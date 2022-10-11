Read full article on original website
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
Business Insider
LIVE: The 50 best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals to shop before time runs out
Amazon's second Prime Day of 2022 — the Prime Early Access Sale — is coming to a close tonight. And some of the best saving opportunities are Lightning Deals, which are short-time deals that also have limited availability. To help you sort through what's worth buying, throughout the...
The Verge
How to use Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch
The Apple Watch has never been known for having long battery life. Case in point: Apple never budged from the 18-hour battery life estimate until it launched the Apple Watch Ultra. But with watchOS 9, the company has introduced a new Low Power Mode to help extend the time between charges.
The Verge
Fossil’s first Wear OS 3 watch is a wellness-focused Gen 6
Hot on the heels of the Pixel Watch, Fossil has announced it’s launching its first-ever Wear OS 3 watch — the Gen 6 Wellness Edition. It’ll also introduce a new Wellness mobile app for health and fitness tracking, but unfortunately, this watch doesn’t feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon W5 Plus platform. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition will retail for $299, and it’s available starting October 17th.
The Verge
A Paramount Plus annual subscription is 50 percent off with a free Fire TV Stick Lite
We may still be picking ourselves up from the Prime Day hangover, but don’t fret, we’ve gotten some rest, fresh pots of coffee, and more deals. For example, you can get half off an annual subscription to Paramount Plus along with a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite streaming dongle. This deal makes the 12-month Essential ad-supported plan just $24.99 (normally $49.99) and the Premium mostly ad-free plan $49.99 (normally $99.99). Plus, you get that Fire TV Stick Lite, capable of streaming up to 1080p, which is a value of $29.99.
NFL・
The Verge
Amazon’s set to launch its prototype internet satellites early next year
Amazon is getting ready to launch two test satellites for its Project Kuiper satellite internet constellation, built to compete with services like SpaceX Starlink and OneWeb. In a press release on Wednesday, the company says the prototypes, charmingly named Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat-2, will be riding into orbit on a Vulcan Centaur rocket from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) in early 2023.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Verge
Sony’s new ZV-1F vlogging camera comes with a lower price but a lot fewer features
Sony has announced a new point-and-shoot camera centered on vlogging, and it is targeted at beginners with a low price point. The ZV-1F is an offshoot of its ZV-1 camera from 2020, but unlike that model, it’s not a twist on the long-running RX100 camera formula. Sony put a Zeiss-branded 20mm-equivalent f/2.0 prime lens in the new ZV-1F and paired it with a Type 1 (13.1mm x 9.8mm) 20-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor that can record 4K at up to 30 frames per second or 1080p up to 120fps for slow motion. The ZV-1F will run $499 in all black or white with a silver lens, and it’s due out in late October.
The Verge
The Pixel Watch doesn’t offically support wireless charging for a reason
Google’s official line is that the Pixel Watch does not support Qi charging or reverse charging from a phone. However, in the last few days, many users have anecdotally reported that these wireless charging methods do, in fact, work. Curious, I tried it out for myself, and I’m sorry to say that, while it does sort of work, it’s simply not reliable.
The Verge
Spotify survey hints at $19.99 ‘Platinum’ plan that would include HiFi streaming
Is Spotify’s long-delayed HiFi streaming tier finally nearing its debut? A survey served to at least one user suggests that the company hasn’t forgotten about it, and HiFi might be packaged into a new more expensive “Platinum” plan that would come with other perks. Over on...
The Verge
Is Microsoft giving up on the Surface Headphones?
Microsoft introduced several new devices this week including the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2 Plus. They’re all fairly iterative updates; you know that’s true when Microsoft’s hype videos emphasize new colors and integrated 5G connectivity (for the Arm-powered Pro 9) as the most exciting “new” features. We finally got a release date for the helpful accessibility kit, at least.
The Verge
Microsoft’s out-of-date driver list left Windows PCs open to malware attacks for years
Microsoft failed to properly protect Windows PCs from malicious drivers for nearly three years, according to a report from Ars Technica. Although Microsoft says its Windows updates add new malicious drivers to a blocklist downloaded by devices, Ars Technica found these updates never actually stuck. This gap in coverage left...
The Verge
Nvidia’s ‘priority access’ program is one way to get your hands on an RTX 4090
In a recent post on the GeForce forums, an Nvidia community manager announced that the company is testing a new program called “verified priority access.” The program will give some potential shoppers the opportunity to reserve a GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card without the kerfuffle that can sometimes be required to get their hands on a new GPU.
The Verge
Apple reportedly wants to turn the iPad into a smart display with a new dock
Apple is working on a dock for the iPad that would allow the device to function as a smart display and speaker, according to a report to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company reportedly plans on introducing the capability as soon as next year, converting the iPad into an Amazon Echo Show-like device that you can set atop a counter or nightstand.
The Verge
Samsung’s One UI 5 is coming soon with some very iOS-like vibes
Samsung’s take on Android 13, called One UI 5, is ready to come out of public beta testing “in the coming weeks,” according to a company press release issued today. Highlights include a more personalized lock screen and new modes to filter out unwanted disruptions based on your activity. Sounds an awful lot like iOS 16, and you know what? That’s fine! These are all great features on iOS, and Samsung is smart enough to copy them.
The Verge
One designer’s quest to build the world’s greatest desk accessories
Jeff Sheldon’s desk is sort of famous. You might have even seen it before: Sheldon, the founder and CEO of a high-design shop called Ugmonk, uploaded a few photos to Unsplash several years ago, and his ultra-clean setup filled with natural wood and white colors has since been viewed more than 400 million times. People have been asking him for a decade where he got his cool monitor stand, even though it’s actually just an Ikea hack. The desk sits in Sheldon’s home office in suburban Pennsylvania, in the corner of a sun-soaked room with so many windows and so many trees just outside the windows that commenters occasionally ask if he lives in the jungle.
The Verge
Google’s Pixel 6 is only $20 more than it was during Amazon’s recent Prime Day event
As expected, the sun has set on Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, along with the litany of counter sales running elsewhere. Despite this, however, there are still plenty of solid deals to check out at Amazon and Best Buy, many of which are holdouts from earlier in the week. Some of these products may not be available for their lowest prices ever, true, but they’re still worth a look if you missed them earlier this week.
The Verge
Valve’s latest Steam Deck update introduces longer custom boot animations
Valve released its latest Steam Deck beta update yesterday, which includes longer boot animations among the usual array of bug fixes and optimizations. Now, the maximum length of a boot sequence has been increased from 10 seconds to 30 seconds, opening up the possibility for users to create longer custom startups.
The Verge
Razer’s Edge is one sharp-looking cloud gaming Android handheld
Razer is finally showing off the Edge, its portable Android gaming handheld. Good news: it looks a lot better than the last time we saw it in December 2021. There’s a lot to go over with this one. The Edge will release in a Wi-Fi-only version for $399.99 in January 2023, followed by a 5G-ready version through Verizon in early 2023. It’ll support the carrier’s ultra wideband and sub-6GHz networks. Razer’s following the Steam Deck reservation model, allowing people to pay $5 to reserve an Edge.
The Verge
Apple looks even more like a bank now that it’s adding a savings account to Apple Card
Soon, Apple Card users will be able to open a “new high-yield Savings account,” Apple says. There’s just one hitch: Apple won’t say what interest rate it’s offering. There’s also no specific timeline for when consumers can access these savings accounts. Apple has been...
