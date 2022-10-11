Read full article on original website
Related
Over 30 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Just Friday alone is stacked.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vitale Bros. and SHINE: This time, it’s personal
Brothers Johnny and Paul Vitale hung out their shingle as professional artists in 1992, and 30 years later, the Vitale Bros. moniker is synonymous with creative painting, from stylized murals to commercial work, in St. Petersburg (and beyond). Their latest project, part of the SHINE Mural Festival “Bright Spots” community...
ABC Action News
Tampa Bay's spookiest haunted tours
TAMPA, Fla. — The season of spook is here! Take a look at these haunted tours around Tampa Bay… if you dare. Info: Built in 1926, the historic Tampa Theatre has earned quite the reputation as Tampa’s most haunted building. Learn the Theatre’s secrets and stories with a “balcony to backstage” tour that focuses on the historic movie palace’s ghostly guests, preternatural patrons and eternal employees. The 90-minute tour kicks off in the lobby and does include climbing stairs and extended periods of standing. Doors open 15 minutes before tour time. Ghost Tour tickets are $15 for general admission.
stpetecatalyst.com
Good ‘Burger voting closes Tuesday
October 14, 2022 - You've got until Tuesday (Oct. 18) to cast your vote for the St. Pete Catalyst and other nominees for the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce's annual Good 'Burger awards. Winners will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Jannus Live. The 10th anniversary fun kicks off at 6 p.m. Click here to vote and here to get tickets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stpetecatalyst.com
Sunken Gardens restores building to open history center
October 15, 2022 - St. Petersburg's Sunken Gardens is opening a history center in the original 1940 entrance and gift shop, a building that until recently held the garden’s tropical birds at night. The birds now have new nighttime accommodations, and the building has been restored with the history exhibits opening to the public Oct. 22, according to the city's website. The new history center will showcase Sunken Gardens’ history and its important role in developing Florida’s tourism industry during the era of Old Florida roadside attractions with never-before seen photos and documents. The organization was able to open the center with funding from Florida’s Division of Historical Resources, the City of St. Petersburg, Florida, Penny for Pinellas and the Sunken Gardens Forever Foundation.
WhistlePig's Maple Sugar Shack coming to Tampa Armature Works on Oct. 15
Those looking to tailgate in Tampa Heights are invited to WhistlePig Whiskey's new mobile Maple Sugar Shack coming to Armature Works at 1910 N Ola Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 5 p.m. Complimentary samples will be available for those ages 21 and older of WhistlePig’s signature cocktails made with their own Barrel Aged Maple Syrup, including Maple Old Fashioneds and Maple Bourbon Sours, during the pop-up event.
Three Tampa Bay bars that have a passion for pairing music and drink
It's all about context, including who you’re sharing the wine with, even the weather.
Hot air balloon festival coming to Plant City’s Strawberry Festival grounds
Plus, there's a laser show!
RELATED PEOPLE
stpetecatalyst.com
TBBCA’s Zora Carrier introduces businesses to the arts
The new executive director of Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture & the Arts (TBBCA) has a Ph.D. in pedagogy – that’s a fancy word for teaching – and an unbound passion for the arts. Zora Carrier, who was born (and educated) in Eastern Europe and arrived in the bay area in 2013, has combined these elements of her personality and made a successful career as a cultural strategist.
Safety Harbor gem Pizzeria Gregario re-opens with limited hours next month
Owner Greg Seymour previews the re-opening of his waterfront pizza spot.
Lucky Tigre soft opens in South Tampa, Florida’s biggest pumpkin debuts in Carrollwood, and more in Tampa Bay food news
And Florida's first Mighty Quinn's Barbecue debuts in Tampa this month.
cltampa.com
20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year
This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
businessobserverfl.com
Freddy Williams, 38
Freddy Williams says he used to avoid competitions like the Business Observer’s 40 Under 40 program because he was afraid of being judged by his age. He landed his first CEO role in 2012, when he was just 28, leading the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lake and Sumter counties. In 2016, he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, headquartered in Clearwater, as president and CEO.
‘Mansion in the sky’: Gronkowski’s former Tampa penthouse goes on sale for $5.4 million
The downtown Tampa penthouse that once housed former Buccaneers tight-end Rob Gronkowski is up for sale — sporting a hefty $5.4 million price tag.
businessobserverfl.com
Ashley Bauman, 39
Ashley Bauman likes to joke that she’s been to more groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremonies than most members of Congress, which is funny because it’s probably true. As the City of Tampa’s director of marketing and communications under former Mayor Bob Buckhorn and current Mayor Jane Castor, Bauman, for nearly six years, had a front-row seat to one of the past decade’s greatest runs of economic development: the rise of Tampa and the Tampa Bay region as one of the nation’s most desirable places to live, work and start a business.
Thanksgiving Grazing Boards and Goods from Tampa Bay Markets
Grazing boards – a cold snack but very hot right now. What’s not to love...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tampa's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, Lucky Tigre, soft opens this weekend
Bring your titas and titos.
Florida’s first Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque will open in Tampa this month
The New York-based chain is known for its brisket, pulled pork and burnt ends.
stpetecatalyst.com
Biology professor gifts USFSP $1 million
October 14, 2022 - Deby Cassill, who earned her doctorate in biology at 50 and became the first full-time biology professor on the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus in 2001, recently donated $1 million to the university. The gift will go to Cassill Endowed Scholarship in Biology. Cassill went back to school at the age of 40 after a 20-year career in health care administration.
stpetecatalyst.com
Event provides an inside look at city projects
KW Commercial Tampa Bay’s leadership welcomed city leaders, developers and realtors to a special event to discuss the state of real estate and highlight five projects in downtown St. Petersburg. Representatives from The Residences at 400 Central, Art House, The Nolen, Orange Station and Reflection St. Pete took the...
Comments / 0