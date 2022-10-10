Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Search for Missing Hiker above Lander to End by Mid-Day Today
Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee issued a statement this morning that the search for a missing Lander man in the Shoshone National Forest will come to an end by mid-day today, after which he will issue a formal news release. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Search and...
mybighornbasin.com
Wire Burning on BLM land near Thermopolis Leads to Felonies & Fines
The perpetrators of several fires on public lands in Hot Springs County have been found guilty, which means years of probation and thousands of dollars in restitution after an extensive cleanup. Two individuals have been charged with felony depredation of federal lands thanks to the combined efforts of B.L.M. Wyoming,...
wrrnetwork.com
Initial Flood Plain Design in Lander Discussed Tuesday; Potential Exists for Trailer Park Removal
Lander residents heard more about the Army Corps of Engineers’ flood mitigation project on Tuesday night, which would erect a flood wall and earthen levee along Front Street if approved by the city council. Army Corps of Engineers Chief of Plan Formulation and Project Management Section Greg Johnson said if the project proceeds, it could begin as soon as next fall.
