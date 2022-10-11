Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
The EU is moving toward training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil
A plan expected to be approved Monday could make training available for 12,000 Ukrainians in Poland, and another 3,000 in Germany. The move comes as Russia is mobilizing an additional 300,000 troops.
Cleveland Jewish News
Americans prefer Arab extremists to Jewish ones in Israeli governments
One of the most prominent supporters of the state of Israel in the U.S. Senate recently issued a warning to the leader of Israel’s largest party. In the context of the calendar, it seemed to represent the view of many other Americans who think that Benjamin Netanyahu – the Likud chairman hoping to add to his record as his country’s longest-serving prime minister after the Nov. 1 Knesset elections - has some atoning to do.
Cleveland Jewish News
Analysts offer pros and cons on Lebanon maritime deal but agree it will not make Israel safer
The recently struck Lebanon-Israel maritime border agreement may prove beneficial economically, but it will not benefit Israel’s security, analysts said during a policy webinar organized by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) on Thursday. Their take suggests that Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid overstated the benefits of the deal.
Cleveland Jewish News
Concerns arise over Democratic lawmakers meddling in Israeli politics
Pro-Israel organizations in the U.S. are privately voicing their concerns that two Democratic members of Congress may have meddled in Israeli politics by recently calling on opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to exclude a controversial, right-wing politician in his coalition should he win next month’s election. With just weeks to...
Trump tells US Jews they should appreciate what he’s achieved in Israel ‘before it’s too late’
Donald Trump has said that US Jews should appreciate what he’s achieved for Israel “before it’s too late”. Mr Trump claimed that Evangelicals have been more appreciative of his support for Israel and that he could “easily” be prime minister of the country because of his strong support there.“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different...
Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli defense establishment divided on Lebanon maritime border deal
Support for the final draft of the Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement was not uniform among Israel’s defense establishment, with critics arguing it will not provide long-term security, according to Israeli media reports. Opponents of the agreement contended that the proposed maritime boundary, stretching 5 kilometers (3 miles) off the...
Cleveland Jewish News
White House ‘deeply disappointed’ by Palestinian pivot toward Russia
The U.S. administration has criticized Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas for seeking to involve Russia in the peace process with Israel, Axios reported on Saturday. On Thursday, Abbas told Russian President Vladmir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan that the Palestinian Authority does not trust the Biden administration. “We don’t rely on it and under no circumstances can we accept that America is the sole party in resolving a problem,” he said, according to the report.
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran cracks down on Kurdish regions amid unrest
Iranian security forces increased their onslaught on Kurdish regions of the country on Thursday, adding militia troops as authorities continued their brutal suppression of nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death in police detention. Basij militia members and riot police attacked demonstrators, two sources told Reuters in Sanandaj, the...
Cleveland Jewish News
With tensions high, Itamar Ben-Gvir draws gun during stone-throwing in Jerusalem
(JTA) — Two weeks ahead of an Israeli election in which he is campaigning to allow security forces to shoot stone-throwers, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of the extremist Otzma Yehudit party, drew his pistol during a confrontation in eastern Jerusalem. The incident took place after several days of clashes...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel ‘apartheid’ event sponsored by law firm that exonerated Morningstar of anti-Israel bias
While under investigation in 20 states for anti-Israel bias, Chicago-based investment firm Morningstar repeatedly pointed to an independent report purportedly absolving it of such behavior. But White & Case, the law firm that authored the report, was listed this week as a sponsor of a program at the University of Chicago’s Law School that featured a virulently anti-Israel activist and perpetuated the notion that Israel practices apartheid.
Ukrainian ambassador asks for ‘everything possible’ to speed up delivery of air defense systems
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova on Sunday called for increasing the speed of weapon deliveries to her country after it faced a barrage of strikes from Russia in recent days, emphasizing the need for air defense systems in particular. “Unfortunately, this system [is] difficult to produce, and they’re...
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian terrorists linked with Fatah and Hamas killed in Israeli military raid in Jenin
A Palestinian doctor identified as a leader of the armed wing of President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement, as well as a Palestinian described by Hamas as a “fighter,” were killed on Friday in an Israel Defense Forces raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. The Hamas-linked...
‘We don’t sleep well’: Russians strike at 2am, 4am and 6am, says Zaporizhzhia governor
The Russian missiles come to Zaporizhzhia when the “people’s dreams are at their deepest”, says Oleksandr Starukh. The governor of this south-eastern region of Ukraine since 2020, Starukh, 49, took the call from his bed at 5.08am on the morning of 24 February when one the first missiles of the Russian invasion had hit a local air defence system. Nearly eight months later he is still taking the dawn calls.
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian rivals agree to elections, but questions remain
Rival Palestinian factions convening for negotiations mediated by the Algerian government decided on Thursday to end 15 years of strife through elections that would be held within a year, Palestinian and Algerian officials told Reuters. Back home in the West Bank, though, there remained skepticism that the Palestinian factions would...
Cleveland Jewish News
Anti-Israel student protesters call for ‘intifada revolution at George Washington University
Two anti-Israel groups held a protest calling for a violent uprising against the State of Israel at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. According to a video released on social media, about 15 to 20 members of GWU’s Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace chapters stood outside of the GW Hillel chanting, “There is only one solution: intifada revolution.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli elections: Who would you vote for?
The Israeli election will take place on November 1, 2022. Let us know who you would vote for:. By submitting your response, you agree to receive communications from JNS. We will share the anonymous results of the JNS Israeli elections poll on October 30 on our website and via email and social media.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF kills two Palestinian gunmen during Jenin firefight
Two Palestinian gunmen were killed in Jenin on Friday during a firefight that erupted when Israeli soldiers entered the city to arrest Hamas terrorist Diaa Salama in connection with several recent attacks against Israeli security forces. The Israeli troops came under heavy fire during the raid, with Palestinian gunmen also...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shooter at Bratislava LGBTQ bar called in manifesto for murder of all Jews
(JTA) — The man who opened fire outside of an LGBTQ bar in Slovakia on Wednesday was animated by the same ideas, including antisemitic beliefs, that have spurred multiple mass murderers in recent years. The shooter, who killed two people and injured a third outside the Tepláreň bar in...
