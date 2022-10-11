ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inspiring Dental Students To Pursue Careers in Academia

The majority of dental students plan to enter a practice upon completion of their dental education. But efforts supported by the American Dental Education Association (ADEA), some students are inspiring some to take a different road. ADEA, the sole national organization representing academic dentistry, is working to spark the interest...
STORRS, CT
Medical Assistant Got Her Start at UConn Health

Meet UConn Health Medical Assistant Breanna McConnell, 24, of Bristol. She’s proudly been with UConn Health since 2019 when she began her two-month externship training, part of her Tunxis Community College’s Medical Assistant Program curriculum. McConnell is now a full-time, highly-regarded medical assistant at UConn Health and an...
BRISTOL, CT

