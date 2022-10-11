ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week here and around Texas. During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to get 6 months of FREE fresh dog food

HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re at all an animal lover, you won’t want to miss out on Barktoberfest!. Join Houston Pets Alive! on October 15th from 2 pm-6 pm with your family and friends of all ages (human and dog) at Powder Keg for local beer, food trucks, vendors, prizes, photo opps, and a costume competition judged by local celebrities! It’s a great way to have a fun-filled day (whether or not you have a pet) while also saving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats!
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Spring Branch, TX
Houston, TX
Spring, TX
cw39.com

FREE Halloween Spooktacular in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) Halloween is almost here. This weekend, head to Galveston Island for the Halloween Spooktacular at the Bryan Museum. Halloween Spooktacular gets underway this weekend and it’s FREE for the entire family. When you get to the island, you can enjoy a scary scavenger hunt. not into...
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Weekend weather: warm, humid, lower rain chance Sunday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday’s drier feel will be short-lived as south winds bring higher humidity and warm temperatures over the weekend. Houston’s highs will be in the upper 80s to 90 degrees, while Galveston’s highs look to be a bit lower in the mid 80s. As for rain, Saturday will be dry, and Sunday’s rain chance is now lower at 20% in the afternoon and evening.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Hispanic Heritage Special on CW39 Saturday

HOUSTON (CW39) Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and culture with CW39 this Saturday. From September 15 to October 15 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month. We’ve brought you so many important stories on the culture, achievements and rich history of Hispanics in America. Hispanic Heritage Month |...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Walk for a rare childhood speech disorder needs a boost to reach goal

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The 2022 Houston Walk for Apraxia is happening Saturday, October 15, 2022, at The Carruth Center to benefit children with apraxia of speech. This is the 15th anniversary of the Walk for Apraxia which begins at 9 am with a ceremony at 10 am. Registration for the walk is FREE!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in League City

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Astros giving out free donuts on Friday morning after ALDS win

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Do you want free donuts? Do you want to want to celebrate the Houston Astros win on Thursday?. Well, you can do both on Friday morning as the Astros are having a “Stro-Nut Giveaway” at the Shipley Do-Nuts shop at 2723 Yale Street in the Heights from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Rice ranked 15th best national university in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?. U.S. News released its rankings of the best...
HOUSTON, TX

