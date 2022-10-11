News Release North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance. NORTH PLATTE, Neb.- The North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance will host a Town Hall Forum on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The Town Hall Forum will feature three local panelists to answer community questions regarding Proposition 1 and the Recreation Center Project ahead of the November 8 general election. Our panelists include Megan McGown, North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance member; Bob Barr, City of North Platte Recreation Superintendent; and Brandon Kelliher, City of North Platte Mayor. Community members will have the option to join us in person at NebraskaLand Bank’s 3rd Floor Banquet room located at 1400 S Dewey or virtually via Facebook Live at Move North Platte’s Facebook page.

