Hurricane Ian revealed a flood insurance nightmare for Florida homeowners
Hurricane Ian is seemingly the most costly storm to make landfall in Florida. Disaster modeling firm RMS crunched the numbers. Early estimates show economic losses could range between $53 billion and $74 billion. For many hurricane victims in Central Florida, devastation hit two times. The first, was when their home...
Tolls to be reinstated on Central Florida expressways
Tolls were suspended by the governor. Those signs have been up since a little before Ian roared through. The suspension was intended to ease evacuations and recovery. But what was the Central Florida impact?. Once the governor suspended the tolls, the electronic boards were zeroed out. A few drivers admitted...
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new tropical wave formed Thursday in the Atlantic. The large area of disorganized showers and storms was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. "Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as...
Nice weather coming just in time for the weekend!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast.
Gov. Ron DeSantis presents bonus checks to police officers
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday morning in Cape Coral. Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore joined DeSantis. DeSantis presented $5,000 bonus checks to multiple officers while he was in Cape Coral. "We want to...
Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on resources for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Related video above:FEMA mobile intake registration centers open in Seminole County. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Punta Gorda on hurricane recovery efforts Saturday. While he was there, he announced that he made the request of federal disaster declaration for fisheries, which DeSantis said is a...
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $2 million for first responders impacted by Hurricane Ian damage
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said nearly $45 million has been raised for the Florida Disaster Fund and some of those funds will go toward helping first responders who were impacted by Hurricane Ian damage. "It's tough when you're having to go out there and serve the...
Florida governor race: Crist, DeSantis hot on the campaign trail
There are only 25 days until election day and until Florida chooses who will be governor for the next four years. Democratic candidate for governor, Charlie Crist, walked out to a modest but excited crowd Friday night. His focus at the Orlando rally was abortion rights at the event called...
Friday Night Hits Week 8: All game recaps and scores
Friday Night Hits returns for Week 8. Take a look at some Central Florida high school football highlights from this Friday, Oct. 14:
Central Florida social security recipients react to biggest cost-of-living raise in over 40 years
Starting in January, retirees who get social security benefits will see a boost of 8.7%. It’ll be the biggest social security benefits increase in 40 years, but Americans are also facing the worst inflation since the 1980s. And all of this is happening during a critical affordable housing crisis in Central Florida.
First Lady Jill Biden joins Val Demings and Charlie Crist at Orlando rally
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are just 24 days until the November mid-term election. Democrats who are trying to overthrow the incumbent GOP lawmakers are bringing in support from the White House. First Lady Jill Biden is campaigning with Democrats in Florida. She traveled to Central Florida Saturday. In...
Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do
As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
