Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
cw39.com
Church struck by lightning in Sugar Land during Thursday night storm
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) – A church in Sugar Land was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Thursday night, police said. Officers were called to the First Colony Bible Chapel, located at 3610 Austin Parkway at 8:14 p.m. Officers said that they saw the siding of the...
cw39.com
Five injured in fight and possible stabbing in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Five people are injured after a fight in northwest Houston on Thursday night. Harris County deputies responded to an emergency call shortly before midnight at the 10200 block of Bammel North Houston Road, near Tomball Parkway. Deputies believe those involved in the fight may have been...
cw39.com
Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week here and around Texas. During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch...
cw39.com
How to get 6 months of FREE fresh dog food
HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re at all an animal lover, you won’t want to miss out on Barktoberfest!. Join Houston Pets Alive! on October 15th from 2 pm-6 pm with your family and friends of all ages (human and dog) at Powder Keg for local beer, food trucks, vendors, prizes, photo opps, and a costume competition judged by local celebrities! It’s a great way to have a fun-filled day (whether or not you have a pet) while also saving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats!
cw39.com
FREE Halloween Spooktacular in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) Halloween is almost here. This weekend, head to Galveston Island for the Halloween Spooktacular at the Bryan Museum. Halloween Spooktacular gets underway this weekend and it’s FREE for the entire family. When you get to the island, you can enjoy a scary scavenger hunt. not into...
cw39.com
Weekend weather: warm, humid, lower rain chance Sunday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday’s drier feel will be short-lived as south winds bring higher humidity and warm temperatures over the weekend. Houston’s highs will be in the upper 80s to 90 degrees, while Galveston’s highs look to be a bit lower in the mid 80s. As for rain, Saturday will be dry, and Sunday’s rain chance is now lower at 20% in the afternoon and evening.
cw39.com
Hispanic Heritage Special on CW39 Saturday
HOUSTON (CW39) Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and culture with CW39 this Saturday. From September 15 to October 15 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month. We’ve brought you so many important stories on the culture, achievements and rich history of Hispanics in America. Hispanic Heritage Month |...
cw39.com
Walk for a rare childhood speech disorder needs a boost to reach goal
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The 2022 Houston Walk for Apraxia is happening Saturday, October 15, 2022, at The Carruth Center to benefit children with apraxia of speech. This is the 15th anniversary of the Walk for Apraxia which begins at 9 am with a ceremony at 10 am. Registration for the walk is FREE!
cw39.com
10-Day forecast | 50’s on the way
HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this quick look at your 10-day forecast. First, your daily allergy report.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Activists call out Katy ISD over football coach, no charges yet in Jacinto City incident, DACA’s fate again before judge
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. More allegations come out over former Paetow football coach. Activists are calling out Katy ISD over the resignation of former Paetow head football coach Lonnie Teagle. Earlier this week, there were reports...
cw39.com
Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in League City
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
cw39.com
Astros giving out free donuts on Friday morning after ALDS win
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Do you want free donuts? Do you want to want to celebrate the Houston Astros win on Thursday?. Well, you can do both on Friday morning as the Astros are having a “Stro-Nut Giveaway” at the Shipley Do-Nuts shop at 2723 Yale Street in the Heights from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
cw39.com
Rice ranked 15th best national university in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?. U.S. News released its rankings of the best...
