York. Headlining the panels this year at Manhattan’s Spring Studios will be Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, artistic director of Fendi and Dior Men Kim Jones, supermodel Gigi Hadid, actor and November issue cover star Michaela Coel, and climate-justice activist and cofounder of Re-Earth Initiative Xiye Bastida.
How the Manolo Made Famous By Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Became the Designer’s Most “Eternal” Shoe
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Manolo Blahnik is coy about how his Carolyne pump—a sleek slingback featuring an almond toe and a mid-stiletto heel—became what he calls an “eternal shoe.” “It’s a comfortable shoe, a shoe that has no time—no matter what you do, it will always look modern,” he tells British Vogue during the Carolyne’s 35th anniversary year. It is a sentiment that royal family members, First Ladies, and Manolo fans alike agree with wholeheartedly. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the Duchess of Sussex, Ashley Olsen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Selena Gomez have all worn the ladylike shoes, but Blahnik says he never intended the Carolyne to become a house signature.
