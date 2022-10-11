Read full article on original website
Trean Insurance Group Announces Affirmation of “A” (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best
WAYZATA, Minn. , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) (“Trean”, “the Company”), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, today announced that rating agency. A.M. Best. has again affirmed the financial strength rating of “A”...
Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market Report 2022: High Penetration of Small and Mid-Size Companies Bolsters Sector
The Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market size was valued at. by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022-2030. D&O liability insurance offers coverage to personal liability of directors and officers of any company or organization in the event they are sued due to any wrongful acts in their managerial capacity.
KBRA Releases Research – Hurricane Ian Impacts Material but Manageable for Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA releases research that examines the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the insurance industry. Hurricane modeling companies and market participants have published a wide range of estimates for insured losses and KBRA has been closely monitoring developments to assess the impact on insurers. Key Takeaways. At a minimum,...
Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
Pichard Insurance Agency Inc. Offers Comprehensive Professional Liability Insurance in Crawfordville and Havana, Florida: Pichard Insurance Agency Inc provides budget-friendly and well-rounded professional and general liability insurance plans.
Tallahassee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2022 -- Pichard Insurance Agency Inc. is a locally-owned, independent agency. They have been working in the industry for more than five decades. In addition to a typical car, home, and business insurance, people can also invest in premium plans for. through this agency. Pichard...
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
Social Security 2023: How Much Will the COLA Increase Benefits for the Average Senior Couple
On Thursday, the Social Security Administration is set to announce the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to the program in four decades. According to advocacy group The Senior Citizens League,...
Heritage Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth
TAMPA, Fla. & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (Heritage) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Heritage selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations and simplify IT and quickly adapt to changing market demands. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite beginning with ClaimCenter simultaneously across all lines of business and states where it operates. The implementations of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will follow, to be implemented by state upon policyholder conversion or renewal. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member PwC will be leading the implementation project.
Bright Health fully exiting ACA markets In major retreat, Bright Health halts individual health insurance coverage
Bright Health Group will end individual and family health insurance coverage and reduce its Medicare Advantage coverage to just two states, steps that will cut its revenue in half. The moves, announced last week, represent a dramatic retreat for the. Bloomington, Minnesota. -based company that built a national presence in...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Method Of Determining And Providing Bindable Insurance Quotes”, for Approval (USPTO 20220309591): Frontline Insurance Managers Inc.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Gould, Charles (. Frontline Insurance Managers Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The process of obtaining insurance on property through an online application typically requires a potential customer to provide 30 to 40 pieces of information about the property and the customer. However, information about the property may not be readily known by a customer and must be acquired by looking to other sources. Even after acquiring customer and property information, the information must be validated by the company. Whether the information is provided in-person, on paper, or online, the back and forth with the agent can take days or even weeks for a customer to finally be provided with a bindable proposal.
Patent Issued for System and method for enabling real-time iterative collaborative decision support (USPTO 11455689): Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
-- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company ( Columbus, Ohio , United States ) has been issued patent number 11455689, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Burchfield, Richard W. (. New Albany, OH. , US), Friedman, Zachary M. (. Columbus, OH. , US), Goodman, Calvin (
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative, Affirms Credit Ratings of Peak Reinsurance Company Limited and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Peak Reinsurance Company Limited. (Peak Re) (. Hong Kong. ) and its subsidiary,. Peak Reinsurance AG. (. Switzerland.
Ping An Ranks 5th Among Global Insurance Companies, Tops China's Financial Companies in Forbes' World's Best Employers 2022
HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of. (HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) was recognized in Forbes' World Best Employers 2022, ranking first among. China's. financial companies, 5th among global insurance companies, 8th among all. China. companies on the list and 211th in the world overall.
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Document Management” Published Online (USPTO 20220309590): Patent Application
by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Babu, Suprigya (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In an example environment, processing payment for medical claims, documents (also referred to herein as “attachments”) supporting the claim are often required by payers. Some, but not all, payers will accept electronic documents. Others will require actual hard copy documents. Thus, submitters/providers cannot or will not all submit attachments required for processing the payment electronically. Approximately 5% of claims may require an attachment. Even at the 5% rate, some 170 million claim attachments are sent manually (mail or fax) each year. That is, approximately 80% of attachments are sent using manual processes like mail and fax. This is costly.
AMA Examines PBM Market Competition And Integration With Insurers
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A new analysis by the American Medical Association (AMA) finds a widespread lack of competition in local markets across. where prescription drug middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) provide services to commercial health insurers. The AMA analysis is the first to shed light on variations in market shares and competition among PBMs at the state and metropolitan levels.
A guide to navigating your insurance
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) George Bokios faced a quandary in the first week after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. Grateful for the safety of his family, and understanding of the first responders whose rightful focus was assisting survivors, the. Sanibel Island. property owner nonetheless was anxious to see what Ian...
Rep. Axne Leads Push to Expand Health Care Plans for Small Businesses
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) wrote to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Agency. (CMS) inquiring about the agency's future efforts to improve health insurance options for small businesses, including its efforts to revitalize the Small Business Health Options Program, or SHOP. SHOP, established by...
Acuity Reports Increase in Cyber Liability Insurance Claims as Cybercrime Skyrockets
Acuity Insurance Reports Ongoing Increased Insurance Risk for Individuals and Businesses. /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month,. — the sole regional insurance provider rated A+ by both AM Best and. Standard & Poor's. , with over. $6 billion. in assets — is reporting an increased need for cyber...
Shawn Austin to Join Everest as Senior Vice President and Head of Accident and Health for North America
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. will join as Senior Vice President, Head of Accident and Health for. COO and Head of Reinsurance. "Shawn is the most recent example of our deep investment in best-in-class talent at Everest," said. Jim Williamson. ,. Everest Group. COO and Head of...
Patent Application Titled “Data Processing And Communications Systems And Methods For The Efficient Implementation Of Privacy By Design” Published Online (USPTO 20220309416): OneTrust LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Barday, Kabir A. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
