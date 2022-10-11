ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Comments / 1

Related
WIBW

White City bank robbery suspect captured at Junction City motel

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have released the identity of the man accused of robbing a White City bank at gunpoint. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, it conducted an intensive investigation with the Junction City Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation to find the man suspected of robbing a White City bank at gunpoint.
WHITE CITY, KS
KSNT News

Salina police take alleged shooter from high school into custody

UPDATED STORY: 3 teens arrested after gun fired toward Salina high school SALINA (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department has taken an alleged shooter into custody from South High School, according to a social media post. In the social media post, the police department said they believe the suspect in the vehicle acted alone. Later […]
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Multiple vehicles burglarized, firearms stolen in Salina

SALINA (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department is warning locals to keep their vehicle doors and windows locked after a string of burglaries involving the theft of firearms. According to the SPD, five vehicles were burglarized from Oct. 5-7. Most, if not all, of the vehicles involved in the thefts were unlocked. An undisclosed number […]
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salina, KS
Cars
City
Salina, KS
City
Park, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Property Crime#The Salina Police Dept#Spd#The Department
KSNT News

Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
RICE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 10

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KAREN DENISE QURESHI, 57, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. KEIRRA LASHA MCDONALD, 25, Manhattan,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
CANTON, KS
kfdi.com

Two arrested in FBI raid in Hutchinson

Reports said two people were arrested by FBI agents in a raid on a home in Hutchinson early Wednesday morning. The raid was reported in the 500 block of North Grandview, on the east side of Hutchinson. Neighbors reported seeing an armored vehicle and several unmarked cars, and flash explosives were used during the raid.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

WWII veteran to be laid to rest in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A World War II veteran will return home to Kansas and be laid to rest in Junction City after dying aboard the USS California during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Seaman 2nd Class Pete Turk will be laid to rest at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery...
JUNCTION CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy