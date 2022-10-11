Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
White City bank robbery suspect captured at Junction City motel
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have released the identity of the man accused of robbing a White City bank at gunpoint. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, it conducted an intensive investigation with the Junction City Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation to find the man suspected of robbing a White City bank at gunpoint.
Salina police take alleged shooter from high school into custody
UPDATED STORY: 3 teens arrested after gun fired toward Salina high school SALINA (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department has taken an alleged shooter into custody from South High School, according to a social media post. In the social media post, the police department said they believe the suspect in the vehicle acted alone. Later […]
Multiple vehicles burglarized, firearms stolen in Salina
SALINA (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department is warning locals to keep their vehicle doors and windows locked after a string of burglaries involving the theft of firearms. According to the SPD, five vehicles were burglarized from Oct. 5-7. Most, if not all, of the vehicles involved in the thefts were unlocked. An undisclosed number […]
3 teens arrested after gun fired toward Salina high school
Salina police have taken three teenagers into custody after an investigation into a gun that was discharged at Salina South High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Similar burglaries in 2 counties lead to arrest of Salina man
A Salina man has been arrested in connection to burglary cases in both Saline County and Dickinson County. In mid-September, a number of items were reported missing from a property in the 4100 block of E. North Street. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said items missing included the following. Glass...
WIBW
KHP warns against illegal U-turns after driver gets stuck, avoids collision
SALINE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has warned against illegal U-turns on the interstate after a driver got stuck in the median, avoiding a possible collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol took to Facebook on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, to remind Kansans that any U-turn on the interstate is illegal and just a bad idea in general.
Bullets go through children’s bedroom in Salina
The Salina Police Department (SPD) is investigating after someone fired shots into a home Friday night, putting the lives of five people in danger.
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Riley County Arrest Report October 10
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KAREN DENISE QURESHI, 57, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. KEIRRA LASHA MCDONALD, 25, Manhattan,...
Bud Light truck overturns on Kansas highway
A truck carrying Budweiser overturned on Tuesday morning in southern Saline County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
kfdi.com
Two arrested in FBI raid in Hutchinson
Reports said two people were arrested by FBI agents in a raid on a home in Hutchinson early Wednesday morning. The raid was reported in the 500 block of North Grandview, on the east side of Hutchinson. Neighbors reported seeing an armored vehicle and several unmarked cars, and flash explosives were used during the raid.
WIBW
WWII veteran to be laid to rest in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A World War II veteran will return home to Kansas and be laid to rest in Junction City after dying aboard the USS California during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Seaman 2nd Class Pete Turk will be laid to rest at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery...
Kansas man performs on ‘The Voice,’ shares message of hope
A Junction City high school paraprofessional is working to prove he has what it takes to be the next big name in the music industry.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
Comments / 1