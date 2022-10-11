ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country.
Warren Buffett
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Hidden Portfolio Can't Stop Buying These 2 Stocks

Since becoming CEO in 1965, Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. Due to an acquisition in 1998, Berkshire's 13F doesn't tell the full story about Buffett's portfolio. This "hidden" portfolio has aggressively purchased two stocks this year.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Down 90% and May Never Recover

The bear market has created plenty of bargains, but not every stock down big should be snapped up. Wayfair's meager profits have vanished as demand cratered, and the company is now rapidly burning through cash. Oatly is facing an explosion of competition, and its vast expansion plans have been greatly...
Motley Fool

Here's What the Average Person Has in Retirement Savings at 40

The average balance is approaching the $100,000 mark. Looking at the median balance tells a different story, with a much lower figure around $35,000. The data is narrowly focused on employer-sponsored plans. Other retirement savings could push the numbers up. Believe it or not, those turning 40 this year aren't...
Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Turned a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million

All five of these stocks generated enormous returns for investors who have held them over the long run. Picking tomorrow's winners isn't an exact science, but you can sharpen your skills by looking for similarities to these top-performing stocks.
Motley Fool

Could Aurora Cannabis Stock Make You Richer in 2023?

Aurora Cannabis has made a lot of investors poorer over the last few years. It's trying to correct the problems with its top and bottom lines.
Motley Fool

Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week

The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors.
Motley Fool

Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?

Bargain-hunting in bear markets can pay off with the right stocks. Headwinds against the worst performers may still be getting stronger.
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

Coupang's South Korean e-commerce platform is going global as we speak. The Opera GX browser has captured the imagination of video gamers. Coupang and Opera are changing hands at just $4.30 and $16.28 per share, respectively.
