Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: October 14th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday night weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 56°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 84°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. An overcast sky will remain around the South Plains through the overnight hours...
everythinglubbock.com
WE Custom Home in Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas—In this week’s Welcome Home West Texas, WE Custom Homes takes us inside their custom home in Shallowater. They strive to create and build the highest quality of home whether it’s a custom, soft custom or spec home. To see more WE Custom Homes, call 806-292-8111 or to go wecustomhomes.com.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Wine & Roses 2022 Event is October 28
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Wine & Roses event is a fun filled evening of Lubbock cuisine and wine. From wine novices to advanced wine enthusiasts, the event brings the community together for an evening that is sure to delight the senses and raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Purchase tickets and get more information on CF at cff.org or reach out to Cindy Miller, Development Director, West Texas Office at cwmiller@cff.org, 806-441-5280.
everythinglubbock.com
Zintex Remodeling are experts in bathroom remodeling, and they are new to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Zintex Remodeling is a family operated business that has been around for 20 years. While they may be new to Lubbock, they are not new to bathroom remodeling. They are having their grand opening this weekend. Stop by for to hear about their best promotion. You can also enjoy free food and drinks while you browse their showroom. They are located at 1910 Research Boulevard, unit 2 in Lubbock. Get more information at 806-310-5344 or zintex.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
53rd annual Saint Joseph Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday, Oct. 15 in Slaton
SLATON, Texas – The 53rd Annual Oktoberfest was scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Joseph Hall with proceeds benefiting Saint Joseph’s Catholic School. “Saturday, at 9:00 p.m., we’re going to sell sausage by the pound and after that, we’re going to have Oktoberfest, we’ll be serving German food, and German beer, wine, drinks and we’ll have lots of live bands out here. So we’re gonna go all day with that,” said Event Organizer ,David Buxkemper.
everythinglubbock.com
Vitalant host blood drives at South Plains Mall for the community
LUBBOCK, Texas— Help keep blood on the shelves in time of need by giving back. You can come to the South Plains Mall this weekend to give blood, and also receive a gift in return.
everythinglubbock.com
Experience shopping on a whole new level at The Peddler Show
LUBBOCK, Texas— Get ready to shop small and local business all weekend long at The Peddler Show. For more information visit Facebook or the website.
everythinglubbock.com
Community invited to massive Trunk R Treat hosted by Lubbock car club & dealership
Lubbock’s Modern Obsessionz Car Club is partnering with Gene Messer Ford Lubbock to host a Trunk R Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tony Martinez, Modern Obsessionz Car Club president, and Joel Reeves, Social Media & Community Relations Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man suffered spine injury in Sunday shooting, family is hopeful he will walk again
LUBBOCK, Texas— Isaiah Riojas, 22, was seriously injured in a shooting at a residence in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. His mother said, as of Thursday afternoon, he is in critical condition at University Medical Center. Veronica Gonzales, Isaiah’s mother, told EverythingLubbock.com her...
everythinglubbock.com
Milk-gate: Lubbock radio personality’s doorbell video goes viral
LUBBOCK, Texas – If you’re on TikTok, there’s a good chance you’ve seen ‘milk-gate.’ It involves a Lubbock Police Department (LPD) officer, a local radio personality and a plastic bag – with milk inside. Many in Lubbock and across the country are trying...
Comments / 0