Ocean City, NJ

Daily Voice

Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server

Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Urn with Georgia woman’s ashes washes up on NJ shore property

You've heard about sending out an S.O.S. with a message in a bottle, but how about an urn with someone's ashes inside washing up on your front lawn?. The urn washed up after days of rough surf caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and was found in the beach grass outside of Ryan Leonard's bayfront home in Ocean City by Leonard his two sons, Jackson, 7, and Reid, 3, on Friday.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms

Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY

Porsche Reunion and HERO Walk Highlight the Weekend. The Ocean City Boardwalk will be host to two major events this weekend: The Porsche Boardwalk Reunion on Saturday and the HERO Walk on Sunday. More than 380 Porsches of all models from 1954 to 2021 will be on display on the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later

Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
