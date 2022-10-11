Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
United Airlines nears order for over 100 widebody jets – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – United Airlines Holdings Inc is nearing an order for more than 100 widebody jets as it studies offers for Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner and Airbus SE’s A350, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter. United Airlines and Boeing declined to comment,...
104.1 WIKY
JPMorgan CEO warns higher inflation could push U.S. rates above 4.5%
NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon on Thursday warned that persistent and elevated inflation could spur interest rates to rise higher than 4.5%. Consumers are in strong financial health, and are still spending robustly, he told attendees at the Institute of International...
104.1 WIKY
Morgan Stanley profit falls as deals drought extends
(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley on Friday reported a drop in third-quarter profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank’s core underwriting business, sending shares down 3% before the bell. The outlook for deals has steadily worsened this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates to...
104.1 WIKY
Canada energy IPOs tough sell even as institutions return to sector
(Reuters) – Institutional investors are returning to the Canadian oil and gas sector with gusto after shunning the industry over ESG concerns in recent years, but the appetite for new energy listings remains limited due to wider market volatility. French oil major TotalEnergies will be the first major test...
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Investors worry about hiring outlook, spending before U.S. earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The outlook for jobs and spending may be chief among concerns for investors heading into third-quarter U.S. earnings as expectations increase that the Federal Reserve will need to keep an aggressive approach to hiking interest rates. Estimates for the earnings period have been falling, and...
104.1 WIKY
Eurowings warns pilot demands threaten jobs
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lufthansa’s budget division Eurowings warned on Saturday that pilots’ demands to ease their workloads is putting jobs at the airline at risk. The statement came in response to Friday’s announcement by pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) of a three-day strike starting on Monday after talks failed.
104.1 WIKY
Royal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August
(Reuters) – Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year, parent company International Distributions Services said on Friday, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union. “We will be starting the process...
104.1 WIKY
Rupert Murdoch considers combining Fox, News Corp – WSJ
(Reuters) -Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is exploring a recombination of Fox Corp and News Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, according to people familiar with the situation. News Corp and Fox Corp did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. Special committees have been setup at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
Stellantis unit to pay $5.6 million to resolve California emissions probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Stellantis unit FCA US will pay $5.6 million to resolve a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations, the state said on Thursday. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said the 30,000 vehicles involved in the settlement include 2012-2018 model year Ram 1500, Jeep Grand...
104.1 WIKY
ASOS in talks to amend credit facility terms
(Reuters) – British online fashion retailer ASOS on Saturday said it was seeking an amendment to the terms of its borrowing agreements. “ASOS is in the final stages of agreeing an amendment to the future financial covenants in its Revolving Credit Facility, which matures in July 2024,” the company said in a statement.
104.1 WIKY
TomTom raises full-year outlook after Q3 beat
(Reuters) – Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom on Friday raised its 2022 outlook after better-than-expected third-quarter results driven by its location technology business. The Amsterdam-based firm, whose customers range from major car companies to leading global tech firms, forecast full-year revenue in a range of 505 million...
104.1 WIKY
LATAM Airlines says it will exit bankruptcy on Nov. 3
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – LATAM Airlines, the biggest carrier in Latin America, said it plans to conclude its exit from bankruptcy on Nov. 3. “This process will allow the group to emerge more agile, with a more competitive cost structure, adequate liquidity to face the future, with approximately $10.3 billion in equity, and close to $6.9 billion in debt,” the company said in a statement late on Friday.
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s Chubu Elec to invest in Canadian geothermal venture
TOKYO (Reuters) – Chubu Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it would invest up to 5 billion yen ($34 million) in a Canadian geothermal venture, Eavor Technologies Inc, as it moves to expand its renewable energy portfolio and fight climate change. Within a few weeks, Chubu will invest...
104.1 WIKY
OPEC Sec Gen says oil markets are going through ‘great fluctuations’
ALGERIA (Reuters) – OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday that “oil markets are going through a stage of great fluctuations” during his two-day visit to Algiers. Al Ghais added that the goal of OPEC and producers outside the organisation is to maintain market stability.
104.1 WIKY
Musk: will keep funding Ukraine, even though Starlink is losing money
(Reuters) – Elon Musk said on Saturday that his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, a day after he said it could no longer afford to do so. Musk tweeted: “the hell with it … even though starlink is still losing money...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Bullard: September inflation warrants “frontloading,” but may not need higher overall rates
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A “hotter-than-expected” September inflation report doesn’t necessarily mean the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than officials projected at their most recent meeting, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Friday, though it does warrant continued “frontloading” through larger three-quarter-percentage point steps.
104.1 WIKY
Europe’s centre-left urges majority voting in some EU foreign policy -paper
BERLIN (Reuters) – Europe’s main centre-left parties believe the European Union should gradually transition to majority voting in some areas of foreign policy, according to a draft paper of the Party of European Socialists (PES) regional grouping obtained by Reuters. EU foreign policy currently requires the unanimous agreement...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Targeted energy support in EU is easier said than done – officials
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – European Union governments have pledged “targeted and temporary” support against high energy prices for households and firms, so as not to undermine central bank efforts to fight inflation, but officials warn it will be politically very difficult to deliver. Speaking on the sidelines of...
104.1 WIKY
Some EU countries want billion-euro chip plan to also fund current chips
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Some EU countries want the bloc’s billion-euro chip plan to fund the production of current cutting edge chips and not just first-of-its kind chips proposed by the European Commission, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. Unveiled this year, the Commission’s European Chips Act...
104.1 WIKY
China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots – Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) – China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots and China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing. “One country, two systems” is the best system...
Comments / 0