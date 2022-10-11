Read full article on original website
Blaze, shots heard from prison in Iran capital amid protests
BAGHDAD (AP) — A huge fire blazed Saturday at a notorious prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital, injuring at least nine people, according to state media. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week. Iran's state-run...
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
China's Xi looks to 3rd 5-year term as Communist Party meets
BEIJING (AP) — On the eve of the opening of a key Chinese Communist Party congress, party leader, head of state and commander of the armed forces Xi Jinping seems more in charge than ever, having given no indication of stepping away from power or anointing a successor. Xi...
Death toll rises to 41 in Turkey coal mine explosion
AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began Saturday as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people. Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise's (TTK) mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, hoping for news. There were 110 miners working several hundred meters below ground at the time of the explosion on Friday evening.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations chief has reiterated his appeal to Russia to grant the International Committee of the Red Cross “full access” to all prisoners of war. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday this is required under international humanitarian law, including the Third Geneva Convention, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
Rights group: 59 lawyers slain in 6 years in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — At least 133 lawyers have been killed in the Philippines since the 1980s in work-related attacks, nearly half of them in the last six years during former President Rodrigo Duterte's turbulent term, a prominent group of lawyers said Saturday. The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers...
Archbishop of Canterbury ‘deeply sceptical of trickle-down economics’
The Archbishop of Canterbury has said he is “deeply sceptical” about so-called trickle-down economics, as he warned there was “no moral case” for Government budgets that disproportionately hit the poorest.In a wide-ranging interview with the Guardian newspaper while on a tour of Australia, Justin Welby also backed climate activists as he warned that the weeks ahead feel like a “monstrous wave” as he worries about what the winter holds.Amid the political and economic chaos in the UK Government, the Archbishop expressed his concerns about tax cuts for the very wealthiest.And while he expressed a desire not to be “party political”,...
Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded
MOSCOW (AP) — Two men fired at soldiers on a Russian military firing range near Ukraine on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 before being slain themselves, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern...
Putin calls his actions in Ukraine 'correct and timely'
KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects his mobilization of army reservists for combat in Ukraine to be completed in about two weeks, allowing him to end an unpopular and chaotic call-up meant to counter Ukrainian battlefield gains and solidify his illegal annexation of occupied territory.
