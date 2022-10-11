Read full article on original website
Philly Italian food? Try crossing over into NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List Worthy
From the iconic Rutgers fat sandwich stuffed with everything from french fries to mozzarella sticks to giant pizzas known for being over 18 inches long, New Jersey is filled with some pretty outrageous food spots.
Disturbing trend continues: More businesses close in Atlantic City, NJ
The post-COVID-19 pandemic trend continues to hit hard as two more long-time Atlantic City businesses have closed. Santori’s Produce Outlet was located at 520 North Albany Avenue in the Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic. City, New New Jersey. Santori’s has been an Atlantic City fixture for more than two...
Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server
Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to many different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Too much crime: Chain closes shops in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s most iconic convenience store chain, Wawa, is closing two more stores in the city that it calls home. The stores, which are located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market in Center City will be permanently closing this fall, the company announced on Thursday. In recent years,...
Urn with Georgia woman’s ashes washes up on NJ shore property
You've heard about sending out an S.O.S. with a message in a bottle, but how about an urn with someone's ashes inside washing up on your front lawn?. The urn washed up after days of rough surf caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and was found in the beach grass outside of Ryan Leonard's bayfront home in Ocean City by Leonard his two sons, Jackson, 7, and Reid, 3, on Friday.
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms
Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
Porsche Reunion and HERO Walk Highlight the Weekend. The Ocean City Boardwalk will be host to two major events this weekend: The Porsche Boardwalk Reunion on Saturday and the HERO Walk on Sunday. More than 380 Porsches of all models from 1954 to 2021 will be on display on the...
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
Siblings who lost everything find a new home thanks to Cherry Hill community
After a year of unthinkable tragedies for Mariah and James Connerly, the South Jersey community helped them find a new place to call home.
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Huge Musical Festival Coming to Atlantic City, NJ, Beach in 2023
It appears that when punk band Blink-182 announced on social media that they would be playing in Atlantic City on May 28, they let the cat out of the bag on a bigger event coming to the resort town. After doing some digging, I was looking at where Blink-182 might...
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
We’re melting: NJ dad gets kiss from his newborn in video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone's highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments. That's definitely true...
Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later
Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food festival taking place in Philadelphia this weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
