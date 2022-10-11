ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

InsuranceNewsNet

Medical debt sank her credit. New changes from the credit reporting agencies won't help.

Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Oct. 12—CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a year of chemo and radiation, doctors told. in 2014 that her breast cancer was in remission. She'd been praying for this good news. But it also meant she no longer qualified for a program in her state that offers temporary Medicaid coverage to patients undergoing active breast cancer treatment.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Seniors Save When Switching Medicare Drug Plans Reports AAMSI

Los Angeles, CA October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The typical senior switching their Medicare drug plan (Part D) coverage can expect to save between. yearly according to a report released today. "Medicare drug plan savings can be significantly more for some," shares. Jesse Slome. , director of the. American Association for...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Method Of Determining And Providing Bindable Insurance Quotes”, for Approval (USPTO 20220309591): Frontline Insurance Managers Inc.

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Gould, Charles (. Frontline Insurance Managers Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The process of obtaining insurance on property through an online application typically requires a potential customer to provide 30 to 40 pieces of information about the property and the customer. However, information about the property may not be readily known by a customer and must be acquired by looking to other sources. Even after acquiring customer and property information, the information must be validated by the company. Whether the information is provided in-person, on paper, or online, the back and forth with the agent can take days or even weeks for a customer to finally be provided with a bindable proposal.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Fairfax Financial and Independence Pet Group Receive All Regulatory Approvals To Complete Sale of Global Pet Insurance Operations

TORONTO , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) today announced that all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced transaction in which. Independence Pet Group. and certain of its affiliates, which are majority owned by. JAB Holding Company.
PETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Moisture resistant engineered hardwood veneer flooring (USPTO 11454036): Columbia Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Andrews , Chris (Signal Mtn, TN, US), Hahn, David (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Commercially available floorings, also known as engineered wood floorings, such as multiple cross-laminated veneers, face veneers on high density fiberboard (HDF) core, wood-polymer composite (WPC) core, or stone polymer composite (SPC) core have gained overwhelming success in the flooring market. These layered constructions are typically formed into standard-sized panels which are joined together at an installation site to create a floor covering system.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Seniors urged to review Medicare coverage plans Changes can be made during open enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7 Nebraska seniors can review Medicare coverage during open enrollment

Older Americans now can join, switch or drop a Medicare plan or change Medicare Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans for the coming year. Because plans change each year, people should review what they have during this period, said. Mike Carsey. , a volunteer and board president for...
NEBRASKA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Prices rise yet again as Fed tees up more hikes

'Stubborn beast' of inflation is digging in and proving difficult to tame. Prices rose faster in September than they had the month before, underscoring inflation's remarkable grip on the U.S. economy despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive work to ease the burden on families and businesses- and guaranteeing more interest rate hikes to come.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers

WASHINGTON (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Social Security raised to 40-year high, still 'drop in the bucket'

Dispatch-Argus, The (Moline, IL) Social Security checks will increase by $140 on average come January. announced an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment will start with benefits payable to more than 65 million. Social Security. beneficiaries. That will begin in January and take payments up to an estimated. $1,827. monthly. The estimated 7...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

CONGRESSMAN BENNIE THOMPSON ANNOUNCES 2023 COST-OF-LIVING ADJUSTMENT

"The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) today. With inflation rising, the COLA will help many Americans." The COLA is expected to be at least 8.7%, and this adjustment is described to be the largest since 1981. At least 70 million seniors or those who receive disability funds will benefit from this COLA. Many Americans are now struggling with food, home, and fuel purchases, and this COLA will reduce some of the economic strain some citizens are facing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

