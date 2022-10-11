Read full article on original website
Inspiring Dental Students To Pursue Careers in Academia
The majority of dental students plan to enter a practice upon completion of their dental education. But efforts supported by the American Dental Education Association (ADEA), some students are inspiring some to take a different road. ADEA, the sole national organization representing academic dentistry, is working to spark the interest...
Pioneering Athletics Administrator Reflects on Progress – and Goals Still to Be Reached
Barbara Johnson, the famous literary critic, and translator, once said that “change is a process, not an event.” As the collegiate athletics world celebrates the 50th anniversary of Title IX, that notion of positive, lasting change taking time continues to ring true. Pat Meiser, whose unique experience and...
Medical Assistant Got Her Start at UConn Health
Meet UConn Health Medical Assistant Breanna McConnell, 24, of Bristol. She’s proudly been with UConn Health since 2019 when she began her two-month externship training, part of her Tunxis Community College’s Medical Assistant Program curriculum. McConnell is now a full-time, highly-regarded medical assistant at UConn Health and an...
