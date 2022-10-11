Read full article on original website
Over £800 million to support improved healthcare delivery and breakthroughs in new treatments
Patients up and down the country are set to benefit from innovative new treatments and improved delivery of health and care services following significant funding to support ground-breaking experimental medicine research and advance the UK's response to patient safety challenges. Today (Friday 14 October) the government has announced that over...
The impact of COVID-19 on the metrics for stroke care
A recent study published in PLOS ONE evaluated the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on stroke code (SC) metrics. Spain is one of the countries affected most by the COVID-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). More than 70,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Community of Madrid (CM) by June 15, 2020. This catastrophe has obscured other pathologies leading to substantial interference in health systems.
Comprehensive analysis reveals the burden of antimicrobial resistance in the WHO European Region
The latest and most comprehensive analysis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and its impact in the entire WHO European Region (53 countries) was published in a peer-reviewed paper today in The Lancet Global Health. Researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, Oxford Centre for Global Health Research, Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health, and other collaborators analyzed 23 bacterial pathogens and 88 pathogen-drug combinations to release the following findings:
Enterin and Parkinson's Virtual Biotech collaborate to study the effects of ENT-01 on PD-associated dementia
Enterin Inc., a privately held, Philadelphia-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases announces a collaboration with the Parkinson's Virtual Biotech, the drug development and discovery arm of Parkinson's UK. A new phase 2 trial will study the effects of ENT-01 on Parkinson's Disease (PD)-associated dementia.
