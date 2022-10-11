Read full article on original website
Gophers at Illinois
(Champaign, IL) -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers play at number-24 Illinois today. The Gophers had a bye last week and come into this game at 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Illinois is 2-1 in the conference and 5-1 overall. The Gophers expect running back Mo Ibrahim to play -- he missed the team's last game before the bye. That game was a 20-10 loss on homecoming to Purdue. Kickoff is at 11 this morning.
Willmar Cardinals lose in overtime at Chisago Lakes
The Willmar Cardinals lost on the road Friday night in overtime at Chisago Lakes with a final score of 48-42. This was an offensive showdown from the opening kickoff. Chisago Lakes led at the half 21-14. Both teams went back and forth throughout the second half exchanging touchdown drives. The...
BOLD Warriors struggle for yards
The undefeated BOLD Warriors hosted the undefeated Kimball Cubs on Friday night. The Cubs scored first and added to their lead with another touchdown shortly after that. BOLD scored just before half-time and headed into the half trailing the Kimball Cubs 8-16. The Cubs won by a final score of 24-14.
Minnesota Health Officials Encourage Flu Vaccines This Season
(Minneapolis, MN) -- University of Minnesota Medical School officials are encouraging people to get the flu shot this season. Professor Marc Jenkins says the vaccine isn't perfect, but it is our best protection from getting really sick or dying. Jenkins says flu activity was low the past two seasons due to masking and social distancing and those restrictions have since been lifted. He thinks we could be in for a severe flu season.
Murder suspect sought...could be in St. Cloud area
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The Minneapolis Police Department is looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Officers say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. She is Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. Roberts is believed to be living in the St. Cloud area and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Roberts is asked to call 9-1-1 right away.
Hastings man killed in crash with truck near Pipestone
(Pipestone MN-) A Hastings man was killed in a car-truck collision near Pipestone yesterday morning. The state patrol says it was reported at 6:54 a.m. on Highway 30 about 6 miles east of Pipestone. A car driven by 27-year-old Arthur Stephen of Hastings was eastbound on Highway 30 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound truck. Stephen was killed, and the truck driver, 40-year-old Ryan Schuur of Chandler was not hurt.
