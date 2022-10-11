The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just had its finale and not everyone made it out alive. The Stranger ended up in a close call as the trio of mystics suspected him of being Sauron. Suspecting that he was in danger, Nori, Sadoc, Poppy, and Marigold tried to help out their taller friend. The Dweller, The Ascetic, and The Nomad concocted a plan to trap The Stranger by posing as Nori. However, its revealed that they don't want to kill him, instead, they want to serve him. The Stranger isn't Sauron though and those Harfoots came to the rescue. You won't see a more frantic plan to rescue someone than tossing rocks and hoping to lose the pursuers in the ensuing fervor. Unfortunately, Sadoc is injured during the battle and knows he's not long for this world. It's a somber moment for the Harfoots.

