Look: NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson News
DeSean Jackson isn't ready to call it a career just yet. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was asked by Pacman Jones on Thursday night if he was done playing and he said no. “Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson said....
Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
profootballnetwork.com
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
Washington Commanders Make Stunning Running Back Decision For Week 6
The Washington Commanders have come to a decision on who they are starting at running back in Week 6. After spending the first four weeks of the NFL season recovering from gunshot wounds in his leg, Brian Robinson is slated to make his first NFL start this Thursday night. "RB Brian Robinson ...
Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back
A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It's not injury-related, either. Akers missed Thursday's and Friday's practices for ...
How Punishing Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce Is Emerging as Rookie of the Year Candidate
HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce’s stellar tackle-busting display, violently punishing the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and their feeble arm tackle attempts, didn’t alter his no-days-off mentality. The Houston Texans‘ rookie running back was right back in the weight room Monday, squatting 425 pounds, after scoring the game-winning touchdown and...
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush
This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
College Football DFS Picks Week 7: Bru McCoy and Quentin Johnston Ready To Shine Again
College football continues rattling off ranked matchups, and the DFS picks continue elevating their play. Six ranked matchups headline Week 7, and many highlight explosive playmakers. We’re also seeing rivalry games like North Carolina-Duke and Clemson-Florida State, which could turn out to be must-see television. Let’s take a look at...
Barstool promo code turns $20 NFL bet into $150 with completed pass
Our Barstool promo code provides bettors with a nearly automatic bonus on their first NFL wager. There are several intriguing matchups in Week 6, including the Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Barstool Sportsbook. STATES: KS, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. PROMO...
49ers vs. Falcons Week 6 Preview and Prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 6. How will the Falcons’ ground game matchup with the 49ers’ premier run defense? Will Marcus Mariota be able to put the Falcons’ offense on his back?. And, which NFC...
Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa on Track To Play Week 7 — Against Brian Flores
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won’t play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. But if all goes to plan, it’ll be the last game he misses due to the scary concussion suffered 16 days ago. Tagovailoa has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play...
Garrett’s Start ‘em Sit ‘em Week 6: Are Kenneth Walker III, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Tyler Lockett Must-Starts This Week?
The NFL season is back for another round of action, and fantasy football managers are ready for a full slate of action to flood their TVs this weekend. As not all matchups or roles are equal, we’re breaking down our top fantasy football start/sit Week 6 plays. Fantasy Football...
DraftKings NY promo code: bet $5, win $200 on Ravens-Giants or any NFL Week 6 game
New customers can claim a DraftKings NY promo code for any NFL Week 6 matchup, such as the Ravens vs. Giants. This offer will activate when you use our links to sign up. States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, PA, NJ, IN, IL, IA, MI, VA, TN, WV. NEW USER...
Fantasy WR Start/Sit Week 6: Isaiah McKenzie Slot Superstar; Drake London a Bridge Too Far
The 2022 fantasy football season is now in full swing. With bye weeks upon us and injuries piling up, decisions are only getting increasingly difficult. Let’s take a look at our WR start/sit Week 6 plays. Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Start ’ems. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills (at...
BetMGM Kansas promo code: bet $10, win $200 if Bills-Chiefs Score TD
Claim a bonus for the Bills vs. Chiefs matchup with our BetMGM Kansas promo code offer. You will activate the promo code when following our links, so one will not need to be manually entered. BetMGM Sportsbook. States: KS, NY, AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA.
Top Browns vs. Patriots DFS Lineup: Are You Ready for Nick Chubb, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Donovan Peoples-Jones?
If you’re playing a Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 6, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
NFL Week 6 Underdog Pick’ems: See How Amari Cooper, Leonard Fournette, and George Pickens Fit Into a Single Entry
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head games we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog, fantasy managers can put their player projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top plays for Underdog’s Week 6 Pick’em contest. Top Underdog Pick’ems...
Caesars Kansas promo code: bet Bills-Chiefs epic with $1,250 insurance
Bet on the Bills vs. Chiefs or any other NFL Week 6 matchup with our Caesars Kansas promo code. This is the best offer for bettors in the Jayhawk State to get started on Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL STATES. PROMO CODE:. PFNFULL. SIGNUP BONUS. Up to $1,250 on Caesars.
Is Melvin Gordon III Playing Monday vs. the Chargers? Fantasy Outlook for Broncos’ RB
The question of is Melvin Gordon playing on Monday night has huge fantasy football implications this weekend as managers make those all-important Sunday lineup decisions. Let’s look at the latest updates when it comes to Gordon’s status for Week 6 and the fantasy implications for the entire backfield.
FanDuel promo code NY: Can’t-miss NFL Week 6 Sunday bonus
Sign up with this limited time FanDuel promo code NY offer for an instant bonus ahead of Sunday’s NFL Week 6 action. Plus, new customers will get three months of NBA League Pass. This promo code will activate when you use our links to sign up, so one does not need to be entered.
