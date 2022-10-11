ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fed/Bowman: No sign of falling inflation, interest rate hikes remain on the table

Federal Reserve Board member Michelle W. Bowman said Wednesday night that upcoming interest rate decisions must be data-driven. "Should we not see signs of falling inflation, my view remains that sizeable increases in the key interest rate should remain on the table," she said. She considers that U.S. inflation is "too high" and that bringing the rate back to target…
Why the Fed must double down against inflation

This time last year, the Federal Reserve committed its most fateful error since the 1970 s. The Fed has belatedly hiked interest rates aggressively, driving the dollar up to nosebleed levels and adding to the global stresses from the Ukraine war. U.S. mortgage rates are at a 20- year-record high.
Prices rise yet again as Fed tees up more hikes

'Stubborn beast' of inflation is digging in and proving difficult to tame. Prices rose faster in September than they had the month before, underscoring inflation's remarkable grip on the U.S. economy despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive work to ease the burden on families and businesses- and guaranteeing more interest rate hikes to come.
Fed: unemployment will have to rise for inflation to fall

The members of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve of the United States anticipate that unemployment will have to rise in the country for inflation to come down, according to the minutes of its last meeting of last September published yesterday, Wednesday. During the meeting, held between September 20 and 21, the participants assumed that "…
The Fed will continue to raise interest rates: How high could they go?

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy is a major source of uncertainty for market participants. Already, the stock market is sensitive to economic data on inflation and more, as well as earnings reports. But the uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s interest rates is spurring some big questions. How high...
Inflation remains stubbornly high as food, shelter costs grow

WTKR-TV (Norfolk, VA) New data from the federal government was released Thursday indicating the Consumer Price Index reached 8.2% for the 12-month period ending in September. The Consumer Price Index, which gives an idea of how much Americans spend on items such as food, shelter, energy and travel, dropped .1% from August. The Consumer Price Index reached a high earlier this year of 9.1%.
Inflation persists in the U.S., bad news for Joe Biden

Inflation continues to firm in the United States according to September data, despite the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes to control it, news that hits President Joe Biden ahead of the mid-term elections. Prices rose 8.2% in the 12 months to September, according to the CPI consumer price index released Thursday by the Labor Department.
America is giving the world a stomachache

In the past few months, the Federal Reserve has rapidly raised interest rates to stabilize prices. But core inflation, a basket of prices that excludes food and energy, is humming along, and the U.S. labor market is galloping ahead, despite some subtle signs of a slowdown. They’ re buying U.S. bonds, which takes U.S. dollars, which is causing other currencies to lose value.
Medical debt sank her credit. New changes from the credit reporting agencies won't help.

Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Oct. 12—CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a year of chemo and radiation, doctors told. in 2014 that her breast cancer was in remission. She'd been praying for this good news. But it also meant she no longer qualified for a program in her state that offers temporary Medicaid coverage to patients undergoing active breast cancer treatment.
Short Term Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Bajaj Allianz, Reliance General Insurance, Oriental Insurance

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Short Term Car Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
