ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
InsuranceNewsNet

Pichard Insurance Agency Inc. Offers Comprehensive Professional Liability Insurance in Crawfordville and Havana, Florida: Pichard Insurance Agency Inc provides budget-friendly and well-rounded professional and general liability insurance plans.

Tallahassee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2022 -- Pichard Insurance Agency Inc. is a locally-owned, independent agency. They have been working in the industry for more than five decades. In addition to a typical car, home, and business insurance, people can also invest in premium plans for. through this agency. Pichard...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

Heritage Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth

TAMPA, Fla. & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (Heritage) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Heritage selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations and simplify IT and quickly adapt to changing market demands. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite beginning with ClaimCenter simultaneously across all lines of business and states where it operates. The implementations of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will follow, to be implemented by state upon policyholder conversion or renewal. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member PwC will be leading the implementation project.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corvel Corporation#Business Industry#Linus Business#Globe Newswire#Crvl#Business Insurance#The U S Insurance Award
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Method Of Determining And Providing Bindable Insurance Quotes”, for Approval (USPTO 20220309591): Frontline Insurance Managers Inc.

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Gould, Charles (. Frontline Insurance Managers Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The process of obtaining insurance on property through an online application typically requires a potential customer to provide 30 to 40 pieces of information about the property and the customer. However, information about the property may not be readily known by a customer and must be acquired by looking to other sources. Even after acquiring customer and property information, the information must be validated by the company. Whether the information is provided in-person, on paper, or online, the back and forth with the agent can take days or even weeks for a customer to finally be provided with a bindable proposal.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for System and method for enabling real-time iterative collaborative decision support (USPTO 11455689): Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

-- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company ( Columbus, Ohio , United States ) has been issued patent number 11455689, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Burchfield, Richard W. (. New Albany, OH. , US), Friedman, Zachary M. (. Columbus, OH. , US), Goodman, Calvin (
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
InsuranceNewsNet

Ping An Ranks 5th Among Global Insurance Companies, Tops China's Financial Companies in Forbes' World's Best Employers 2022

HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of. (HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) was recognized in Forbes' World Best Employers 2022, ranking first among. China's. financial companies, 5th among global insurance companies, 8th among all. China. companies on the list and 211th in the world overall.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Document Management” Published Online (USPTO 20220309590): Patent Application

by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Babu, Suprigya (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In an example environment, processing payment for medical claims, documents (also referred to herein as “attachments”) supporting the claim are often required by payers. Some, but not all, payers will accept electronic documents. Others will require actual hard copy documents. Thus, submitters/providers cannot or will not all submit attachments required for processing the payment electronically. Approximately 5% of claims may require an attachment. Even at the 5% rate, some 170 million claim attachments are sent manually (mail or fax) each year. That is, approximately 80% of attachments are sent using manual processes like mail and fax. This is costly.
TECHNOLOGY
InsuranceNewsNet

AMA Examines PBM Market Competition And Integration With Insurers

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A new analysis by the American Medical Association (AMA) finds a widespread lack of competition in local markets across. where prescription drug middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) provide services to commercial health insurers. The AMA analysis is the first to shed light on variations in market shares and competition among PBMs at the state and metropolitan levels.
INDUSTRY
InsuranceNewsNet

A guide to navigating your insurance

Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) George Bokios faced a quandary in the first week after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. Grateful for the safety of his family, and understanding of the first responders whose rightful focus was assisting survivors, the. Sanibel Island. property owner nonetheless was anxious to see what Ian...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Data Processing And Communications Systems And Methods For The Efficient Implementation Of Privacy By Design” Published Online (USPTO 20220309416): OneTrust LLC

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Barday, Kabir A. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
TECHNOLOGY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy