NFL

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson News

DeSean Jackson isn't ready to call it a career just yet. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was asked by Pacman Jones on Thursday night if he was done playing and he said no. “Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson said....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back

A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market.  Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It's not injury-related, either.  Akers missed Thursday's and Friday's practices for ...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush

This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

College Football DFS Picks Week 7: Bru McCoy and Quentin Johnston Ready To Shine Again

College football continues rattling off ranked matchups, and the DFS picks continue elevating their play. Six ranked matchups headline Week 7, and many highlight explosive playmakers. We’re also seeing rivalry games like North Carolina-Duke and Clemson-Florida State, which could turn out to be must-see television. Let’s take a look at...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Barstool promo code turns $20 NFL bet into $150 with completed pass

Our Barstool promo code provides bettors with a nearly automatic bonus on their first NFL wager. There are several intriguing matchups in Week 6, including the Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Barstool Sportsbook. STATES: KS, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. PROMO...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

49ers vs. Falcons Week 6 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 6. How will the Falcons’ ground game matchup with the 49ers’ premier run defense? Will Marcus Mariota be able to put the Falcons’ offense on his back?. And, which NFC...
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

Top Browns vs. Patriots DFS Lineup: Are You Ready for Nick Chubb, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Donovan Peoples-Jones?

If you’re playing a Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 6, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
CLEVELAND, OH
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Kansas promo code: bet Bills-Chiefs epic with $1,250 insurance

Bet on the Bills vs. Chiefs or any other NFL Week 6 matchup with our Caesars Kansas promo code. This is the best offer for bettors in the Jayhawk State to get started on Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL STATES. PROMO CODE:. PFNFULL. SIGNUP BONUS. Up to $1,250 on Caesars.
KANSAS STATE
profootballnetwork.com

FanDuel promo code NY: Can’t-miss NFL Week 6 Sunday bonus

Sign up with this limited time FanDuel promo code NY offer for an instant bonus ahead of Sunday’s NFL Week 6 action. Plus, new customers will get three months of NBA League Pass. This promo code will activate when you use our links to sign up, so one does not need to be entered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

