North Platte Comm. College's Rho Zeta honored by Sigma Kappa Delta as Ivy Chapter
North Platte Community College’s Rho Zeta chapter has been recognized as an Ivy Chapter by Sigma Kappa Delta. SKD is the official English honor society for two-year colleges. SKD’s central purpose is to confer distinction upon students of the English language and literature in undergraduate studies. There are...
Students, parents reminded of expectations at North Platte High School activities
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-After numerous problems experienced by supervisors at North Platte High School activities, school administrators are reminding parents and students alike of expectations at activities. In order to make sure we have safe and enjoyable experiences at our activities, we are wanting to communicate some expectations and guidelines for...
🎧 Post Podcast: Mid-Plains Community College Business and Community Education Dept.
Scotty was joined by Jeff Smeltzer from the MPCC Business and Community Education Department to talk about offerings.
North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance presents Rec Yeah Town Hall Forum
News Release North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance. NORTH PLATTE, Neb.- The North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance will host a Town Hall Forum on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The Town Hall Forum will feature three local panelists to answer community questions regarding Proposition 1 and the Recreation Center Project ahead of the November 8 general election. Our panelists include Megan McGown, North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance member; Bob Barr, City of North Platte Recreation Superintendent; and Brandon Kelliher, City of North Platte Mayor. Community members will have the option to join us in person at NebraskaLand Bank’s 3rd Floor Banquet room located at 1400 S Dewey or virtually via Facebook Live at Move North Platte’s Facebook page.
🎧 Post Podcast: Free mammograms, trick or treating at People’s Health in North Platte
Scotty was joined by Elizabeth from People's Health to talk about free mammograms and trick or treating at the clinic in North Platte.
NPCC Jazz Band to perform at North Platte's Espresso Shop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte Community College’s jazz band is inviting the public to a free concert in downtown North Platte Oct. 20. The Jazzy Knights will perform from 1:15-2:15 p.m. outside the Espresso Shop by Caravan, 408 N. Chestnut St. Musical selections will include “Oye Como Va” by Santana...
Winners of Mid-Plains United Way Chili Cookoff announced
First National Bank of Omaha hosted its 27th annual chili cook off to benefit Mid-Plains United Way. Over $3,500 was raised from the fundraiser. The cookoff aimed to kickstart Mid-Plains United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign, “Growing Our Community.” 12 local non-profits benefit from the proceeds of this campaign. The non-profits target local issues such as; homelessness, child abuse & neglect, hunger, education and so much more.
🎧Post Podcast: Have a Date Night at the Cedar Room in North Platte
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by B.J., Hector, Amber and Trish from the Cedar Room to learn a little more about the Cedar Room, and to talk about their next Date Night coming up on Oct. 19. Check them out at www.cedarroomne.com.
Post Podcast: Lincoln, Logan, McPherson 4H Council Garage Sale This Weekend
North Platte, Ne - The Lincoln, Logan and McPherson County 4H Council is holding it's annual Garage Sale Fundraiser this Friday and Saturday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte. Extension Educator Caitlyn Jacobson joined Derek Beck this week to talk about the fundraiser. Get more information on the...
McCook man arrested on child enticement allegations in Lincoln County
On October 9, 2022, at 12:14 p.m. the Lincoln County 911 Center received a Suspicious Vehicle report several miles south of North Platte on South Highway 83. The reporters advised a juvenile under the age of 14 was helping adults collect firewood. A subject drove up out of the view of the adults and spoke to the juvenile, eventually getting the juvenile close to his vehicle’s open door.
North Platte shooting leaves 19-year-old critically injured; 1 arrested
At 11:34 PM on October 8, 2022, the North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department responded to the report of a shooting near 4th and Eastman. Upon arrival, a 19-year-old male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the chest. Preliminary information indicates a disturbance occurred between two male suspects, resulting in one suspect shooting the other and fleeing the scene.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Warrants are active as of Oct. 13, 2022. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: 1st degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft. Timothy L. Caudillo.
