(Minneapolis, MN) -- University of Minnesota Medical School officials are encouraging people to get the flu shot this season. Professor Marc Jenkins says the vaccine isn't perfect, but it is our best protection from getting really sick or dying. Jenkins says flu activity was low the past two seasons due to masking and social distancing and those restrictions have since been lifted. He thinks we could be in for a severe flu season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO