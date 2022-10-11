Read full article on original website
Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0: ‘Dawgs shake off stupor and floor the ‘Dores
During stretches of 2022 Georgia hasn’t looked entirely like a defending national champion. Such was not the case today in Athens. Georgia got off to a hot start and then kept pouring it on, sinking Clark Lea’s hapless Commodores 55-0. It worked for the Red and Black today....
Friday Dawg Bites Still Thinks Vandy Owes the 2020 Seniors
Unless you count James Franklin, the Vandy Whistler and the fact that Memorial Gym is allowed to exist, there’s not much to disdain about Vanderbilt. Except, of course, the fact that the Commodore 64s not once, but twice backed out of playing Georgia in 2020, thus denying a senior day for that year’s senior class.
Three Questions Ahead of UGA - Vandy
There is a temptation to chalk up Vandy as an easy win, but when you consider the unexpected effort needed to take down Kent and Mizzou plus the fact that the Commodores put the fear of God into Ole Miss for a half last week, to expect an effortless win would be foolish.
Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread
The Vanderbilt Commodores are coming to town to play your #1 Georgia Bulldogs. Usually, I’d have a whole slew of plans for this morning to get pumped up for the game (at least insomuch as one can get pumped up for playing Vandy). But all of that is going to have to wait this week. Early in the week I developed a bit of a cough... which isn’t unusual for me this time of year. But as the days passed, things got worse, and I had several negative Covid tests, so I finally went to the doctor and it turns out I have pneumonia. So I’ll be laid up doped up and taking it easy today. But that doesn’t mean I can’t still enjoy watching the Dawgs take the Commodores out in glorious fashion.
Cocktail Thursday: Vanderbilt Edition
If your Georgia Bulldogs are currently slogging their way through the SEC schedule and getting a bulk discount on medical supplies, you could probably use a drink. I can help you with that. The injuries have been sneakily piling up. AD Mitchell and Arian Smith’s ankles. Kenny McIntosh’s thigh. Jalen...
