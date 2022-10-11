Read full article on original website
With rising rates and rising debt, the taxpayer bill is finally coming due
Total interest payments on the government's debt could come in at nearly $580 billion this fiscal year, up from $399 billion in recently-completed fiscal 2022.. The increase is caused partly by the U.S. government's rapidly increasing national debt, as well as by the Federal Reserve sharply increasing interest rates to hold down inflation.
Fed/Bowman: No sign of falling inflation, interest rate hikes remain on the table
Federal Reserve Board member Michelle W. Bowman said Wednesday night that upcoming interest rate decisions must be data-driven. "Should we not see signs of falling inflation, my view remains that sizeable increases in the key interest rate should remain on the table," she said. She considers that U.S. inflation is "too high" and that bringing the rate back to target…
Money is 'A Made Up Thing' — but that doesn't change rising inflation
Minnesota Public Radio (MN) The Federal Reserve is currently engaged in a battle to bring down the nation's inflation rate, which has been rising steadily since 2021. Journalist. Jacob Goldstein. says the Fed's ultimate goal is to slow inflation by raising interest rates — while also avoiding a recession.
Had enough? S&P plunge could deepen if recession takes hold
NEW YORK (AP) — If the economy really is headed for a recession, the stock market may have still more to drop. The S&P 500 came into this week having already plunged roughly 24% from its record high earlier this year. But history shows the average. U.S. recession since...
Why the Fed must double down against inflation
This time last year, the Federal Reserve committed its most fateful error since the 1970 s. The Fed has belatedly hiked interest rates aggressively, driving the dollar up to nosebleed levels and adding to the global stresses from the Ukraine war. U.S. mortgage rates are at a 20- year-record high.
Biden: Slight Recession Is Possible; Investors Weigh New Inflation Data, Fed Minutes; Bank Of England Confirms Emergency Support To End
Customers boost Neiman Marcus earnings. I sit down with the former Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve, Richard Clarida. RICHARD CLARIDA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN, FEDERAL RESERVE: We got the forecast wrong. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and...
Prices rise yet again as Fed tees up more hikes
'Stubborn beast' of inflation is digging in and proving difficult to tame. Prices rose faster in September than they had the month before, underscoring inflation's remarkable grip on the U.S. economy despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive work to ease the burden on families and businesses- and guaranteeing more interest rate hikes to come.
Fed: unemployment will have to rise for inflation to fall
The members of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve of the United States anticipate that unemployment will have to rise in the country for inflation to come down, according to the minutes of its last meeting of last September published yesterday, Wednesday. During the meeting, held between September 20 and 21, the participants assumed that "…
As inflation rages, government counters with 8.7% Social Security increase for 2023
The U.S. government released a Dickensian – “best of times, worst of times” – economic report on Thursday, revealing it doesn’t really have a handle on cooling inflation despite record interest rate hikes. At the same time, it awarded retirees with a whopping increase in Social Security benefits.
The Fed will continue to raise interest rates: How high could they go?
The Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy is a major source of uncertainty for market participants. Already, the stock market is sensitive to economic data on inflation and more, as well as earnings reports. But the uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s interest rates is spurring some big questions. How high...
Inflation remains stubbornly high as food, shelter costs grow
WTKR-TV (Norfolk, VA) New data from the federal government was released Thursday indicating the Consumer Price Index reached 8.2% for the 12-month period ending in September. The Consumer Price Index, which gives an idea of how much Americans spend on items such as food, shelter, energy and travel, dropped .1% from August. The Consumer Price Index reached a high earlier this year of 9.1%.
Inflation persists in the U.S., bad news for Joe Biden
Inflation continues to firm in the United States according to September data, despite the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes to control it, news that hits President Joe Biden ahead of the mid-term elections. Prices rose 8.2% in the 12 months to September, according to the CPI consumer price index released Thursday by the Labor Department.
America is giving the world a stomachache
In the past few months, the Federal Reserve has rapidly raised interest rates to stabilize prices. But core inflation, a basket of prices that excludes food and energy, is humming along, and the U.S. labor market is galloping ahead, despite some subtle signs of a slowdown. They’ re buying U.S. bonds, which takes U.S. dollars, which is causing other currencies to lose value.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative, Affirms Credit Ratings of Peak Reinsurance Company Limited and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Peak Reinsurance Company Limited. (Peak Re) (. Hong Kong. ) and its subsidiary,. Peak Reinsurance AG. (. Switzerland.
Medical debt sank her credit. New changes from the credit reporting agencies won't help.
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Oct. 12—CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a year of chemo and radiation, doctors told. in 2014 that her breast cancer was in remission. She'd been praying for this good news. But it also meant she no longer qualified for a program in her state that offers temporary Medicaid coverage to patients undergoing active breast cancer treatment.
Social Security's COLA increase Is based on an outdated inflation measure
Social Security just announced the biggest increase in beneficiaries' cost‐of‐living adjustment (COLA) in 40 years: 8.7%. The trouble is,. is using an outdated measure that's driving up benefit costs. The so‐called chained CPI would protect seniors' purchasing power while extending. Social Security's. ability to provide benefits. Social...
KBRA Releases Research – Hurricane Ian Impacts Material but Manageable for Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA releases research that examines the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the insurance industry. Hurricane modeling companies and market participants have published a wide range of estimates for insured losses and KBRA has been closely monitoring developments to assess the impact on insurers. Key Takeaways. At a minimum,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Primerica, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. . Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Primerica, Inc. (Primerica) (headquartered in. Duluth, GA. ) [NYSE:...
Short Term Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Bajaj Allianz, Reliance General Insurance, Oriental Insurance
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Short Term Car Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
