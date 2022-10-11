The latest and most comprehensive analysis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and its impact in the entire WHO European Region (53 countries) was published in a peer-reviewed paper today in The Lancet Global Health. Researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, Oxford Centre for Global Health Research, Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health, and other collaborators analyzed 23 bacterial pathogens and 88 pathogen-drug combinations to release the following findings:

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO