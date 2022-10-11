"The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) today. With inflation rising, the COLA will help many Americans." The COLA is expected to be at least 8.7%, and this adjustment is described to be the largest since 1981. At least 70 million seniors or those who receive disability funds will benefit from this COLA. Many Americans are now struggling with food, home, and fuel purchases, and this COLA will reduce some of the economic strain some citizens are facing.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO