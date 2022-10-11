Read full article on original website
iheart.com
2021 Boston Marathon Winner To Be Disqualified For Alleged Doping
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon will be disqualified after a doping investigation, pending an appeal. Diana Kipyogei of Kenya won the Women's Division race in the 2021 Boston Marathon, which was held in October 2021. Kipyogei finished the race with a time of...
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
WCVB
Red Sox employee, Rockland, Massachusetts, middle school custodian faces child enticement charges
ROCKLAND, Mass. — A man who works for the Boston Red Sox and is a Massachusetts middle school custodian has been charged with child enticement, according to East Bridgewater police. On Monday, Peter Tolan, 58, of Rockland, a custodian at John W. Rogers Middle School, was charged with enticement...
Students mourn the loss of Johnson & Wales classmate killed by coach bus
CMPD says they've charged the bus driver, 35-year-old Dominique Massey, with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.
iheart.com
Worcester Shooting: Police Find Several People Shot At A Warehouse
WORCESTER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Worcester Police responded to a report that someone had been shot at a warehouse early Saturday morning and upon arrival they found others wounded. Just after 3 A.M Worcester Police arrived at a warehouse on Webster Street where they found a man who had...
Charlene Casey convicted for role in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath
Casey's car collided with a van that careened out of control and struck Colin McGrath on a nearby sidewalk. The woman charged for causing the chain reaction crash that killed a toddler in South Boston four years ago was found guilty by a Suffolk Superior Court jury Wednesday. Charlene Casey,...
manchesterinklink.com
Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
WCVB
Police identify 14-year-old boy fatally shot Monday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
A 14-year-old who was fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified by police. Boston police identified the teen Wednesday as Rasante Osorio, 14, of Dorchester. According to Boston police, the shooting happened at 12:18 p.m. in the area of 2990 Washington St. Boston police said there...
"She was one in a million": Friend mourns North Andover woman killed in crash
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Friends and family of Urushi Madani are mourning the loss of the North Andover native and her friend Delanie Fekert of New York. The 25-year-old women were killed in a three-car crash in Boston over the weekend. "It's just weighing heavy on our hearts we couldn't be there to protect her," said her best friend and former roommate Jillian Milch."Roosh and I, we lived together for 4 years, we were just totally inseparable."The women were ridesharing in a 2007 Lexus SUV on 93 Northbound Saturday when at approximately 10 p.m. they were hit from...
whdh.com
2 people hospitalized after rollover crash in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a multi-car crash on Southhampton Street in Boston early Tuesday morning, Boston EMS said. One of the cars involved flipped onto its side. All three cars involved are badly damaged. An off-ramp from 93 was briefly closed as...
WCVB
2 injured in rollover crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were injured Monday night in a rollover crash in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Three vehicles were involved in the crash at 11 p.m. on Southampton Street, officials said. Two people were taken to a local hospital, according to Boston EMS. The cause of the...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
ABC6.com
Tractor trailer carrying produce rolls over in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A tractor trailer carrying watermelon and other produce overturned in Fall River Tuesday night. State police said they arrived to Route 79 in Fall River and found that a tractor trailer had rollover prior to North Main Street aroud 7:20 p.m. Troopers said the...
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
WCVB
Massachusetts man says he was stabbed by 16-year-old girl in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is recovering after he claimed to have been stabbed by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington home Monday afternoon. Kelson Santos, 20, of Brockton, said he was stabbed in his lower back by a girl whom he considered to be a friend.
iheart.com
Peabody's New North Shore Children's Museum Opens Saturday
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It will soon be play time for a new children's museum in Peabody. The North Shore Children's Museum is set to open at 10 Main Street on Saturday, and will feature 14 exhibits to fascinate young children ages 2-10. That includes a STEM room, an outer space room, and a doctor room — to name a few.
whdh.com
Student charged with shooting classmate outside Dorchester high school to appear in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The 17-year-old student charged with shooting a teenage classmate outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester last week is set to appear in court Tuesday. The suspect is being held without bail pending Tuesday’s hearing. The suspect is currently facing charges that include Armed Assault...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
