Technology

TechRadar

Windows 12 - new features, supported PCs, everything we know so far

Windows 12 is likely to be Microsoft's follow up to Windows 11 - and it could come sooner than you might think. Rumors suggest that the imaginatively titled OS could arrive in 2024, and the possibility that Windows 12 could follow so soon after Windows 11 has delighted some of us at TechRadar.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

This Microsoft Outlook update finally brings emails into the 21st century

Microsoft has unveiled plans for a new Outlook feature that’s set to blur the boundaries between traditional emails and more modern chat services. A post on the company’s roadmap has revealed “Outlook for Windows: Reactions”, where users on Windows machines will be able to “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear in reaction to emails”.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?

PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to use Windows 11's enhanced Taskbar in the new update

When Windows 11 launched in October 2021, Microsoft made numerous changes to the taskbar, not all of which were welcome, but since then there's been progress in improving upon it. With the release of Windows 11's 2022 Update in September 2022, lots of improvements have been made, such as making...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

There's now a whole new type of Microsoft Teams meeting for you to avoid

Microsoft Teams is about to receive an update that will establish a whole new use case for the collaboration and video conferencing platform. As explained in the latest addition (opens in new tab) to the official roadmap, Microsoft Teams will soon support a new meeting type called “virtual appointments”. The idea is to give B2C businesses a simple way to schedule consultations with their customers.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Google's password-killer tool is now available on Chrome and Android

Google Chrome and Android are getting support for passkeys, a new security feature designed to replace traditional passwords, the company has revealed. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google said users will now be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices, which will be securely synchronized through the Google Password Manager (opens in new tab).
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Has Microsoft accidentally leaked what Windows 12 could look like?

Microsoft has allegedly showcased the next major version of Windows with a user interface that features a floating Taskbar alongside a translucent information bar at the top of a display. According to Zac Bowden at Windows Central (opens in new tab), the next major release of Windows is called 'Next...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Google has unveiled its vision of the future of video conferencing

Google’s plan to change the way we interact using video conferencing software has just been taken to the next level with the rollout of Project Starline to Google offices and more locations across the US. Despite Meta’s growing success in the VR headset space, Google remains committed to holographic...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Metaverse-style avatars are now available in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has announced that animated avatars are now available in preview for its Teams collaboration platform. Via the Avatars app in the Microsoft Teams App Store, members of the Technical Access Program can now design up to three avatars for use during meetings, and choose from an array of reaction gestures.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

The dirty secret of high performance computing

In the decades since Seymour Cray developed what is widely considered the world’s first supercomputer, the CDC 6600 (opens in new tab), an arms race has been waged in the high performance computing (HPC) community. The objective: to enhance performance, by any means, at any cost. Propelled by advances...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

New Microsoft 365 app will try to do what the Office app never could

Microsoft has revealed that the cloud-based version of its Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, will be ported to a single desktop and mobile application. The move, announced (opens in new tab) at the company’s annual Ignite event, will put an end to the Office.com web portal from November 2022, with the existing Microsoft Office apps on desktop and mobile being phased out in January 2023.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Microsoft: Companies aren't holding back on cloud spending

One of Microsoft's most senior cloud executives claims he has "not seen organizations slow their efforts to move software programs to the cloud in the past few months". Scott Guthrie, who serves as EVP of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI division, told CNBC that he's not "seen the current situation cause people to pause cloud".
BUSINESS
TechRadar

AMD RDNA 3 flagship GPU could debut in December, but may fall short of Nvidia RTX 4090

AMD’s first RDNA 3 graphics cards will arrive in December, according to the latest rumor regarding the next-gen GPUs. As Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) reports, this comes from known leaker ECSM on Bilibili (opens in new tab) (a Chinese video sharing platform), and while this person has been right about things on the grapevine in the past, we’d still take this with a whole lot of seasoning. Particularly as the speculation is couched in somewhat vague terms (post-translation, that is – bear that in mind too).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Nvidia caught with its pants down, will ‘unlaunch’ the 12GB RTX 4080

There’s been plenty of controversy surrounding the recently revealed Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB version, and it seems that the company has finally caved into the proverbial pressure and made an unexpected decision. Nvidia (opens in new tab) announced that it would be ‘unlaunching’ the 12GB RTX 4080. According...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Apple iMovie vs Adobe Premiere Elements

Apple iMovie (opens in new tab) is one of the best free video editing software (opens in new tab) tools available by default on macOS computers. While not exactly what you would call professional video editing software, iMovie is still a very useful tool with lots of options to customize your vlog or create your first film. It has interesting visual effects and powerful tools that make editing your first video and exciting experience.
TECHNOLOGY

