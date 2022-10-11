ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

InsuranceNewsNet

Josh Stein: Fight the opioid epidemic, expand Medicaid

Josh Stein : Fight the opioid epidemic, expand Medicaid. The opioid epidemic has left a trail of death and destruction in its wake all across. , and too many families have experienced tragic loss. Since I was sworn into my first term as your Attorney General in 2017, I have made confronting this epidemic my top priority. We have made important progress, including.
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Medicare does not pay for everything — here's how to fill in the gaps [Miami Herald]

Medicare, the federal health insurance program that benefits more than 4.8 million people in. , helps pay for a variety of medical costs. But there are many expenses -- like co-insurance, co-payments and deductibles -- that basic Medicare (called Original Medicare) does not cover. Co-insurance is the percentage of costs a patient pays after meeting the deductible, while co-payments are a charge for each time a patient uses a service, typically visiting a doctor. The deductible is a portion each patient pays before health insurance kicks in.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Seniors urged to review Medicare coverage plans Changes can be made during open enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7 Nebraska seniors can review Medicare coverage during open enrollment

Older Americans now can join, switch or drop a Medicare plan or change Medicare Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans for the coming year. Because plans change each year, people should review what they have during this period, said. Mike Carsey. , a volunteer and board president for...
NEBRASKA STATE
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Farmville, NC
City
Greenville, NC
InsuranceNewsNet

Shopping for 2023 Medicare plans? Start here

Akron Beacon Journal (OH) It's that time of year for older adults looking to find a Medicare managed care or prescription drug plan for 2023. Open enrollment starts Saturday for the Medicare Advantage managed care plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. The optional plans are available for everyone covered by Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people 65 or older and some younger disabled Americans.
OHIO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Wolf Administration Proposes Profit-Sharing Agreement with Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations, Ensuring Taxpayer Dollars Benefit Vulnerable Pennsylvanians

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania is proposing to enter a new profit-sharing agreement with its Medical Assistance physical health (PH) managed care organizations (MCOs). Under the proposed agreement, PH-MCOs will be limited to 3% profits annually with the requirement to invest additional profits in approved projects and initiatives that directly benefit the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians. The agreement would take effect for the 2023 contract year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Gov. DeSantis describes state insurer Citizens as 'unfortunately undercapitalized'

Florida’s Governor continues to defend the state’s struggling property insurance market, though his words offer as much caution as reassurance. Gov. Ron DeSantis remarked Friday in Cape Coral that Citizens Property Insurance, the state insurer of last resort, is “unfortunately undercapitalized.” However, he also noted that the company feels like it will be able to pay…
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

A guide to navigating your insurance

Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) George Bokios faced a quandary in the first week after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. Grateful for the safety of his family, and understanding of the first responders whose rightful focus was assisting survivors, the. Sanibel Island. property owner nonetheless was anxious to see what Ian...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

CONGRESSMAN BENNIE THOMPSON ANNOUNCES 2023 COST-OF-LIVING ADJUSTMENT

"The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) today. With inflation rising, the COLA will help many Americans." The COLA is expected to be at least 8.7%, and this adjustment is described to be the largest since 1981. At least 70 million seniors or those who receive disability funds will benefit from this COLA. Many Americans are now struggling with food, home, and fuel purchases, and this COLA will reduce some of the economic strain some citizens are facing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Rebuilding after Ian

Daily Commercial, The (Leesburg, FL) Chrissy Coffey and her family bought their home on Fort Myers Beach nine months ago. After Hurricane Ian hit, all that was left standing were pieces of the turquoise walls. She was at a loss for words."I don't know if there's any rebuilding to be done but this is home. We're not leaving," she said.Coffey is one of tens of thousands facing a level of destruction that is expected to go down in history as.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Resources for assistance

ACCESS Florida — Florida Department of Children and Family Services. Information and resources to people with disabilities and those assisting them. Free 24/7, crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster. Disaster unemployment assistance. FloridaJobs.org and select "Apply for Hurricane Ian...
SEBRING, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

