REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop

news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times by neighbor after argument escalates, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was shot several times on the city’s Southwest Side after an argument with a neighbor escalated Sunday morning. Officers and fire crews were called to the 800 Block of Price Ave at around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after setting apartment building ablaze after being evicted, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he torched his apartment building after being evicted. The fire led to many other residents being displaced. John Lopez, 39, is charged with arson habitation, a first-degree felony, according to an arrest affidavit. He was arrested Saturday...
news4sanantonio.com
Man found with wrists zip tied at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out to the Econo Lodge at 2211 Southwest Loop 410 for a report of a robbery Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the motel office with his wrists zip-tied. As police talked to the victim, he stated that he...
news4sanantonio.com
Family of teen shot in McDonald's parking lot by ex-SAPD officer releases statement
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, the teen who was shot by police while he waited inside his car at a McDonald’s parking lot released a statement Saturday morning. Attorney Brian Powers released the following statement on behalf of the family to News4:. “To all...
KSAT 12
Family of teen shot by former SAPD officer ‘tormented with pain’ through recovery process
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, 17, continues to fight for his life in the hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a Mcdonald’s parking lot. His family released a statement Saturday to give an update on his condition. The now-former...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver hospitalized after slamming car into tree, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police suspect a driver who crashed his car into a tree was driving under the influence. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the driver lost control and slammed into a tree off I-10 and Hildebrand Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. Fire crews had to cut...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in the leg while hanging outside North Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his North Side home early Saturday morning. At around 1:53 a.m. police were called to 10362 Sahara Dr. for a shooting in progress at the Palatia Apartment Homes. According to officials, a man...
news4sanantonio.com
Man charged in string of robberies, forced victims to tie each other up with zip ties
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after being caught robbing a smoke shop earlier in October. The robbery happened on Oct. 2, 2022, at a smoke shop on West Avenue towards the North Side of town. According to the police, Marcos Ojeda went into the smoke shop...
news4sanantonio.com
Off-duty Bexar County deputy arrested after being caught in drug deal at Popeyes
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty deputy was arrested after he was caught in the middle of a drug deal Friday night, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. At about 9 p.m., an off-duty Bexar County (BCSO) deputy met up with an employee at a Popeyes to receive drugs. Bexar County...
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
parentherald.com
Fired San Antonio Cop Posts Bond After Being Charged in Shooting of Teen
A fired San Antonio cop has posted bond and been released after he was charged with shooting a teenager sitting in his vehicle eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after turning himself in on Tuesday night to face two counts of aggravated assault by a public official in the October 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who, according to his family, remained on life support.
WFAA
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
Altercation leads to shooting outside San Antonio apartment homes
SAN ANTONIO — An altercation led to a shooting outside an apartment complex on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue. Authorities said the man...
KSAT 12
Ongoing feud leads to stabbing on East Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a stabbing on the city’s East Side, leaving one man hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. At 1:38 a.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to the 1500 block of North Walters regarding a cutting, said SAPD. Police say two men, 19...
KSAT 12
Man found dead in pool of blood after being shot near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead, lying in a pool of his own blood after being shot near downtown and San Antonio police are working to find the suspect responsible. Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Friday to E. Fredericksburg and La Harpe Street for someone lying on the ground.
foxsanantonio.com
"It smelled like death." Mother of three deals with a dead racoon in her walls
Plagued by a group of racoons, life for some West Side neighbors became worse, when one of the animals died inside the walls of their apartment. Fox San Antonio's Darian Trotter has the disturbing details. "It's disturbing, very disturbing," said Carrina Mendoza. Signs of a deep-rooted problem can first be...
news4sanantonio.com
COLD CASE: Police searching for person who beat man to death 6 years ago on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the person who beat a man to death six years ago on the South Side. The body was found by a homeless person around 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2016 behind an out of business tattoo parlor near the intersection Green Street and South Flores Street.
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy fired, arrested after being found with cocaine in vehicle, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was fired and arrested after authorities found cocaine hidden in a pile of paperwork in his vehicle, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Salazar held a press conference Saturday and said both the probation deputy, 20-year-old Isaiah Thomas Palomo, and the...
KSAT 12
SA man charged with murder after shooting coworker outside of Florida hotel, deputies say
A shooting outside of a Florida hotel left one San Antonio man dead and another in custody and charged with murder, according to authorities. Deputies in Hendry County, Fla., were called for the shooting around 7 a.m. Thursday to the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn, a hotel in LaBelle.
KENS 5
More than 60 rounds fired; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Two shooting happened in San Antonio overnight. One of them has left a man dead and a woman severely injured.
