Thanks to Ian, we're all going to pay more for insurance next year [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Hurricane Ian didn't break Florida's property insurance market. Insurers have the capacity to pay claims from the storm, which struck. last month as a Category 4 hurricane that destroyed hundreds of structures and killed more than 100 people. Losses estimated by domestic insurers have been...
Rebuilding after Ian
Daily Commercial, The (Leesburg, FL) Chrissy Coffey and her family bought their home on Fort Myers Beach nine months ago. After Hurricane Ian hit, all that was left standing were pieces of the turquoise walls. She was at a loss for words."I don't know if there's any rebuilding to be done but this is home. We're not leaving," she said.Coffey is one of tens of thousands facing a level of destruction that is expected to go down in history as.
A guide to navigating your insurance
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) George Bokios faced a quandary in the first week after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. Grateful for the safety of his family, and understanding of the first responders whose rightful focus was assisting survivors, the. Sanibel Island. property owner nonetheless was anxious to see what Ian...
Editorial l Insured losses from Hurricane Ian staggering
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) We have written here before about the dreadful state of the property insurance market in. . A proof of concept was definitely not needed, but Hurricane Ian provided it anyhow. Insured losses from Ian have been estimated at between. $28 billion. and. $47 billion.
Resources for assistance
ACCESS Florida — Florida Department of Children and Family Services. Information and resources to people with disabilities and those assisting them. Free 24/7, crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster. Disaster unemployment assistance. FloridaJobs.org and select "Apply for Hurricane Ian...
Josh Stein: Fight the opioid epidemic, expand Medicaid
Josh Stein : Fight the opioid epidemic, expand Medicaid. The opioid epidemic has left a trail of death and destruction in its wake all across. , and too many families have experienced tragic loss. Since I was sworn into my first term as your Attorney General in 2017, I have made confronting this epidemic my top priority. We have made important progress, including.
Michigan drivers face new $48 fee in 2023, no more $400 checks
Monroe Evening News, The (MI) Michigan drivers should not look for another $400 refund check next year from their auto insurance company. fee in their insurance bill. this week released its latest annual report, showing how the statewide fund for medical expenses for the most severely injured auto accident victims swung from a.
Wolf Administration Proposes Profit-Sharing Agreement with Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations, Ensuring Taxpayer Dollars Benefit Vulnerable Pennsylvanians
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania is proposing to enter a new profit-sharing agreement with its Medical Assistance physical health (PH) managed care organizations (MCOs). Under the proposed agreement, PH-MCOs will be limited to 3% profits annually with the requirement to invest additional profits in approved projects and initiatives that directly benefit the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians. The agreement would take effect for the 2023 contract year.
Medicare does not pay for everything — here's how to fill in the gaps [Miami Herald]
Medicare, the federal health insurance program that benefits more than 4.8 million people in. , helps pay for a variety of medical costs. But there are many expenses -- like co-insurance, co-payments and deductibles -- that basic Medicare (called Original Medicare) does not cover. Co-insurance is the percentage of costs a patient pays after meeting the deductible, while co-payments are a charge for each time a patient uses a service, typically visiting a doctor. The deductible is a portion each patient pays before health insurance kicks in.
VEC identifies fraud, takes steps to isolate impact to approximately 4,200 claims
WTKR-TV (Norfolk, VA) RICHMOND, Va. - On October 5, 2022 , the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced the identification of approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims that could have been compromised. VEC has isolated the claims affected and any other claims by the group to prevent further activity. Carrie Roth. ,...
CONGRESSMAN BENNIE THOMPSON ANNOUNCES 2023 COST-OF-LIVING ADJUSTMENT
"The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) today. With inflation rising, the COLA will help many Americans." The COLA is expected to be at least 8.7%, and this adjustment is described to be the largest since 1981. At least 70 million seniors or those who receive disability funds will benefit from this COLA. Many Americans are now struggling with food, home, and fuel purchases, and this COLA will reduce some of the economic strain some citizens are facing.
Seniors urged to review Medicare coverage plans Changes can be made during open enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7 Nebraska seniors can review Medicare coverage during open enrollment
Older Americans now can join, switch or drop a Medicare plan or change Medicare Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans for the coming year. Because plans change each year, people should review what they have during this period, said. Mike Carsey. , a volunteer and board president for...
Rep. Axne Leads Push to Expand Health Care Plans for Small Businesses
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) wrote to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Agency. (CMS) inquiring about the agency's future efforts to improve health insurance options for small businesses, including its efforts to revitalize the Small Business Health Options Program, or SHOP. SHOP, established by...
Medicare open enrollment begins today [Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Moscow, Idaho]
Moscow-Pullman Daily News (ID) Oct. 15—The annual open enrollment periods for the Medicare program, as well as for those seeking private health insurance through the. state exchange, both begin today. The Medicare enrollment period runs through. Dec. 7. . Eligible Medicare patients can enroll in new plans or make...
Medicare Advantage plans — what you need to know before signing up in open enrollment [Miami Herald]
Medicare Advantage plans, health policies from private insurers that provide benefits beyond basic Medicare, have been expanding briskly across the nation, and especially in. While the plans can lower out-of-pocket costs, members can only go to the doctors, rehab facilities and skilled nursing centers that are in the plans' networks, or pay significantly higher costs when they go out of network.
NY Attorney General James says Donald Trump dodging $250M lawsuit, formed new company in Delaware to evade responsibility
New York Daily News, The (NY) Former President Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump are trying to dodge a $250 million. , according to a Thursday filing that claims they’ve refused service for almost a month. The allegation was included in a legal filing in. State Supreme Court.
NY prosecutor asks judge to impose sanctions against Trump for fraudulent activities
EFE- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday asked a judge to impose sanctions to prevent former US President Donald Trump and his company from continuing their alleged fraudulent activities and to prevent them from transferring assets to a new company, as she fears he will use it to evade possible punishment. James sued the tycoon and the Trump…
$7.8M health insurance bid for Wilkes-Barre employees put on hold [The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.]
Citizens' Voice, The (Wilkes-Barre, PA) Oct. 14—WILKES-BARRE — City employee health care coverage for 2023 remains in limbo after council removed a resolution authorizing a. $7.8 million. contract with Highmark from Thursday night's meeting agenda. "It was pulled because a majority of council wanted it to be pulled,"...
Shopping for 2023 Medicare plans? Start here
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) It's that time of year for older adults looking to find a Medicare managed care or prescription drug plan for 2023. Open enrollment starts Saturday for the Medicare Advantage managed care plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. The optional plans are available for everyone covered by Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people 65 or older and some younger disabled Americans.
