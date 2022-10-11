Read full article on original website
Acuity Reports Increase in Cyber Liability Insurance Claims as Cybercrime Skyrockets
Acuity Insurance Reports Ongoing Increased Insurance Risk for Individuals and Businesses. /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month,. — the sole regional insurance provider rated A+ by both AM Best and. Standard & Poor's. , with over. $6 billion. in assets — is reporting an increased need for cyber...
What Retirees Must Know About Social Security's Changes in 2023
Social Security beneficiaries will get a big payout boost next year, but retired workers should note a few other changes.
Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market Report 2022: High Penetration of Small and Mid-Size Companies Bolsters Sector
The Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market size was valued at. by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022-2030. D&O liability insurance offers coverage to personal liability of directors and officers of any company or organization in the event they are sued due to any wrongful acts in their managerial capacity.
Seniors Save When Switching Medicare Drug Plans Reports AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The typical senior switching their Medicare drug plan (Part D) coverage can expect to save between. yearly according to a report released today. "Medicare drug plan savings can be significantly more for some," shares. Jesse Slome. , director of the. American Association for...
Social Security raised to 40-year high, still 'drop in the bucket'
Dispatch-Argus, The (Moline, IL) Social Security checks will increase by $140 on average come January. announced an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment will start with benefits payable to more than 65 million. Social Security. beneficiaries. That will begin in January and take payments up to an estimated. $1,827. monthly. The estimated 7...
Zurich announces the repurchase of EUR 500 million of dated subordinated debt
Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), today announced that it intends to repurchase EUR 500 million. of 4.25% Fixed-to-Floating Dated Subordinated Notes due 2043 (the "Notes").
Shareholder update – October 2022
Welcome to another of our regular updates. At the time of publication of this update the external environment remains difficult. But we're living up to our purpose of 'with you today, for a better tomorrow' and have launched new, low cost, insurance products and are increasing the range and amount of support we offer to communities, businesses and our own people. Despite the challenging market backdrop, we remain confident in our outlook for the rest of the year.
Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
SSDI Beneficiaries to Receive 8.7% Increase in Monthly Benefits, Highest in 40 Years, Allsup Reports
Belleville, Illinois , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former workers receiving. (SSDI) benefits will see an increase of 8.7% in their monthly benefit in 2023, according to Allsup, a nationwide provider of SSDI representation, return-to-work and veterans disability appeal services. This increase stems from Social Security’s annual cost-of-living adjustment...
As inflation rages, government counters with 8.7% Social Security increase for 2023
The U.S. government released a Dickensian – “best of times, worst of times” – economic report on Thursday, revealing it doesn’t really have a handle on cooling inflation despite record interest rate hikes. At the same time, it awarded retirees with a whopping increase in Social Security benefits.
