Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Hidden Portfolio Can't Stop Buying These 2 Stocks
Since becoming CEO in 1965, Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. Due to an acquisition in 1998, Berkshire's 13F doesn't tell the full story about Buffett's portfolio. This "hidden" portfolio has aggressively purchased two stocks this year.
Motley Fool
Americans Have an Average of Nearly $60,000 in Cash. Here's Why That May Be a Bad Thing
Having assets in cash is good -- but only to a point. It's important to have money in cash for emergencies. Too high a cash balance could mean denying yourself a chance to grow your money. If your emergency fund is good to go, consider opening a brokerage account to
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
2 Cheap Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early
These two companies are growing their revenue and earnings with each passing year.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Are Down 90% and May Never Recover
The bear market has created plenty of bargains, but not every stock down big should be snapped up. Wayfair's meager profits have vanished as demand cratered, and the company is now rapidly burning through cash. Oatly is facing an explosion of competition, and its vast expansion plans have been greatly
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
The 2023 Stock Market Collapse
Some of the most powerful people in the financial world believe the market could drop another 20%. Is that realistic?
Motley Fool
Here's What the Average Person Has in Retirement Savings at 40
The average balance is approaching the $100,000 mark. Looking at the median balance tells a different story, with a much lower figure around $35,000. The data is narrowly focused on employer-sponsored plans. Other retirement savings could push the numbers up. Believe it or not, those turning 40 this year aren't
Motley Fool
5 Stocks That Turned a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million
All five of these stocks generated enormous returns for investors who have held them over the long run. Picking tomorrow's winners isn't an exact science, but you can sharpen your skills by looking for similarities to these top-performing stocks.
Motley Fool
Could Aurora Cannabis Stock Make You Richer in 2023?
Aurora Cannabis has made a lot of investors poorer over the last few years. It's trying to correct the problems with its top and bottom lines.
Motley Fool
Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week
The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors.
Motley Fool
Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?
Bargain-hunting in bear markets can pay off with the right stocks. Headwinds against the worst performers may still be getting stronger.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share
Coupang's South Korean e-commerce platform is going global as we speak. The Opera GX browser has captured the imagination of video gamers. Coupang and Opera are changing hands at just $4.30 and $16.28 per share, respectively.
