Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
cw39.com
Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week here and around Texas. During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch...
The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston's richest suburbs
Oil and water withdrawal in these high-growth areas could make them more vulnerable to flooding.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ranks second in residents behind on rent in U.S. according to survey
Houston ranked second in metro areas in the number of people behind on paying rent, according to a new report. According to MyEListing.com, about 21% of Houston-area residents are behind on rent, which is a drop from 2021 and 2020; both years indicated 23% of residents were behind. The commercial real estate listing site said the data was provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
cw39.com
10-Day forecast | 50’s on the way
HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this quick look at your 10-day forecast. First, your daily allergy report.
Hyperallergic
The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward
“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
Eat of the Week: A popular Houston soul food restaurant's saucy oxtails
There's one dish you can't leave without ordering at Esther's Cajun Cafe in Garden Oaks.
cw39.com
Houston allergist offers advice for ragweed allergy sufferers
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record ragweed counts recently have made life miserable for allergy sufferers, but there is light at the end of the heavily pollinated tunnel. An allergist at the McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Bellaire says that ragweed season typically ends in November and that the numbers are already coming down.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
cw39.com
Five injured in fight and possible stabbing in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Five people are injured after a fight in northwest Houston on Thursday night. Harris County deputies responded to an emergency call shortly before midnight at the 10200 block of Bammel North Houston Road, near Tomball Parkway. Deputies believe those involved in the fight may have been...
cw39.com
Hispanic Heritage Special on CW39 Saturday
HOUSTON (CW39) Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and culture with CW39 this Saturday. From September 15 to October 15 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month. We’ve brought you so many important stories on the culture, achievements and rich history of Hispanics in America. Hispanic Heritage Month |...
cw39.com
Walk for a rare childhood speech disorder needs a boost to reach goal
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The 2022 Houston Walk for Apraxia is happening Saturday, October 15, 2022, at The Carruth Center to benefit children with apraxia of speech. This is the 15th anniversary of the Walk for Apraxia which begins at 9 am with a ceremony at 10 am. Registration for the walk is FREE!
cw39.com
Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in League City
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston home sales stumble as housing market continues to cool
Houston home sales stumbled again in September, declining for the sixth consecutive month as the local housing market continues to cool. The Houston Association of Realtors reports sales were down 17% last month compared to September of 2021. Year-to-date home sales are down 5.1% compared to last year. Mortgage rates...
cw39.com
Church struck by lightning in Sugar Land during Thursday night storm
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) – A church in Sugar Land was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Thursday night, police said. Officers were called to the First Colony Bible Chapel, located at 3610 Austin Parkway at 8:14 p.m. Officers said that they saw the siding of the...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Activists call out Katy ISD over football coach, no charges yet in Jacinto City incident, DACA’s fate again before judge
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. More allegations come out over former Paetow football coach. Activists are calling out Katy ISD over the resignation of former Paetow head football coach Lonnie Teagle. Earlier this week, there were reports...
Click2Houston.com
15-year-old mother in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old mother in critical condition Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate around 4:20 p.m. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the girl got into an argument or some sort...
fox26houston.com
HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows
HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
