Pittsburg, KS

Homicide investigation in Pittsburg, Kan. on Cedar Crest Drive

By Shannon Becker
 5 days ago

Pittsburg, Kan . — Pittsburg Police officers acting on a tip performed a welfare check on an adult female on Monday, October 10, 2022, just after noon at 1309 Cedar Crest Drive in Pittsburg.

Lt. Rebekah Lynch of PPD states in a media release, “The caller had received information the female living at this residence may have been hurt or injured.”

Officers discovered the body of Machelle Lynn Fontenot, 54, of Pittsburg.

The death was determined to be Homicide.

While officers were still at the crime scene information developed in a subject. In an odd twist that male individual was seen driving near Cedar Crest Drive. Officers initiated a traffic stop.

The male suspect, 60-year-old Timothy Fontenot, was taken into custody.

Formal charges have yet to be filed.

Lt. Lynch states he is being held in the Crawford County Jail on allegations of, “2nd-degree murder, and one count of felony interference with law enforcement.”

The Homicide investigation continues and PPD ask anyone with information to please contact 620-231-1700, or their tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477).

