ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Feehery: Crime and punishment; law and order

By John Feehery, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3RHJ_0iUJOkgW00

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

It doesn’t take a reading of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s famous novel to understand that crime and punishment in modern-day America is seriously out of whack.

President Biden announced the other day that he was going to pardon all those Americans with federal convictions of illegal pot possession, which is pretty funny because currently there is nobody in federal prison for illegal pot possession.

Getting credit for releasing nobody from federal prison is part and parcel of the Democrats’ Achilles’ heel in the midterm elections. Try as they might, they can’t run away from their home-grown “defund the police” movement.

Bill Clinton had a pretty simple and effective message when he ran for reelection in 1996: He put more cops on the street and locked up as many criminals as he could.

In the old days, Biden would have claimed credit for Clinton’s success. After all, he was chairman of the Judiciary Committee when Clinton’s crime bill was signed into law in 1994.

But the newly woke Democratic Party has turned its back on Bill Clinton. Hillary Clinton herself was forced to renounce her husband’s efforts to put criminals behind bars when she ran for president in 2016. Biden similarly had to bend a knee to the BLM movement in the wake of the George Floyd death and subsequent violent riots that engulfed America.

In D.C., we have a Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of the White House, but we don’t have functional control of the streets. Outside my office, people are smoking crack and gunshots are a regular feature on the streets of my Capitol Hill neighborhood. Our local ward committeeman, Charles Allen, is a defund-the-police kind of guy who supports the whole liberal agenda of letting criminals out of jail and having more compassion for the perpetrators than the victims.

I live in the District, so I know — it is highly unlikely that a Republican here can beat a white progressive like Allen who promises more of the same nonsense when it comes to fighting crime. But in other places, being on the right side of the crime and punishment issue will help propel Republicans to victory.

In Pennsylvania, for example, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman (who didn’t make a living on his own until he was in his 40s) has a track record of letting violent criminals out of jail. That doesn’t play well in crime-ridden Philadelphia or anywhere else in the Quaker State.

In Wisconsin, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has rightfully pounded Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on his embrace of the “defund the police” movement. This message resonates in Milwaukee, which has faced a crippling crime wave for years now, and in places like Kenosha, which was ground zero for protest violence.

In Minnesota, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig’s largely suburban voters are tired of the anarchy that has sprung from the defund-the-police movement, and she is facing long odds in winning reelection.

Even in the Pacific Northwest, the desire for law and order is making Democrats think twice about voting for other long-time Democrats. Sen. Patty Murray is in serious trouble in Washington state as voters lament the decline of Seattle because of out-of-control crime. In Oregon, Republican Christine Drazan is leading Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate, in the race for governor, mostly because voters blame the Democrats for what happened in Portland and its casual embrace of anarchy.

Most polls have crime as a top issue of concern for the voters. This doesn’t bode well for Democrats who have grown soft on crime as they move to embrace the radical “defund the police” mentality.

Feehery is a partner at EFB Advocacy and blogs at thefeeherytheory.com. He served as spokesman to former House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.), as communications director to former House Majority Whip Tom DeLay (R-Texas) and as a speechwriter to former House Minority Leader Bob Michel (R-Ill.).

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump skirts testimony question in hostile 14-page Jan. 6 response

Former President Trump on Friday skirted the question of whether he would testify under subpoena in a 14-page response to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, instead doubling down on his disproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump posted a letter to...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Hill

Biden’s pot pardon introduces presidential nullification of federal law

President Biden’s proclamation of pardon for those convicted of certain marijuana offenses encroaches on Congress’s constitutional lawmaking authority and fundamentally alters the balance of power between the coordinate branches of government. A bipartisan consensus would likely concur that people should not languish in a broken prison system for drug possession. But why is it that Congress has abdicated its law-making authority and opened the door for the president to legislate by pardon? The ramifications of this pardon extend far beyond the propriety of marijuana laws and now may lead to the routine de facto presidential nullification of federal laws.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Hillary Clinton
The Hill

Ron Johnson booed after curious answer at end of debate

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) received boos from the audience during his final debate on Thursday against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes while answering a question about what he found admirable about his opponent. During the second and final debate held at Marquette University, Barnes answered the question first, saying that...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime And Punishment#Wisconsin#Law And Order#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Democrats#The Judiciary Committee#Democratic Party#Blm#The White House
The Hill

Pollster Frank Luntz concerned increasing number of candidates won’t accept election results

Pollster Frank Luntz said he is worried about an increasing number of candidates not accepting the results of elections in close races. Luntz said in an interview on Friday on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power with David Westin” that he is seeing in polling and focus groups that there is an “unprecedented level” of distrust in the election system that serves as the basis of American democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Marshall Project

Alabama Said Prison Strike Was ‘Under Control.’ Footage Shows System in Deadly Disarray.

Last Friday, five days after Alabama prisoners launched a statewide labor strike, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey assured reporters that the head of the state’s beleaguered corrections department had things “well under control.” But images and interviews from inside the state’s prisons show a system in disarray, with deteriorating conditions, pervasive violence, multiple deaths and little oversight from staff.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Warnock-Walker debate in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his Republican opponent, former football star Herschel Walker, faced off on Friday night for their first and likely only debate, using the face-to-face meeting to make their cases to voters just a few weeks before Election Day. The debate came amid...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

726K+
Followers
85K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy