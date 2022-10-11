Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alan Paul Zipp
Alan Paul Zipp was received by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home with his wife, Mary, by his side. Al was born Feb. 11, 1963, in Ontario, Wis., son of Eric and Lois (Scharfenberg) Zipp. Al was a loving husband to Mary (Salvadori), married Nov....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Victor T. Berger
Victor T. Berger was reunited with his beloved wife, Janet (nee Dehne), on October 10, 2022, at age 94. Loving father of Cheryl (James) Frusher and Annette (Mike) Gill. Proud grandpa of Ben (Becca) Gill and Caitlin Gill (Lucas Wax). Great-grandpa to Archer Gill and Quinn Gill-Wax. A gathering to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Richard A. Yahr
Richard A. Yahr passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in West Bend to Leroy and Mildred (Nee Smith). He graduated from West Bend High School in 1948. He met Eileen J. Frank at the Barton Picnic and after a courtship of six months he asked for her hand in marriage. The wedding took place on December 3, 1955.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elaine E. Hauser
Elaine E. Hauser, nee Kempken, of Jackson, died on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital West Bend at the age of 95 years. She was born October 9, 1927 in Waterford to the late August and Sophia (nee Rausch) Kempken. On June 17, 1950, she was united in marriage...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Evelyn Ann Ingish
Evelyn Ann Ingish (nee Scharabok) passed into Eternal Life on Monday, October 10, 2022 at age 89. Beloved Mom of Donna (Scott) Taylor, Robert (JoEllyn), David (Carol), James (Ellen), and Linda (John) Auchter. Loving Grandma of Amanda (Cole), Sara, Matthew (Ashley), Kelly, Claire, Jennifer (Derrick), Carrie (Joe), Travis (Madison), Brittany, Jason, Akaiye, Dakota, Nicole, and Daniel. Great-Grandma of Myrtle, Sasa, Cooper, Leo, and Kinlee. Also loved by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Late, longtime Hartland resident Gary Grauel honored
HARTLAND — “In loving memory of our friend Gary Grauel” reads a plaque placed on a bench in downtown Hartland earlier this week. The plaque honors the long-time, well-known village resident who died on Jan. 27 at 64. Known by many people and businesses in the community...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Irl G. ‘Grady’ Field
Irl G. “Grady” Field of Brookfield, formerly of Schaumburg, Illinois, found peace on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the age of 94 years. A memorial service is pending. Schmidt & Bartelt in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grace Lutheran Church showcases local musicians
WAUKESHA — Grace Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Ave. in Waukesha, will present a concert Friday night at 7 p.m. Musical Potpourri 2022 will feature the Grace Handbell Choir under the direction of Al Floeter, the Grace Choir led by Dr. Patricia Backhaus, instrumental solos by keyboardists Patty Bailey and Valerie Floeter and more. Refreshments follow the program.
Greater Milwaukee Today
The CurderBurger is back
WAUKESHA — The CurderBurger returned to Culver’s Wednesday — your standard burger topped with mayo, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato and a giant cheese curd shaped like a patty. After last year’s fast sellout, the special will be available for the next three weeks this time, or until...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Staff, first responders honored for saving man’s life at football game
WEST BEND — On Monday night the West Bend School Board and Superintendent Jen Wimmer honored staff members and a West Bend police officer for their efforts to help Tom Wenzlaff, who had a cardiac event during the West Bend East football game on Sept. 23. “Tom works our...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Landmark Credit Union brings back advanced version of TYME ATMs
Landmark Credit Union is bringing the TYME machine back to Southeastern Wisconsin as part of a modernization initiative to launch new TYME Advanced ATMs across their branch network. Landmark announced the launch Thursday through an ’80s-themed press conference in honor of “traveling back in TYME.” The event featured a DeLorean...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Augustine Financial holds ribbon cutting
WEST BEND — Augustine Financial, a Registered Investment Adviser–broker/ dealer that offers wealth management and financial planning services, held a ribbon cutting for its new office in downtown West Bend, on Tuesday. The firm moved into a new office from a tinier one in the area that didn’t...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Live updates: Day ten of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way. His jury trial, in which...
Greater Milwaukee Today
State football playoff brackets announced - Waukesha
The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with 14 area teams earning spots in the first round. Five Waukesha County teams received No. 1 seeds in their bracket segments. In Division 1, Arrowhead earned a one-seed and will host No. 8 Janesville Parker on Friday, while Muskego also earned a top seed and will host No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail. In Division 2, Brookfield Central picked up a No. 1 spot and will host No. 8 Union Grove, while No. 1 Kettle Moraine will welcome eight-seed Milton on Friday night. Defending state champion Catholic Memorial earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 after going undefeated in the regular season, and will play host to No. 8 Edgerton.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Special meeting about business park uses as part of Highway 83 corridor in Delafield
DELAFIELD — The city is holding a Joint Common Council and Plan Commission special meeting on Monday to learn more about information related to the viability of business park uses as part of the Highway 83 corridor. Waukesha County Center for Growth Executive Director Nicole Ryf will present the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Warriors finish drive for 5
MUSKEGO — Somewhat overlooked in Muskego’s recent dominance in the Classic 8 Conference has been its defense. It was that defense that stood tall at the end Friday. The Warriors’ defense stopped Kettle Moraine’s bid for a game-winning touchdown in the final minute and Muskego held on for a 17-13 victory over the Lasers.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County sees six teams make WIAA playoffs
The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with six area teams earning spots in the first round. Hartford was the only area team to receive a one-seed, as the Orioles will play host to No. 8 Nicolet in a Division 2 first round matchup. The game will come one week after the Knights spoiled the Orioles' attempt at a perfect record in North Shore Conference play with a 17-14 win over Hartford.
Greater Milwaukee Today
CP Holiday Train returns to the rails to support of community food banks after two-year hiatus
HARTLAND — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train returns after a three year hiatus this season on its first cross-continent tour. Due to the pandemic virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Warhawks blank Orioles
GERMANTOWN — On its senior night Thursday, the Germantown boys soccer team turned to veteran keeper Seth Timple to put the final touches on a 1-0 nonconference victory over area rival Hartford. After the Warhawks’ scored the game’s only goal off a beautiful cross from the left side from...
