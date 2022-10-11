ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Seniors Save When Switching Medicare Drug Plans Reports AAMSI

Los Angeles, CA October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The typical senior switching their Medicare drug plan (Part D) coverage can expect to save between. yearly according to a report released today. "Medicare drug plan savings can be significantly more for some," shares. Jesse Slome. , director of the. American Association for...
Social Security raised to 40-year high, still 'drop in the bucket'

Dispatch-Argus, The (Moline, IL) Social Security checks will increase by $140 on average come January. announced an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment will start with benefits payable to more than 65 million. Social Security. beneficiaries. That will begin in January and take payments up to an estimated. $1,827. monthly. The estimated 7...
Shareholder update – October 2022

Welcome to another of our regular updates. At the time of publication of this update the external environment remains difficult. But we're living up to our purpose of 'with you today, for a better tomorrow' and have launched new, low cost, insurance products and are increasing the range and amount of support we offer to communities, businesses and our own people. Despite the challenging market backdrop, we remain confident in our outlook for the rest of the year.
Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
SSDI Beneficiaries to Receive 8.7% Increase in Monthly Benefits, Highest in 40 Years, Allsup Reports

Belleville, Illinois , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former workers receiving. (SSDI) benefits will see an increase of 8.7% in their monthly benefit in 2023, according to Allsup, a nationwide provider of SSDI representation, return-to-work and veterans disability appeal services. This increase stems from Social Security’s annual cost-of-living adjustment...
