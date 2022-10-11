AMD’s first RDNA 3 graphics cards will arrive in December, according to the latest rumor regarding the next-gen GPUs. As Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) reports, this comes from known leaker ECSM on Bilibili (opens in new tab) (a Chinese video sharing platform), and while this person has been right about things on the grapevine in the past, we’d still take this with a whole lot of seasoning. Particularly as the speculation is couched in somewhat vague terms (post-translation, that is – bear that in mind too).

