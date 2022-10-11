Read full article on original website
Editorial l Insured losses from Hurricane Ian staggering
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) We have written here before about the dreadful state of the property insurance market in. . A proof of concept was definitely not needed, but Hurricane Ian provided it anyhow. Insured losses from Ian have been estimated at between. $28 billion. and. $47 billion.
Medical debt sank her credit. New changes from the credit reporting agencies won't help.
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Oct. 12—CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a year of chemo and radiation, doctors told. in 2014 that her breast cancer was in remission. She'd been praying for this good news. But it also meant she no longer qualified for a program in her state that offers temporary Medicaid coverage to patients undergoing active breast cancer treatment.
Seniors Save When Switching Medicare Drug Plans Reports AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The typical senior switching their Medicare drug plan (Part D) coverage can expect to save between. yearly according to a report released today. "Medicare drug plan savings can be significantly more for some," shares. Jesse Slome. , director of the. American Association for...
KBRA Releases Research – Hurricane Ian Impacts Material but Manageable for Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA releases research that examines the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the insurance industry. Hurricane modeling companies and market participants have published a wide range of estimates for insured losses and KBRA has been closely monitoring developments to assess the impact on insurers. Key Takeaways. At a minimum,...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Method Of Determining And Providing Bindable Insurance Quotes”, for Approval (USPTO 20220309591): Frontline Insurance Managers Inc.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Gould, Charles (. Frontline Insurance Managers Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The process of obtaining insurance on property through an online application typically requires a potential customer to provide 30 to 40 pieces of information about the property and the customer. However, information about the property may not be readily known by a customer and must be acquired by looking to other sources. Even after acquiring customer and property information, the information must be validated by the company. Whether the information is provided in-person, on paper, or online, the back and forth with the agent can take days or even weeks for a customer to finally be provided with a bindable proposal.
Rep. Axne Leads Push to Expand Health Care Plans for Small Businesses
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) wrote to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Agency. (CMS) inquiring about the agency's future efforts to improve health insurance options for small businesses, including its efforts to revitalize the Small Business Health Options Program, or SHOP. SHOP, established by...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative, Affirms Credit Ratings of Peak Reinsurance Company Limited and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Peak Reinsurance Company Limited. (Peak Re) (. Hong Kong. ) and its subsidiary,. Peak Reinsurance AG. (. Switzerland.
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. - Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the. U.S. government is set to announce how big...
Fairfax Financial and Independence Pet Group Receive All Regulatory Approvals To Complete Sale of Global Pet Insurance Operations
TORONTO , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) today announced that all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced transaction in which. Independence Pet Group. and certain of its affiliates, which are majority owned by. JAB Holding Company.
PETS・
Acuity Reports Increase in Cyber Liability Insurance Claims as Cybercrime Skyrockets
Acuity Insurance Reports Ongoing Increased Insurance Risk for Individuals and Businesses. /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month,. — the sole regional insurance provider rated A+ by both AM Best and. Standard & Poor's. , with over. $6 billion. in assets — is reporting an increased need for cyber...
Patent Issued for Moisture resistant engineered hardwood veneer flooring (USPTO 11454036): Columbia Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Andrews , Chris (Signal Mtn, TN, US), Hahn, David (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Commercially available floorings, also known as engineered wood floorings, such as multiple cross-laminated veneers, face veneers on high density fiberboard (HDF) core, wood-polymer composite (WPC) core, or stone polymer composite (SPC) core have gained overwhelming success in the flooring market. These layered constructions are typically formed into standard-sized panels which are joined together at an installation site to create a floor covering system.
Seniors urged to review Medicare coverage plans Changes can be made during open enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7 Nebraska seniors can review Medicare coverage during open enrollment
Older Americans now can join, switch or drop a Medicare plan or change Medicare Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans for the coming year. Because plans change each year, people should review what they have during this period, said. Mike Carsey. , a volunteer and board president for...
Prices rise yet again as Fed tees up more hikes
'Stubborn beast' of inflation is digging in and proving difficult to tame. Prices rose faster in September than they had the month before, underscoring inflation's remarkable grip on the U.S. economy despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive work to ease the burden on families and businesses- and guaranteeing more interest rate hikes to come.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Primerica, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. . Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Primerica, Inc. (Primerica) (headquartered in. Duluth, GA. ) [NYSE:...
Despite economic volatility, retirement ‘super savers’ stick to priority, study finds
Despite market volatility, high inflation and the threat of a recession, retirement “super savers” continue to making savings a top priority, according to a study by Principal Financial Group. The study found that more than half (59%) of survey respondents said they plan to save more than $20,000...
As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers
WASHINGTON (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then.
Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
Social Security raised to 40-year high, still 'drop in the bucket'
Dispatch-Argus, The (Moline, IL) Social Security checks will increase by $140 on average come January. announced an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment will start with benefits payable to more than 65 million. Social Security. beneficiaries. That will begin in January and take payments up to an estimated. $1,827. monthly. The estimated 7...
CONGRESSMAN BENNIE THOMPSON ANNOUNCES 2023 COST-OF-LIVING ADJUSTMENT
"The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) today. With inflation rising, the COLA will help many Americans." The COLA is expected to be at least 8.7%, and this adjustment is described to be the largest since 1981. At least 70 million seniors or those who receive disability funds will benefit from this COLA. Many Americans are now struggling with food, home, and fuel purchases, and this COLA will reduce some of the economic strain some citizens are facing.
David Bruce: Appeals delay claim payments of Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement
It's been two years since more than 35 Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plans, including Highmark, reached a. settlement after they were sued over claims that they violated antitrust laws. Yet people who filed claims still haven't received any money, and it's still not clear when they will. The...
LAW・
