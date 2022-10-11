1910 Genetics Appoints Patrick Genestin as Chief Business Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

1910 Genetics, a biotechnology company integrating artificial intelligence (AI), computation and biological automation to accelerate the design of small molecule and protein therapeutics, today announced that it has appointed Patrick Genestin as Chief Business Officer. Genestin will lead strategic business development partnerships with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to leverage 1910’s AI-driven drug discovery platforms across all stages of preclinical drug discovery and in all major therapeutic areas.

Genestin brings more than 25 years of pharmaceutical business development experience in leading collaborations ranging from licensing, co-development, and co-commercialization, to mergers and acquisitions.

“Patrick’s extensive experience working with industry leaders and creating value-added deals for companies makes him an invaluable addition to the 1910 Genetics executive team,” said Jen Nwankwo, Ph.D., 1910 Genetics’ Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “He has a long and successful track record of engineering multimillion dollar collaborations between small and large, multinational pharmaceutical companies, and we are proud that he has joined our team.”

Genestin has led the development of multiple unique collaborations, including spearheading a partnership which resulted in the approval and commercialization of novel prescription digital therapeutics designed to effectively treat disease and improve clinical outcomes for patients. He also established a network of strategic partnerships that resulted in a portfolio of general medicines assets, creating one of the leading injectable generics businesses in the U.S.

Prior to joining 1910 Genetics, Genestin served as Vice President of Business Development and Pipeline Strategy at Hikma Pharmaceuticals and member of the Specialty & Generics leadership team. In addition, Genestin was Vice President, Business Development & Licensing at Sandoz, a Novartis company and member of the Sandoz North America Executive Committee. Genestin also held various finance roles of increasing responsibilities at CSL Behring and Sanofi.

“I am excited to join 1910 Genetics at such a pivotal time for the company,” Genestin said. “With its strong expertise in computation and biological automation, as well as artificial intelligence, 1910 Genetics is the partner of choice for pharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug discovery. I am excited to join such a dynamic team as we build collaborations that leverage our platforms to help our partners make undruggable targets a thing of the past.”

A native of France, Genestin received his bachelor’s degree from Audencia (École Supérieure de Commerce) and holds a master’s of business administration from Penn State University.

About 1910 Genetics

1910 Genetics integrates AI, computation and biological automation to accelerate the design of small molecule and protein therapeutics. The company blends AI-driven drug design with biological wet lab automation to increase productivity and decrease failure rates across the pharmaceutical R&D process. Using its multi-platform drug discovery engines - ELVIS™ and ROSALYND™ - 1910 Genetics can generate more novel drug candidates, shorten the timeline, cut operational costs and increase the probability of success compared to traditional pharmaceutical methods. 1910 Genetics’ therapeutic area-agnostic, end-to-end technology powers the full length of early drug discovery - from novel hit discovery to hit to lead, and lead optimization. 1910 Genetics is currently applying its technology to drug discovery programs in several areas including, but not limited to, neuroscience, oncology, immunology and infectious diseases. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more about 1910 Genetics, visit www.1910genetics.com.

