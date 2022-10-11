ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Post

North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance presents Rec Yeah Town Hall Forum

News Release North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance. NORTH PLATTE, Neb.- The North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance will host a Town Hall Forum on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The Town Hall Forum will feature three local panelists to answer community questions regarding Proposition 1 and the Recreation Center Project ahead of the November 8 general election. Our panelists include Megan McGown, North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance member; Bob Barr, City of North Platte Recreation Superintendent; and Brandon Kelliher, City of North Platte Mayor. Community members will have the option to join us in person at NebraskaLand Bank’s 3rd Floor Banquet room located at 1400 S Dewey or virtually via Facebook Live at Move North Platte’s Facebook page.
North Platte Post

Winners of Mid-Plains United Way Chili Cookoff announced

First National Bank of Omaha hosted its 27th annual chili cook off to benefit Mid-Plains United Way. Over $3,500 was raised from the fundraiser. The cookoff aimed to kickstart Mid-Plains United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign, “Growing Our Community.” 12 local non-profits benefit from the proceeds of this campaign. The non-profits target local issues such as; homelessness, child abuse & neglect, hunger, education and so much more.
North Platte Post

McCook man arrested on child enticement allegations in Lincoln County

On October 9, 2022, at 12:14 p.m. the Lincoln County 911 Center received a Suspicious Vehicle report several miles south of North Platte on South Highway 83. The reporters advised a juvenile under the age of 14 was helping adults collect firewood. A subject drove up out of the view of the adults and spoke to the juvenile, eventually getting the juvenile close to his vehicle’s open door.
North Platte Post

North Platte shooting leaves 19-year-old critically injured; 1 arrested

At 11:34 PM on October 8, 2022, the North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department responded to the report of a shooting near 4th and Eastman. Upon arrival, a 19-year-old male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the chest. Preliminary information indicates a disturbance occurred between two male suspects, resulting in one suspect shooting the other and fleeing the scene.
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Warrants are active as of Oct. 13, 2022. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: 1st degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft. Timothy L. Caudillo.
