Houston, TX

cw39.com

Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week here and around Texas. During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Texas Government
Houston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston ranks second in residents behind on rent in U.S. according to survey

Houston ranked second in metro areas in the number of people behind on paying rent, according to a new report. According to MyEListing.com, about 21% of Houston-area residents are behind on rent, which is a drop from 2021 and 2020; both years indicated 23% of residents were behind. The commercial real estate listing site said the data was provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
HOUSTON, TX
Hyperallergic

The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward

“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
cw39.com

Houston allergist offers advice for ragweed allergy sufferers

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record ragweed counts recently have made life miserable for allergy sufferers, but there is light at the end of the heavily pollinated tunnel. An allergist at the McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Bellaire says that ragweed season typically ends in November and that the numbers are already coming down.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Hispanic Heritage Special on CW39 Saturday

HOUSTON (CW39) Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and culture with CW39 this Saturday. From September 15 to October 15 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month. We’ve brought you so many important stories on the culture, achievements and rich history of Hispanics in America. Hispanic Heritage Month |...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Walk for a rare childhood speech disorder needs a boost to reach goal

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The 2022 Houston Walk for Apraxia is happening Saturday, October 15, 2022, at The Carruth Center to benefit children with apraxia of speech. This is the 15th anniversary of the Walk for Apraxia which begins at 9 am with a ceremony at 10 am. Registration for the walk is FREE!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in League City

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston home sales stumble as housing market continues to cool

Houston home sales stumbled again in September, declining for the sixth consecutive month as the local housing market continues to cool. The Houston Association of Realtors reports sales were down 17% last month compared to September of 2021. Year-to-date home sales are down 5.1% compared to last year. Mortgage rates...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows

HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
HOUSTON, TX

